YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
Sure, it’s a shame we don’t know more history of other nations, not just Scots. Since being in here I follow Scots affairs rather a more than I did, but you are not engaging with my point: there aren’t enough hours in the day. Not when there’s Welsh and Irish history, my parents were from different countries on the continent so there’s all that to follow…
There’s too much to know. Nationalists tend to prioritise knowledge useful in pursuing that angle, constitutional affairs, but how do you think a chat about Scots science and, say, Maxwell would go in terms of who knows what?
I agree the media could do better. But this is distinct from saying that someone disagreeing with you is necessarily insulting you or is even anti-Scots.
I missed the contribution which advocated that the EU could/should force the UK to return Gibraltar to the Spanish in return for a trade deal. Could you point it to me, please?
You got me smiling again. I really rate his music especially the symphonies and the piano concerto’s. I was lucky enough t see Previn conduct his 10th Symphony in the 80’s, marvellous performance with 5 curtain calls. Could hardly speak at the end!
Yes i know i got it technically wrong but i am sure you got my point.
Of course time is limited and taking on board information is often a matter of priorities. But if someone who knows about something writes about it and you disagree with the evidence presented or the conclusion reached then either you go away and do some digging around on your own account or you accept that what has been said has to stand. I do not enter into internal debate regarding Wales, for example. But when GB or the UK is being referred to then I believe a Scottish perspective may be vital if the whole is to be understood. Idem for Northern Ireland. How people can claim to speak for the UK when they seem to know nothing about Northern Ireland (see the recent elections there and dismissive comments made about them on this very site!) is astonishing to me.
And am I supposed to the ‘retired historian’ or is that Tom Devine?
JohnB – “would it not sometimes be worth a shot showing English history from a Scottish or Irish or Welsh perspective?”
Well English history as taught in school focuses heavily on the Tudor monarchs, and then WW1 and WW2.
It isn’t that different in Wales.
Here is my stab at the Tudor monarchs from the Welsh point of view.
Henry Tudor sailed from Brittany to Wales with his Breton mercenaries (note Breton, not “French”), and on his march through Wales towards England, picked up lots of Welsh volunteers, one of whom stitched a red dragon onto Henry’s green and white banner. This flew over Bosworth field when Richard III was killed (and Richard was killed by one of the Welsh noblemen who had been disenfranchised by the Plantagenets). Thus the flag of Wales was born and the battle of Bosworth field was about a great Welsh dynasty taking control of England.
Henry Tudor proved a big disappointment, but his son Henry VIII gave the Welsh their rights under Magna Carta by merging the legal system of England and Wales, and also gave Wales their first representation in Parliament.
Gloss over Edward VI (he insisted everything should be in English), and onto Good Queen Bess.
She saved the Welsh language by passing a law demanding the Bible and Common Prayer book be translated into Welsh, and that all church services in Wales be held in Welsh (prior to that they’d been in either Latin or English, neither of which the Welsh could understand). As the centuries passed and Welsh came under severe pressure in the workplace and schools, it continued to reign supreme in church, protected by Good Queen Bess’s edict. Welsh speaking only really started to decline in the 1960’s when they stopped going to church.
And because Elizabeth’s Welsh bible was of such a high elevated quality, she launched an era of Welsh literature. And just as most literary roads in English lead back to her reign, so do Welsh ones.
How did I do?
Lucky you!
I am hoping to buy myself a complete CD set of the symphonies. Do you have any advice on the subject?
“I don’t complain when people don’t know about Scottish history. I complain when, by their attitude, they claim it is unimportant. If the UK is to survive the English will have to try harder to understand the differing view experiences which, together, make up the UK. The rest of us, of course, already have the English view point made very clear to us all the time. It would be good if it were acknowledged that other view points not only exist but are important in the creation and maintenance of the whole. That’s all I’m saying.”
