YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
From the Times….
“MPs: media must pay for bad science
Oliver Moody, Science Correspondent
March 30 2017, 12:01am,
The Times
Journalists were criticised for their reporting of the MMR controversy
Newspapers should answer to a press regulator when they are judged to have misreported science stories, a committee of MPs has said.
The politicians called for a “robust redress mechanism”, possibly including fines, for outlets that write about research in an “inaccurate or outlandish way” or fail to state its limitations. It was unclear who would adjudicate on claims of distorted science reporting or what the assessment criteria would be.
The cross-party science and technology committee said journalists had lost the trust of the public through faults such as “false balance”, in which two views are presented as equally valid when the weight of the evidence lies on one side. They also said that the media “often have an agenda which allows inadequate place for opposing evidence”.
While praising the BBC’s “excellent” coverage they castigated the wider press, quoting an IT manager from Inverness who said that “outlets wilfully distort scientific findings to support their own agenda”. They did not offer statistics on news articles in support of the verdict, although their report noted that 71 per cent of the public believed that the media sensationalised research.
The committee pointed to the MMR controversy, in which large sections of the media reported uncritically on a 1998 paper linking the vaccine to autism before it was exposed as fraudulent by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times.”
Thought I’d give the view from beyond the paywall in the Times…
“Scots back Westminster on Brexit
Daniel Sanderson
March 30 2017, 12:01am,
The Times
The results of a new study found that a majority of Scottish voters want the same future relationship with Europe as those south of the border would prefer
Most Scots want to see the introduction of customs checks and an end to freedom of movement, and do not support Nicola Sturgeon’s demand for a special post-Brexit deal.
The results of a new study, the first in-depth research of its kind, found that a majority of Scottish voters want the same future relationship with Europe as those south of the border would prefer, and have views at odds with the vision presented by the SNP.
John Curtice, a polling expert, said the results suggested that the Scottish public was far more in line with the UK government on key Brexit issues than it was with the SNP administration at Holyrood.
He suggested that the research undermined an assumption — used to justify calls for a new independence referendum — that Scots want a far “softer” Brexit than is sought by their counterparts in England and Wales, where majorities voted in June to leave the EU. In contrast, 62 per cent of Scots voted to remain in the EU.
According to the study, by NatCen Social Research, attitudes in Scotland to “hard Brexit” measures in areas such as immigration are similar to those south of the border.
Almost two thirds of Scots, 64 per cent, want potential immigrants from the rest of the EU to be treated the same as those from the rest of the world, meaning an end to freedom of movement, compared to 68 per cent in the rest of the UK.
About two thirds also want to see the reintroduction of customs checks for people and goods coming from the EU, while 59 per cent believe that migrants should not be entitled to welfare payments, only 4 percentage points lower than the rest of the UK.
Sixty-two per cent think that rules on trade should be the same in Scotland as the rest of the UK.
The results clash with Ms Sturgeon’s demand for a bespoke deal in which Scotland would remain in the single market, retain freedom of movement and be granted some autonomy over immigration policies.
Professor Curtice said: “For the most part voters on both sides of the border want much the same outcome — free trade, immigration control and retention of much of the consumer and environmental regulation currently afforded by the EU. On immigration in particular, voters in Scotland seem to be more in tune with the stance taken by the UK government than that adopted by the Scottish government.
“If this picture is correct it is far from clear that concerns about Brexit are likely to change the minds of many voters about the merits or otherwise of independence — so long, of course, as the UK government succeeds in delivering both free trade and immigration control.”
As in the rest of the UK, a large majority of Scottish voters favoured free trade with the EU after Brexit. Three quarters also wanted to keep EU regulation over mobile phone bills and cleanliness of beaches.
Voters in Scotland were more likely to accept that people from the EU should be allowed to come to the UK to live and work in return for British companies trading freely in the EU. Sixty-one per cent said that Britain should “definitely” or “probably” allow free movement of people in return for free trade with the EU, compared with 54 per cent UK-wide.”
