YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 10%. The Conservative lead remains strong and third place continues to bounce back and forth between the Lib Dems and UKIP (I expect they are actually about even and we’re just seeing normal random sample variation).
On best Prime Minister May leads Jeremy Corbyn by 53% to 13%. This is May’s highest figure since her honeymoon, Jeremy Corbyn’s lowest ever and the 38 point gap is the biggest we’ve recorded so far. This is the first poll since the attack on Parliament and Prime Ministers sometimes do see a boost to their reputation if they are seen to have handled an emergency with confidence so it could be connected, or the timing could be pure co-incidence.
The reason for the huge gap is Corbyn’s low support among Labour voters. Typically people answer these questions along partisan lines – Tory voters pick the Tory leader, Labour voters pick the Labour leader, the best PM lead ends up being similar to the voting intention lead. At the moment 94% of current Tory voters think that May would make the better Prime Minister, but only 46% of current Labour voters say Corbyn would (15% say May, 39% say “Not sure”). Among people who voted Labour at the last election Corbyn’s position is even worse, only 27% say he would make the better Prime Minister, 29% say Theresa May. Full tabs are here.
Given today is Article 50 day, I’ve also written a much longer piece over on the YouGov website bringing together lots of the recent YouGov research on Brexit – you can find that here.
“So why do Russians like branches of McDonald’s opening in Moscow (ok, probably a bit dated now as an example)? Because burgers fundamentally taste good! We moan about junk food, but there is a reason we buy it. Just so the EU. It is hard to leave because there are no better choices! We are integrated into it because each integration makes economic sense. They even make sense in terms of real world power and influence, because it gives us control over our closest trading partners”
Well, your whole rationale is based on economics. We will know in the not too distant future if economically we made the correct or wrong choice, I personally think the truth will be in between the two.
Power and influence? The UK was at the height of power and influence long before the EU shuffled along. And when it comes to power and influence then why does the EU continue to look westwards for Uncle Sams help?
The rest of your comment…I haven’t the faintest idea what you’re on about?????????????????????????
You are right that Education is a devolved matter, it just happens that the School Standards and Framework Act 1998 was not generally repealed by the Welsh Assembly in any significant way, and the Education (Modification of Enactments Relating to Employment)(Wales) Order 2006 is virtually identical to Education (Modification of Enactments Relating to Employment)(England) Order 2003 the authority for which both emerge from the 1998 Act: hope that clears it up:-)
Lets just agree as we have done previously that there will be a short term downturn while we go through the Brexit process.
We disagree on the size of the downturn but as I have said to others I will talk to you in the period 2015-2030 assuming we are both still around and we will see who was right on the economy. At the moment it’s rather pointless as we agree on so little. For example once we have left I expect investment and GDP growth to boom such that the short term downsides to our economy will be forgotten in very short time.
Thanks. Asymmetric devolution is a bit complicated!
Perhaps it shouldn’t be seen as “code” for anything – other than the only current land border between the EU and the UK is a very complex issue, and (at the very least) the principles which should apply to cross border trade and free movement of people can be agreed.
I suspect any agreement will be strongly influenced by how much of a damn, London gives about Northern Ireland.
Thanks for your post , its good to see you care after all so I guess you do understand why that post of your was so irritating.
As to the rest, thank you, but we clearly disagree very fundamentally on the EU and it’s future as I think you know already, so there is little point in taking that particular conversation further.
As to friends in the EU, mine in Germany are very concerned and see our leaving having a very negative effect on both Germany and the EU. I guess, like in the UK, it depends who you know.
@TOH – Not sure you can claim I’ve got May wrong. I said she would accept that we need a deal, she has accepted we would need to accept EC regulations (and therefore legal oversight of some form) and through briefings that some form of continued payment is likely.
So far, it’s shaping up nicely for my predictions.
There has certainly been a collapse in standards in the House of Commons. On Wednesday it was openly announced there that two Tory MPs have had a bastard together – one of the MPs being an adulterer. I would like to see his Association deselect him.
“Brits will soon realise cars made here will be cheaper…..”
Oh dear!
Action and reaction.
There won’t be any cars made here…..
“So far, it’s shaping up nicely for my predictions.”
and mine, it’s good to know we are both happy.