Saying the English should try harder is to ignore my point about how difficult that is in practice, and you will always be able to nitpick over Tudor history or summat. It’s not just Scots affairs they have to keep on top of, these days they’re working all hours to survive with both partners working, if they have a partner because many marriages end.
Personally when it comes to info. about Scots I like to prioritise what limited time I have for useful, positive stuff like energy. Not stuff seeking to stress and hype differences.
And you’ve got devolution to help deal with the lack of awareness of Scots affairs, it’s an acknowledgement of that. But to reiterate, one might wish more to look into Scots affairs, but not knowing as much as Scots about Scots is not automatically an insult or anti-Svots.
No actually they are called British!
Classic misreading of the british by the EU.They think we cave in to pressure and threat, they think they can intimidate us back into their loving embrace, they think that we will grovel and scrape to them and pay them to build roads and hospitals for themselves while ours decay. The EU despises us and laughs at us in equal measure. Perhaps Soubry and Clegg will tell us what part of the EU negotiating document they love apart from ceding Gibraltar to Spain in Cleggs case obviously.
“And am I supposed to the ‘retired historian’ or is that Tom Devine?”
Lol, that isn’t exactly a denial now is it, John!! But I was referring to others in truth…
I am impressed. But could you repeat the experiment, this time looking at how Wales fared under the previous dynasty? And did Mary Tudor do anything noteworthy in Wales?
Off to the station now to collect the wife.
S Thomas
People who live in Gibraltar are Gibraltarians. People who live in Manchester are Mancunians. Both may have the right to hold UK passports, but there is little by way of dispute about which country Manchester is in, or belongs to. Spain signed away Gibraltar in 1813; but then if a country has been invaded, as Spain was, and has been a battle field, in Spain’s case between the French and the Brits, for several years, it can hardly be said to have had any choice in the signing, can it?
Of course, as long as the Gibraltarians wish to remain under the control/protection of the UK, that’s fine by me, but let’s not be naive about how the UK got hold of Gibraltar in the first place.
“You got me smiling again. I really rate his music especially the symphonies and the piano concerto’s. I was lucky enough t see Previn conduct his 10th Symphony in the 80’s, marvellous performance with 5 curtain calls. Could hardly speak at the end!”
I wondered if that might strike a chord, so to speak!! I discovered him in the late eighties, and listened to a fair bit at the time, though never saw any live. It was a busy time!! Around the same time I discovered khachaturian when I overheard one of the music students playing some. But then I got more into jazz and didn’t pursue that kind of enquiry sufficiently. I plan to reopen the case in the near future as it were.
I do feel I should have been to many more concerts. I was lucky at school, we had a concert hall and you could see allsorts for free. My first, on a whim after someone suggested we go, was Verdi’s Requiem, which just blew me away, sitting just two rows back. Haydn, though, the choir, that was the biggest impact: I sang in it as a thirteen year old not having a clue what I was doing but to just be in the throng, belting out: “Despairing, CURSING rage!!”
Fabulous.
And regarding Rugby, yes I did play, was rather keen on it at school…
“I’m hoping to buy myself a complete CD set of the symphonies. Do you have any advice on the subject?”
Howard is liable to know rather more than me John, but I will say it’s useful knowing the history. He wrote some stuff while under seige in Leningrad and the music depicts the German advance, but also Shosta was writing during the era of Stalin and was trying to get messages through in the music under the radar, messages Stalin wouldn’t necessarily enjoy…
I would recommend
Shostakovich: Complete Symphonies, Various artists/ Jansons
(EMI, 10 CDs)
I have heard most of these recordings and they are to a high standard. It is all a matter of taste of course. I don’t have all the symphonies myself but I do have most of them as individual recordings. Love the 5th and 10th, both oustanding music.
Carfrew
The 7th (Leningrad) is not to everybodies taste but that “deadly” repitition of the main theme tends to raise the hairs on the back of the neck if you think of the context.
