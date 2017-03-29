YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
@ROBERT NEWARK
“I would suggest that he and others like him are the best qualified people to make a rational decision. Not only has he seen a full spectrum of society in his time with the DSS and can make judgements on what is causing many problems for people at the lower end of the scale – a section of society long abandoned by the intelligencia who run the Labour Party now. He has also proved that he has the wit to build a substantial business and employ and motivate and lead people.”
Ok, so what’s your point? This guy started a business and got lucky. This doesn’t make him Einstein. As for the abandoned society this is a British government cause issue, not an EU one. What has the EU got to do with this? In the UK we have one the lowest (if not the lowest) rate of unemployment benefit in the EU, social benefits are only substantial if you have children, there is little support for training and re-skilling and the dropouts are simply left to drift into poverty and often crime. None of this is due to the EU – it’s due to successive British governments which have swept this under the carpet in the hope it would go away. Therefore any resentment towards the EU is wholly misplaced.
“Finally, he is of an age where he is able to remember that there was life before Brexit, the lies that were told at the time we went in, by the Establishment, particularly Ted Heath, what was thrown away or abandoned as the price of entry at the time and subsequently 40 odd years of a bureaucratic and wasteful political experiment, dominated by Germany.”
If it was so wasteful then are you saying that 27 other countries are wrong? What a silly statement. Why are so many countries keen to join the EU if it’s so dominated by Germany? Even Greece doesn’t want to leave!! Germany is strong economically but politically Germany has little weight. It’s a nation with a small armed force, no nuclear weapons and forced to give up all legitimate territorial claims as the price for its sovereignty in the 1990 Treaty of 2+4.
“By comparison a 20 year old graduate can write a 20 page essay on the wonders of the EU having been indoctrinated by @Tancred’s teacher. They have never known anything else and can’t imagine life without a comfort blanket. They can’t make a valued decision because they only know and only listen to one half of the argument.”
Rubbish. I am 50 and I can remember the 1975 referendum in which the leavers were heavily defeated, though at the time my main interest was Matchbox cars. And the pro-remain vote in 2016 was a majority in the under 50 agre groups, so it’s not simply 20 year old graduates who back remaining in the EU. Furthermore, there has never been any ‘indoctrination’ into the EU – frankly I wish there had been! On the contrary, the leavers have been indoctrinated by the filth being published regularly in the Mail, Express and the Sun.
@JASPER22
“Nothing to worry about. I’ve never thought we can learn much from abroad. I’ve been there – and have always been glad to come home.”
So you couldn’t get your bangers and mash and brown ale there – oh dear, what a shame, how sad. I’ll stick to saltimbocca washed down with a glass of Amarone.
@CANDY
“Brexit was an improbable alliance between the Leafy Tories, the industrial cities of the Midlands, and the working classes of Northern England and the Welsh Valleys.”
I would narrow it down further to an alliance of mostly late middle aged and elderly Tories of all calss backgrounds coupled with working class discontents from all areas.
“IMO this is the reason that the LibDems have failed to capitalise on the other side. They don’t understand that it wasn’t party-political. It was about sovereignty and what it means to run our own affairs, and feelings about that cut across party lines.”
The LibDems are struggling because they are still viewed by many as the party that helped Cameron into power. So the left hates them and the right is strongly pro-Tory. This is the problem for the LibDems. Any support they pick up is largely going to be tactical, given the polarised political climate of today.
@R HUCKLE
“I was really struck by the discussions of legal and constituitional experts in the Lords Article 50 debates, that the Government have embarked on a process that really is unknown legal territory. At some point, it will get to a stage, where these thorny legal issues will have to be contested, as well as Parliament discussing the process of changes required. This is going to be very difficult, as until they confront all of the issues, it is all just theory. There appears to be an attempt by some in Government to just gloss over issued raised and put off the difficulties until later.”
Indeed, and I think that the law is a mechanism by which a hard Brexit can be thwarted, though it will take a fight, to put it mildly. The government has huge power to make life very difficult for judges, so it will take a lot fo courage to defy the will of the PM and the hysterical tabloid press, but it can and should be done if necessary.
