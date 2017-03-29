YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
Survation Scottish poll
First details on the other thread.
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/blog/archives/9821/comment-page-4#comment-1101941
Schools – ‘ the Government is busy pretending that there isn’t a problem, they know fine well that there is one and that it is serious.’
In my area, and I imagine in many others, parents are receiving letters from their children’s head teachers outlining how the 3 billion cut in education spending will affect their school. If that does not provoke a strong reaction from parents, I don’t know what would.
Syzygy
” parents are receiving letters from their children’s head teachers outlining how the 3 billion cut in education spending will affect their school”
Forgive my ignorance – but your “system” is a bit hard for outsiders to understand –
Are these letters being sent out by the heads of “Free Schools” and Academies, or just those under council control?
@ Alec
‘Have strong views, by all means, but there’s no need to impugn other people’s views and values just because you don’t share them.’
:) IIRC your last reference to me was something about my being a F-ing fool… doubtless it was just a strongly held view, rather than impugning my view or values.