“Of course time is limited and taking on board information is often a matter of priorities. But if someone who knows about something writes about it and you disagree with the evidence presented or the conclusion reached then either you go away and do some digging around on your own account or you accept that what has been said has to stand. I do not enter into internal debate regarding Wales, for example.”
————
If you continue yourself to Scots affairs you will always be liable to know more and be able to castigate others for knowing less. Feel free to chat about politics where you don’t have the upper hand and might learn summat John!! Promise not to accuse you of insult or offending an entire nation if you don’t know summat!!
“But when GB or the UK is being referred to then I believe a Scottish perspective may be vital if the whole is to be understood. Idem for Northern Ireland. How people can claim to speak for the UK when they seem to know nothing about Northern Ireland (see the recent elections there and dismissive comments made about them on this very site!) is astonishing to me.”
————–
Dunno about you John but I don’t claim to ‘speak for the UK’, I don’t think many of us do. We just express our opinions and see what peeps think, does it stock up etc.
I can see you are adding a new crime to the list for whenever one has the temerity to differ in view: the heinous crime of “speaking for the UK”
(S. Thomas must be right, there must be a grievance factory somewhere…)
Thanks for the personal memories, great music can really blow you away.
Two pieces always make me cry
Gorecki’s 3rd Symphony because of the feeling of hope that emerges from the horror of the context, and the Finale of Gounod’s Faust in the recordingI I have with Corelli as Faust, Ghiaurov as Mephastopheles and Sutherland as Marguerite. Singing so beautiful it hurts.
S Thomas: “Classic misreading of the british by the EU.”
What are you referring to as a classic misreading of the British?
If you’re talking about Gibraltar, it seems to be that you are imagining some sort of EU threat to Gibraltar, and then painting that figment of your imagination as a “classic misreading.”
The EU has said that it’s up to the UK and Spain to sort out that quarrel: the EU isn’t getting involved. By removing Gibraltar from the negotiations, it eliminates the possibility that Spain will veto any eventual agreement because it includes Gibraltar.
So an entirely sensible, pragmatic decision that simplifies negotiations by removing a potential peripheral distraction which is better dealt with bilaterally, has to be painted by some as a dastardly threat.
You said above that the EU “despises us and laughs at us in equal measure.” I don’t think that’s true, which is surprising as some seem determined to give them grounds for doing so.
“The 7th (Leningrad) is not to everybodies taste but that “deadly” repitition of the main theme tends to raise the hairs on the back of the neck if you think of the context.”
————
Oh God, doesn’t it? The way it just builds and builds as the advance gets closer. And those four notes are a recurring motif in his work aren’t they? Kind of his signature. I love all that…
Just a view on English/Welsh/Scottish history from a different point of view.
Sources:
1. formal academic studies. Usually needing good knowledge of cited papers etc before you start to learn from the latest. Beyond the usual scope of those on the Clapham/Carmarthen/Kilmarnock omnibus.
2. General history books, radio and TV documentaries, articles in magazines, novels, plays, films.
I group 2 together, recognising that some are more concerned than others to give a balanced view, because they all share one common (and I think important) factor.
They all have about ten times as many customers in England than in Scotland.
In particular, Candy’s shot at the Welsh take on the Tudors (submitted to a publisher or broadcaster) would probably be regarded as interesting to (many of?) the 3million Welsh, some (how few?) of the 53million in England (note the style, as there are many now in England with I suspect little interest in the Tudors) and perhaps some of the 5million Scots.
On the other hand, if the BBC put on a series of Shakespeare’s history plays, the Scots could watch the Scottish play, but there is a whole series of English history plays (plus Othello), while the Welsh might lay some small claim to the Briton King Lear (from the English midlands).
Inherent racial bias in such a BBC choice, and in the writings of Britain’s greatest playwright. I do hope no-one makes an issue of that, suggesting censorship. Market forces prevailed in 1600, as now.