I do not often post on this site ,but I am very disappointed by some of the posts recently, especially by Tancred, who I believe is spoiling this site with his negativity.Fancy wishing a Total failure of Brexit just so it damages the Tories.I will not be posting again until things improve.
TIM N
Its pretty dire here at present isn’t it?
Waiting for the next leak to prove that “they” are winning & “we” are losing.
No wonder May’s political stock is high.
@TIM N
“I do not often post on this site ,but I am very disappointed by some of the posts recently, especially by Tancred, who I believe is spoiling this site with his negativity.Fancy wishing a Total failure of Brexit just so it damages the Tories.I will not be posting again until things improve.”
Why should I support something I don’t agree with? I don’t call it negativity but common sense. Why do leavers have the arrogance to expect everyone to jump on their bandwagon?
@Tancred
” I tend to regard the leavers as the parliamentarians and the remainers as royalists” I suspect UKIP doing quite well in East Anglia has biased your thinking. But London was Parliamentarian. Your thinking looks a bit confused.
@Statgeek ” ‘Being a graduate implies having gone through a process of being taught how to make rational choices.’
Tell that to all the degree grads in the House of Commons.”
There speaks a statistician looking for a sample. Apocryphally, as an individual example, I knew an M.Sc. chemist who attempted to remove the valve from a full oxygen cylinder with a spanner. He was forcibly restrained by a 14st lab assistant, who had very swiftly made a rational choice.
Assuming that the ‘intelligence’ described by a statistical bell curve is such that only those at the ‘top’ end of the curve are likely to be able to solve the most difficult problems, then it seems obvious to me that extending university education to those in the middle of the curve does not enable them to do likewise, though it might improve the skills they do have. Additionally, they are being taught by lecturers who themselves are further from the ‘top end’ (as there need to be many more of them) so don’t actually receive an education comparable to that offered to the smaller and more rigorously selected student body of say 50 years ago.
WB
The trouble with Europe is that for every Einstein, there was a Hitler, for every Voltaire, a Robespierre. Look at Greece…Socrates would weep at what the EU has done to his country. A land of olives and simple folk ruined by the Euro.
We’re well out of it.
I notice that the Chief Culprit has no regrets:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/30/david-cameron-i-was-right-brexit-referendum
The EU was poisoning the political atmosphere before the vote, true, but the poison will remain for a long time. Of course, politicians often decide to make the wrong decision on an issue simply because they want an issue to go away, but to do this for something as important as our EU membership is tantamount to dereliction of duty. There is a difference between what is popular and what is right. If I was PM I could pass a law abolishing income tax – it would be popular but not right.
@Candy
‘Brexit – an improbable alliance’.
I think you are broadly right about that. It did cut across party lines. Proof comes with guessing how your acquaintances voted. Its much trickier than with General Elections. The blazer-clad gin-soaked old boy in the corner turns out to be a Remainer and the ecowarrior taking yoga classes is an ardent Leaver. If there is a fault line it is probably something to do with Them and Us, or alienation.
Roundhead and Cavalier…
“Being a graduate implies having gone through a process of being taught how to make rational choices.”
Er, what? What proportion of graduates know that decision theory is a thing, let alone have some formal training in it?
“This is likely to improve quality of decision, however intelligent you are.”
The experimental data on this is suprisingly complex. People who have been through courses in statistics and probability are surprisingly susceptible to the conjunction fallacy (e.g. believing that “It’s more likely that Mary is a Swedish feminist than it is that Mary is a feminist”) and while I seem to remember that they do better than someone who is utterly untrained, they still don’t do that well in games involving probability.
And if many psychotherapists are to be believed, most mental illness as its origins in fallacious reasoning that (to some extent) is present in everyone.
@JASPER22
“The trouble with Europe is that for every Einstein, there was a Hitler, for every Voltaire, a Robespierre.”
