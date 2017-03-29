YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
@ROBERT NEWARK
“Until the hardcore remainers come to accept that we are leaving the EU, as the vast majority of those who voted remain have already done, then I fear the nastiness will continue and they will take every opportunity to blame every little negative on Brexit and talk the country down. Nothing is blamed on globalisation anymore, it’s all the fault of the Brexiteers.”
There is no need for nastiness but there is a need to for stating where you stand and defending your position.
I’ve accepted that Brexit is happening, however I still oppose it and I also believe that many of those who fiercely supported Brexit will end up as disappointed as those who opposed it.
Expectations have been raised well above reason and it’s plain for me to see that the Mail/Express readers will not get everything they want. Despite the rhetoric, there will be compromises and the result will almost certainly be a deal based on ‘best efforts’ rather than meeting all objectives.
I have never denied that Britain was never an enthusiastic member of the EU, however I had hoped that in time thios would change. Unfortunately I underestimated the ingrained and profound xenophobia in British society. I cannot see how this will ever change, short of a major catastrophe, war, etc. I feel, with great regret, that Europeanism will remain solely a province of the intelligentsia within the UK.