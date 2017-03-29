YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
Jasper 6.40 yesterday evening
‘Some of the comments on here border on the unpatriotic. It is apparent that some are hoping for the worst presumably to say I Told You So.
It is unseemly.’
True patriotism involves speaking the truth, not ‘my country right or wrong’.
Thomas,
“Just because graduates were more likely to vote Remain than non-graduates doesn’t mean that clever people voted Remain and stupid people voted Remain.”
No indeed. Being a graduate implies having gone through a process of being taught how to make rational choices. This is likely to improve quality of decision, however intelligent you are. So maybe it is better to say that graduates are more likely to make a correct choice in a confused situation?
” Perhaps Graduates tended to benefit more and suffer less from EU membership than non-graduates”.
It is certainly true there is a widening gap in income terms in society between the succesful and the not so, and increasingly being a graduate is indicative of which group you belong to. However, all groups benefit if society is richer. It might indeed be logical for a poor man to vote for Brexit in order to destroy the UK economy and therefore punish those who have benefitted more, if he thinks punishing those who have benefitted unfairly is most important. But he would still be voting to impoverish himself. Should any of us be persuaded to help him do this? Rather, perhaps, we should be addressing wealth inequality?
Peter Cairns,
I think Tennyson has it sussed. Nice catch. “Into the valley of death rode the six hundred”. Even got the numbers right.
@Danny
Nice analysis
My only quibble would be with the “ABC1’s more likely to accept consensus” bit – I just think they have other options – eg at the moment they are probably very happy with the way their investments/ pension funds are performing and if things get tough here they can simply get out, whereas the C2DEs have no options but, to use a good Scottish word, to ‘thole’ it
@Danny
“I think Tennyson has it sussed. Nice catch. “Into the valley of death rode the six hundred”. Even got the numbers right.”
Maybe Tennyson being prescient too – 650 MPs less 56 SNP =……
@Danny
“However, all groups benefit if society is richer. It might indeed be logical for a poor man to vote for Brexit in order to destroy the UK economy and therefore punish those who have benefitted more, if he thinks punishing those who have benefitted unfairly is most important. But he would still be voting to impoverish himself.”
—————
Doesn’t automatically follow that all benefit – it depends how proceeds of growth etc. are divied up. It could just widen inequality.
Similarly, it may be rational to take an economic penalty if it means the elite do too, because it may encourage those with more power to look after the interests of the others a bit better in future.
There have been comments earlier about Merkel speaking for the EU, and indeed she does, as a long-standing ruler of the most important country in the EU, but she is not saying things different from individuals (Juncker/Tusk/Verhofstadt) actually running EU institutions. There won’t be any proper discussion of a trade deal until after March 2019 when the UK leaves the EU and such discussions are likely to take many years, as e.g. with Canada, with WTO tariffs and visa-regulated travel restrictions in place for until a deal is agreed. Talks will not be held in parallel.
Merkel is a very determined lady (some may say a wolf in sheep’s clothing) who isn’t going to be leaving the scene soon, despite the apparent neck-and-neck polls for the CDU vis-a-vis the SPD in polling for the German federal election in September 2017.
The results of the recent Saarland election are very interesting. The polls there pre-election suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and SPD. However, the CDU won convincingly with 24 seats (40.7%) to the SPD’s 17 seats (29.6%), although not quite enough to give the CDU an absolute majority. State premier Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the CDU conservative candidate nicknamed “the Merkel from the Saar”, wants to stay in power with a grand coalition, and had warned voters of the perils of an alliance involving the Linke (the Left ex-communist party which has significant strength in territories of the former DDR).
At a German national level, the possibility of a SPD-Green-Left coalition if the SPD wins the German GE will be used by the CDU as a threat to cajole voters into backing Merkel again. This is all rather reminiscent of the SNP tail wagging the Labour dog in the UK GE of 2015 – remember the cartoon of Miliband in Salmond’s shirt pocket.
Danny
“No indeed. Being a graduate implies having gone through a process of being taught how to make rational choices.”
I hope this has been the experience of others. My own experience of University was rather the opposite – of a process of being taught how to memorise and regurgitate existing information and to avoid, at all costs, the expression of any original or creative thought.
I would certainly hope that the experience of most graduates is better than mine was and that my own experience is something of an anomaly!