Oh yes, and Britain was always the land of milk and honey, wasn’t it? The fact that Henry VIII was a mass murderer who had not only several of his wives executed but also an estimated 30,000 people of his kingdom is often glossed over. And I haven’t even mentioned slavery and colonialism.
@MILLIE
“If there is a fault line it is probably something to do with Them and Us, or alienation.”
There is not strict crteria to divide remainers and leavers. One can broadly say that the elderly of all classes and the broad spectrum of working class voters, especially in the midlands and north, were pro-Brexit, but it’s only a general view.
@Tancred
I must admit that initially I thought the LibDems would do better after Brexit.
But Farron seems to have blown it. He comes across as unreasonable, and he’s not very charismatic to start with.
If he fails to make any progress, I expect the LibDems will have to rethink their strategy.
@DAVE
” I suspect UKIP doing quite well in East Anglia has biased your thinking. But London was Parliamentarian. Your thinking looks a bit confused.”
You can’t compare the 1640s with modern day Britain. So using geography doesn’t work. You can only look at ideology.
@Tancred
“Why should I support something I don’t agree with?”
No reason at all.
But the course we are taking has been decided on by
1. a majority of the popular vote
2. supported by a clear majority of our elected representatives
and action to implement it is being taken and needs to be successful.
I for one don’t wish to have you anywhere near the ‘bandwagon’
If you simply wish the endeavour to fail so that you can say ‘I told you so’ it would be better to just shut up. You are hardly likely to change the current direction of travel. Referring to the majority of your fellow passengers as ‘baboons’ will not endear you to them, nor indeed make them at all likely to listen to your views.
Getting off the divisive issue of Brexit for a moment, the latest Britain Elects poll of polls is standing at
Con 42.6
Lab 27.2
UKIP 10.4
LD 10.0
Green 4.1
During March the Con vote has gone up by about 2% and that is matched by a similar drop for UKIP which has led to the narrowing of their lead over LD.
SoCalLiberal
“You have no idea how grateful I am on a daily basis for his utter incompetence and complete laziness. Not to mention how utterly inexperienced, dysfunctional, and chaotic his executive staff are. This could be FAR worse.”
Indeed. The biggest fear is that the Republicans find a way to dump Trump in a year or so, and install Pence as President.
I read recently that Farage had been brought in by some Republicans to support a campaign to divide California into two states – Republican counties in the east, seceding to get away from those nasty liberals on the coast.
The story was, however, in one of our trashier right wing tabloids – so it might well be just something they have made up.
@CANDY
“But Farron seems to have blown it. He comes across as unreasonable, and he’s not very charismatic to start with.”
He does strike me as alike to an over enthusiastic geography teacher :-)
But his heart is in the right place. Actually, I think the most effective pro-remain politician is Alex Salmond, but given his political affiliation he can’t do much south of the border.
@DAVE
I am well aware of the public backing for Brexit but that doesn’t make it right and neither does this oblige me to shut up. I don’t recall the anti-EU lobby shutting up after their overwhelming defeat in the 1975 referendum.
The vote in 2016 was a lot more marginal and I still believe that the issue is far from fully settled, despite what the politicians would have us believe.
I am fighting on.
@Tancred “I am fighting on.”
Jolly good. You can have your referendum in 2060.
@SEA CHANGE
“Jolly good. You can have your referendum in 2060.”
Keep gloating. But we’ll see who laughs last.
@Tancred
Those on the Leave side had to wait 44 years. You can mount your long-term insurrection over a similar time-frame assuming you make it into your nineties.
@SEA CHANGE
“Those on the Leave side had to wait 44 years. You can mount your long-term insurrection over a similar time-frame assuming you make it into your nineties.”
So what do you expect? A referendum every year? In 1975 the leavers were defeated very heavily, but in 2016 the vote was much tighter. I think that the public mood will change in time, and much, much sooner than in 44 years.
If the remainers keep banging the drum and applying the pressure the momentum will be maintained.
Tancred
If remainers keep “banging the drum”. pretty soon they will morph into fifth columnists – and will face the wrath of the people.