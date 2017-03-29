YouGov/Times – CON 43, LAB 25, LD 11, UKIP 10

29 Mar 2017

YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).

On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.

The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.

Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.


  1. Tancred

    @ALAN

    I believe that the position of the EU is that we are liable for what we have already committed to. In the same way that, if you sign a contract to contribute towards the construction of a clubhouse for a golf club, and then you leave the club, you still have to pay towards it.
    It’s pretty simple really.

    March 31st, 2017 at 11:06 pm
  2. bardin1

    I’m a big Shostakovich fan too – perhaps psephology and dissident cacophonous music are associated

    Personally I listen most to the 11th Symphony and the string quartets. And I like the Jansen recordings though Previn’s 5th is a soft spot as it introduced me to his music

    On English understanding Scots my view is that like the Russians the English are blinkered by their imperialist past and unwittingly fail to understand the constituents of their Union in consequence – they fall into a’ Union/ Empire knows best’ syndrome and find it difficult to distinguiish between English/ British Empire Russia . Soviet Union – they are one and the same to them whereas for the constituents they are at best ‘subscribed to club’ / Nation

    March 31st, 2017 at 11:09 pm
  3. bardin1

    This is what got me into Shostakovich – a great 1978 documentary on the anarchist/ Marxist author B Traven (Treasure of the Sierra Madre) which used the 5th symphony as background music and was in my humble opinion the best documentary I’ve seen.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J64Dhd1cxMQ

    March 31st, 2017 at 11:12 pm
  4. Tancred

    @OLDNAT

    Powell was a much better politician than people give him credit for, and he was not a racist. Unfortunately he was quoted out of context more often than not, as the media likes to do this, and he soon became a demonised figure. In reality he was an exceptionally intelligent man who simply had a very old fashioned view of Britain’s place in the world. Compared to people like Gove and Farage he was a giant.

    March 31st, 2017 at 11:16 pm
  5. oldnat

    Peter

    “You start to fear for the outcome of Brexit in terms of getting a good deal, when the same people who are urging Remain voters to get behind Britain, go into apoplexy every time the EU makes a statement they don’t like.”

    If these people were actually negotiating with our EU partners, you would be right to fear the consequences.

    Fortunately, no matter how inexperienced the UK negotiators are, they can’t be that rubbish.

    March 31st, 2017 at 11:16 pm
  6. Tancred

    @BARDIN1

    My taste in classical music ends with the late romantic period. Shostakovich was basically a modernist, though tinged with touches of lingering romanticism here and there. I do like his 5th symphony, but many of his other works are too ‘industrial’ sounding to me.
    Now, Rachmaninov, that’s something else.

    March 31st, 2017 at 11:18 pm