If you are invited to a dinner party, but the host insists that anyone wishing to discuss clothes and fashion must go on to the patio to discuss them, then you have a choice between declining the invitation or going along because there are interesting guests to chat with about other things with, and wandering out to the patio to discuss leather trousers if that topic comes up.
Why would one be a boor and disregard one’s host’s requirements?
Reading through this thread then I’m more inclined to go out onto the balcony and discuss Erick Pickles in a Jock. ;-)
The host should have another balcony for all things Brexit.
There has certainly been a collapse in standards in the House of Commons. On Wednesday it was openly announced there that two Tory MPs have had a bastard together – one of the MPs being an adulterer. I would like to see his Association deselect him
Yeah okay, but will this have a positive or negative impact on mental health issues for the public at large or hospital waiting times, education, housing, trade negotiations and so on?
It’s just political waffle…move on.
@JASPER22
“Looking at what Mr Tusk presented this morning, I don’t think it will be in our interests to fanny about for long negotiating with the Europeans.”
What makes you such an expert on what the government will do?
Reverting back to WTO will undoubtedly be harmful, and it’s not the aim of thwe government to do this.
This being a polling site…
Britain Elects? @britainelects 6m6 minutes ago
More
London // On how well/badly [X] is performing:
J. Corbyn:
Well: 18%
Badly: 62%
S. Khan:
Well: 58%
Badly: 23%
(via YouGov)
Britain Elects? @britainelects 8m8 minutes ago
More
London // Westminster VI:
LAB: 37% (-7)
CON: 34% (-1)
LDEM: 14% (+6)
UKIP: 9% (+1)
GRN: 5% (-)
(via YouGov / 24 – 28 Mar)
Chgs w/ GE2015
The London VI is quite interesting and is not a million miles from the London cross break in the latest national Yougov poll.
Con 35%
Labour 35%
Lib/Dem 18%
UKIP 9%.
Enjoy your afternoon peeps…I’m off.
That’s a savage poll for Labour in London, and fits with Brexit expectations.
Gradually (or not so gradually) all of Labour’s heartlands seem to be crumbling.
Corbyn remains king of the castle, but his kingdom lies in ruins.
@DEZ
“Tancred I agree the hard brexiteers will blame the conservatives but the vast majority will believe the spin that is the EU fault .The Tories will ramp up the patriotism act as it always works well in the short-term. Two world wars and one world cup will be sung on many a terrace.With a free pull out of freedom from The Sun.Hard to compete jingoism and wrapping yourself in the flag at times of national crisis.”
Possibly, but I still don’t think it’s going to wash, because the government will have to accept responsibility.
@Allan C
Corbyn on -44 in London! Labour are deep in the brown stuff.
@Alec – Tax rates and regulations
I don’t remember seeing EU controls on the Canadian tax rate levels or what their own internal regulations could or couldn’t be during CETA. Merkel must know that is a complete non-starter. Perhaps she doesn’t want a deal.
Rubbish – car firms are investing heavily in Blighty …..they know which side their bread is buttered. Have more faith in your fellow countrymen.
Fundamentally, I believe it will be impossible to deal with the Europeans in a sensible way. Hard to trust them.
This veto for the Spaniards over Gib is completely unacceptable.
These talks will be over before they start.
What kind of people do they think we are?
@JASPER22
“This veto for the Spaniards over Gib is completely unacceptable.
These talks will be over before they start.
What kind of people do they think we are?”
You’re funny! :-)
@JASPER22
“Tancred
Fundamentally, I believe it will be impossible to deal with the Europeans in a sensible way. Hard to trust them.”
Well, given that we are also Europeans that also means we cannot be trusted! I presume you mean ‘continentals’ rather than Europeans. Anyway, you are forgetting that they are perfectly entitled to be suspicious of us, given the way we have betrayed them with Brexit. Sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander.
Allan Christie
Re balconies
“You might well think that. I couldn’t possibly comment”
“Tory MPs have had a bastard together”
Which of the Cabinet are you referring to, and is that any way to talk of a Minister of the Crown?
@” The EU will require agreement of the Brexit payment terms before trade talks”
I think some movement on that actually from Tusk today-parallelism possible “once “sufficient progress” has been achieved” on Terms of Leaving.
