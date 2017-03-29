YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
Tancred 2.01
Many thanks for the link. Good article, taking a balanced view of British history, I feel.
@Joseph
I see. You suggest we should abandon our NATO allies and the alliance of which we are a founding member, as a bargaining strategy.
That is an unusual approach to take.
SOMERJOHN
In the early 70’s I was dealing withT&GWU and a series of strikes. I was also deeply involved in bringing up a young family. I did not have a great deal of time for politics.
“I think many people are going to go through a similar process of voter regret in the next couple of years.”
No sign of that from the polls which to me show that the voters are generally realistic. They know there will be a short term hit but hope for a better long term future in a country they can call their own again.
@Joseph1832
Perhaps because we are members of NATO, which has little or nothing to do with the EU?
@Neil A
Agreed, the clause on Gibraltar seems to be nothing more than a statement of self-evident fact.
The road bridge might be tricky, if Spain builds one to Ceuta first :)
Carfrew 2.33
I am not inventing reasons. I am speaking the truth as I find it to be. That you do not see that same truth, or interpret the facts differently, is not ‘inventing’. It is putting forward a genuinely held opinion.
Neil A – “It is an odd debate really. Gibraltar is not exactly huge. The UK, should it wish to make a point, could pretty much subsidise Gibraltar so completely that they could live comfortably despite any action the Spanish might take short of war.”
We’ve done it before.
Under the Fascist dictator Franco, Spain tried to force the UK to hand over Gib. The response of the Gibraltans was to hold that first referendum, and then amend their constitution to say that they can never be handed over without their consent.
Franco’s response was to close the border for 13 years. We supplied Gib by sea.
One of teh results of that era is that 90% of Gib’s trade is with the UK (all those betting sites etc). The only thing they need Spain for is cheap staff, but even those could be got from the UK, in the same way the Falklands hires people from here on two year contracts.
@Robin
A road bridge to Ceuta would be the icing on the cake!
Gibraltarians could drive to Morocco and then back to Spain…
@Chris Riley
Joseph simply pointed out that if the EU tried to back a Spanish move to attack British territorial integrity that would be viewed as a serious hostile act and in such circumstances, there might be far-reaching consequences.
And Nato membership does not mean we have to patrol Eastern Europe only that we come to the aid of any member who is attacked. There would be a quid pro quo if such shenanigans were attempted and withdrawal of troops might be one such measure.
Neil A
“Bilateral agreement between the UK and Morocco for a road bridge across the Strait, anyone?”
The Spanish are well ahead of you with the idea of a Straits crossing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strait_of_Gibraltar_crossing
Bantams 2.34
Was not the agreement to accept the DDR into the EU as part of the BRD a sovereignty issue?
Carfrew 2.35
Yes, I had assumed that a word or two had gone missing!
Graham
” I don’t think we can assume that, however, on the basis of a single poll.”
There have been lots of national polls. Looking at the last 10 national polls, 7 have leads of more than 15% and 3 have leads of 13% hence my conservative view that the lead is about 15%.
Having said that, Carfrew, from this side of the Border it still seems far too often like sneering!
Jasper22 2.40
‘Not xenophobia, just common sense.
We always play with a straight bat..unlike the French, to name but one.
Just the way it is – we think differently.’
This self delusion seems to be never ending! The UK has been has been as economical with the straight bat as all the others when it suited, and certainly no worse than the French over the course of events – unless you read only the rabid London press, of course.
Carfew 2.43
‘Yes, you will find many things English peeps don’t know about Scots, if they don’t live in Scotland. Similarly even Oldnat has erred before now over things like the English system. You can say we should all strain every Sunday to try and learn all the differences but there are other systems to learn too. Why should it just be Scottish. So you have to learn about Welsh and Irish and then what about our friends on the continent etc.’
But we (and I include the English in this) are not constantly subject to the assumption by so-called UK media that the Welsh or Irish way of doing things is the de facto ‘norm’ and all others are to be avoided if at all possible.
Might I suggest that for a week you listen to what is said and read what is written in the media as though you were not in England and ask yourself ‘What are the assumptions here?’