@Syzygy
“It’s too late to find the statistics but Leave voters were drawn from the both the ‘left behind’ communities and the leafy constituencies of the home counties… 60% of the grassroots traditional Tories, the ones that Feldman called the Turnip Taliban, voted leave.
I suppose you could call that class warfare.. just not as we know it.”
I am aware that there were pro-leave majorities in the ‘leafy’ propserous south of England, but it depends on the area, and even in many of these leafy areas there are pockets of poverty and social deprivation. Then you also have to add the age factor, given that the statistics show that older people of all social backgrounds were more pro-Brexit.
In short, the sociological analysis of Brexit support is complex. However, my analysis from last night is pretty accurate in identifying the key swings towards Brexit in traditionally Labour supporting regions.
As for the Tory heartlands, these often voted for Brexit but for different reasons than the Labour ones – and this ‘pincer movement’ is what caused the Brexit victory. My point was really trying to identify why many working class Labour voters did not toe the party line and moved their backing to UKIP and a pro-leave stance.
@Carfrew/Danny
“Doesn’t automatically follow that all benefit – it depends how proceeds of growth etc. are divied up. It could just widen inequality.”
Indeed – that is the lesson of the last decade or two and probably the main driver of Brexit.
Danny – thanks for the analysis, very interesting. The stand out for me is:
ABC1: Good for NHS 23%, Bad for NHS 33%
C2DE: Good for NHS 32%, Bad for NHS 22%
In a week where we hear that not only are many EU NHS professionals planning their Brexit, but that applications for nursing posts have declined by 75% since Brexit, the C2DEs seem likely to have a heavy price to pay for having (I presume) believed the mainly nonsense about health tourism
Carfrew,
“Doesn’t automatically follow that all benefit – it depends how proceeds of growth etc. are divied up. It could just widen inequality.”
All the stats I have seen suggest that wealth has risen for all groups, and intuitively that seems correct if we look at society now compared to the past. However inequality is rising. The argument has been that this does not matter because even the poor are benefitting, but I think this untrue because in reality it has undermined social cohesion.
” it may be rational to take an economic penalty if it means the elite do too, because it may encourage those with more power to look after the interests of the others a bit better in future.”
Doesnt work out that way though…
Bardin1,
“My only quibble would be with the “ABC1’s more likely to accept consensus” bit – I just think they have other options – eg at the moment they are probably very happy with the way their investments/ pension funds are performing and if things get tough here they can simply get out, whereas the C2DEs have no options but, to use a good Scottish word, to ‘thole’ it”
Well I was trying to base upon poll data. The data is that remainers are seemingly more willing to accept the result than leavers are to consider a rerun, thus stating the polling conclusion that remainers are more likely to accept consensus. I am not sure the published data is adequate to transfer this conclusion directly to the ABC1 group, which does correlate with remainers but not perfectly. I don’t think it fair to conclude that remainers are happy with brexit, merely that they are more willing to take an analytical approach and await events. Maybe we don’t disagree so very much, but my take is more of a final view deferred, rather than actual acceptance of brexit. In essence how I would have summarised matters the day after the vote: evreything depends on how it turns out.
@S Thomas – “if the view of Merkel was so un newsworthy and it is so brainless to comment on it…. why is it you, yes you, were the one that posted the link to it and started the whole thread of !!”
Umm….I don’t want to get into a debate about the IQ of remainers/leavers, but perhaps there is something to think about regarding the attention span of some leavers.
@Carfrew posted the Merkel link at 6.16pm yesterday.
@Pete B responded at 6.33pm, and you yourself did mlikewise at 6.27pm. Others intervened as well, including @carfrew and @paul H-J, and there were further responses from yourself at 8.13pm, when you posted this
– “In the light of the merkel comments should we not just negotiate with Germany direct?”
and from ‘Pete B at 8.28pm when he posted this –
“Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Fuhrer”.
Let’s be generous and assume @Pete B isn’t a baboon with a low IQ but just genuinely doesn’t understand how offensive that comment really is. Odd though, that he is quick to claim others are insulting when they pull him up on points of fact.
At 10.30pm, I made my first post. So in what world are you claiming that I started this, when you had already been firing off about this for 4 hours?
I apologise to AW and others on here for this somewhat dry and boring post, but I don’t tend to want to see facts treated properly, and there does seem to be aa genuine issue with some posters when it comes to truthful analysis of factual matters.
I’ll leave the topic now, as I think we’ve done this to death.