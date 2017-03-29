YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
Somerjohn
Are we to assume you are no longer a British citizen. Certainly sounds like it from that last post.
I would also suggest that people like myself are at least if not more caring and passionate about the future of the UK than posters like Tancred, and we are more polite. Your sneering tone is exactly what I would expect from some Europhiles.
Apart from Brexit, what is happening that has any affect on UK politics ?
Everything seems to be about Brexit and most other issues are getting hardly any focus. E.g the NHS is losing 150 GP’s every month and numbers overall are reducing, with little prospect of 5000 net increase in GP’s by 2020.
If Labour had a decent politically centred leader rather than Jeremy Corbyn who was able to run an effective opposition, the Government would be under more pressure. Some Tories might even have been prepared to cross the floor of the house, therefore possibly leaving no Tory majority. There is no chance of any Tories defecting to Labour under Corbyn.
Labour in keeping Corbyn are enabling the Tories to dominate with a small majority, with very little political pressure. Theresa May is very fortunate and must smile every Wednesday as she looks across the despatch box.
Brexiters are constantly being told by some remainers that they are uneducated compared to those who wish to remain and yet it is mainly the Remainers who are rude, unpleasant and sneering, the sort of behaviour one expects from children under 10. IIt’s curious behaviour and one wonders if it could be something to do with being Europhiles, it certainly seems like it, at least in some cases.
Interesting to see that the £ hit a one-month high against an under-pressure Euro with broad-based gains coming amidst a continued unwind of negative-GBP positioning on global foreign exchange markets.
Not sure that ties in well with the “disaster comments of come posters.
I’ve been watching this thread on and off all day.
It must surely rank as one of the worst quality and divisive threads in a very long time.
This place is better than that.
@ TOH
“Not sure that ties in well with the “disaster comments of come posters.”
I hope people are not combining commenting on UKPR and other solo pursuits, covering their screens with come.
As you will know the financial markets take positions on currencies for short term profit making. The Pound was discounted and is now bouncing back a little. I suspect the level to fluctuate more than usual over the next 18 months.
TOH
“Remainers who are rude, unpleasant and sneering,”
I find that remark rude and unpleasant. You are not living up to the standards you sometimes claim.
R HUCKLE
I’ll ignore you first comment which is not like you and better suited to Tancred.
I am well aware of how the financial markets behave and indeed have made a lot of money since the referendum. Your final paragraph is of course correct, but it was amusing to see such a strong bounce against the Euro on the day after Art 50 was triggered.
PATRICKBRIAN
If I have offended you I apologise, something I never see from those who offend me. I suggest you read Tancreds posts today and Somerjohns last post and I am sure you will understand why I posted that.