Wriggle room.
@”There won’t be any cars made here…..”
UKPR is now infested with nonsense like this-it is certainly making the morning skim through much quicker.
That London poll is not THAT bad for Labour . It represents a 3% swing against them since 2015 . If applied nationally it would be the equivalent of a Tory lead of 12.5%.
@SEA CHANGE
“I don’t remember seeing EU controls on the Canadian tax rate levels or what their own internal regulations could or couldn’t be during CETA. Merkel must know that is a complete non-starter. Perhaps she doesn’t want a deal.”
Since when has Canada been in Europe, let alone the EU? We will NOT get a Canada style deal, so forget it. The closest thing we can have is a Switzerland type deal.
@Tancred
The other countries in the EU have not been betrayed, and if they feel so, then they have failed to understand the constitutional position of the UK.
Indeed it was in the Government White Paper of 1971 and the Referendum pamphlet of 1975 that stated- “Our continued membership will depend on the continuing assent of Parliament.”
Robin Day and Enoch Powell had a famous exchange on the issue which you can read below or watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4OWslOroaw
Day: Mr Powell, there wasn’t much point in advising people to vote Labour from the point of view of staying in or coming out of the Common Market, was there?
Powell: I’m always in favour of a question being reopened as important as this. It has been reopened and now we have a provisional result which takes us on to the next stage.
Day: Why do you say “a provisional result”, and what is the next stage?
Powell: Oh, I’m just replying on the Government’s official statement.
Day: Can I read it for you? “Our continued membership will depend on the continuing assent of Parliament”
Powell: Yes, that’s the one. And since Parliament will be continuously re-elected by the electorate, then this is an ongoing debate.
Day: Yes, but with respect Mr Powell, you have picked out one sentence from a passage which deals with the constitutional position…
Powell: Yes, that’s right.
Day: …and not with the practical position, because are you suggesting that from now on, you and others who feel like you should continue a parliamentary struggle to get Britain out?
Powell: But of course. This is like September 1938. In September, October 1938 I’m sure that, if Neville Chamberlain had gone to the country, he would have swept the country for an act of abnegation. But the very same people, within 12 months, when they saw behind the facade, when they penetrated to the realities, stood up to fight for the continued existence of our nation; and that’s what will happen.
Day: You’re saying that this is a kind of Munich?
Powell: Yes I am
Day: I see
Powell: You seem surprised!
Day: And when do you see our 1940 coming, when we stand alone?
Powell: Well, let’s have our 1939 first, when we decide we have to fight. You see, I simply do not believe, although I make no complain of the pro-marketers, particularly people like Edward Heath and Peter Kirk – they have been beyond criticism in that they have made it clear that to remain part of the Common Market is to renounce national status for Britain – they say the nation state is obsolete and we are to recognise it.
Day: Who are you going to get to support you in your continuing parliamentary struggle to get Britain out of the Common Market, Mr Powell?
Powell: Well, as the House of Commons, week by week, has to debate the consequences of being in the Common Market, it will, as it tends to do, filter through to wider and wider areas, that they were rightly told by people like Edward Heath, that this did indeed mean that they would become a province in a new state. Now I do not believe that when that is realised, that it will be assented to.
Day: I remember you two or three years ago, when you were still in the Conservative Party, at the Conservative Party conference in Brighton, predicting, with total conviction and certainty, that this country would not go into the Common Market. May I suggest to you that your prediction now is no more right than that one was?
Powell: You have two events, if I may say so, slightly confused. One was the Conservative Party conference where I said I would never assent to the act of abnegation involved in Britain joining the Common Market; and a meeting in East Ham in September 1971 when I said it will not happen. I am still convinced it will not happen. I am convinced that the people of this country cannot be absorbed into a European state.
Day: But you said we would not go into the Common Market, and we did go into the Common Market, and are not just as wrong now as you were then?
Powell: No sir, the British people do not mean it because they have still not been able to credit the implications of being in the Common Market. They still think they will be a nation. They still think they will govern and tax and legislate for themselves. They are mistaken. It’s not the fault of many of the pro-marketeers that they are mistaken, but it is the thing, so incredible to them, that I am not inclined to blame them overmuch. But they will learn.