Gfk – CON 41%, LAB 28%, LD 7%, UKIP 12%, GRN 6%

27 Mar 2017

Tonight we’ve something we something unusual: a voting intention poll from Gfk. Topline figures are CON 41%, LAB 28%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 12%, GRN 6%. Fieldwork was between the 1st March and 15th March, so this is would have been partially before the budget, but it’s nice to have some figures from a different source.

Gfk are the successor company to NOP, who they bought out way back in 2005 (also, as far as I can see, the last time we had a NOP voting intention poll – before 2005 they polled for the Independent, called the general election spot on and then got their contract cancelled). Today’s poll has very little in common methodologically with 2005 of course, that was still the era of telephone polling, today’s poll was conducted online and is weighted by stand demogs, past vote, Brexit vote and political engagement.


Filed under: Gfk, Voting Intention
155 Comments »

155 Responses to “Gfk – CON 41%, LAB 28%, LD 7%, UKIP 12%, GRN 6%”

1 2 3 4
  1. Alec

    Quite a tough first responses – https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/29/first-eu-response-to-article-50-takes-tough-line-on-transitional-deal

    The EU Parliament (which needs to approve any deal) is saying that there will be no trade deal before leaving, and that a transition deal should be time limited to 3 years, with the ECJ overseeing legal issues during this time.

    The transition deal will be on worse terms than full membership, and if UK start to negotiate other trade deals while still an EU member there will be no trade deal.
    No special deal for the city, EU citizens rights to be upheald in full until March 29th 2019, no trade off between security issues and trading relationship.

    The paper mentions an associate membership status similar to the Ukraine arrangement, which gives substantial market access, no EU laws applying in the UK (although presumably regulations must be synchronised) full access to UK markets for the EU and asubstantial payment of around half what we currently pay.

    Something for everyone there, but it’s a pretty tough stance which rather shows who is in control of the negotiations, I feel.

    March 29th, 2017 at 11:02 am
  2. The Other Howard

    Back on the new YouGov poll May now leads Corbyn by 51% to 13% as best PM, the 38% lead the highest she has recorded. How the government is handling Brexit has also improved with well 33% and badly 37% the -4% gap the lowest i can remember.

    Voters pessimism on the effects of leaving has increased but it has had no obvious effect on the governments standing. If May does a reasonable negotiating job this will stand her in good stead for 2020 IMO.

    March 29th, 2017 at 11:04 am
  3. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    THE OTHER HOWARD
    ALLAN CHRISTIE

    “Bit grey this morning but due to cheer up weather wise about 12.30.
    Very good poll for the Tories, 18 point lead, no sign of a downturn and as you say LDs not improving nationally. However I think they could do quite well in strong remain areas in May but i agree with Millie that Clegg is bad news for them for the reasons she gives”
    __________

    Good morning to you Howard. Yes, I expect some bright sunshine around 12.30. Indeed a good poll for the Tories and as I said on a previous thread, it looks like voters are giving TM the benefit of the doubt over Brexit, so much so it appears to be impacting on UKIP.

    There is no doubt the Lib/Dems will do very well during May’s elections but small parties normally punch above their weight in local elections. I mean, setting out a budget for painting park benches on the outskirts of Barnstable or delivering free slippers to a goat farmers sick mother in Dartmoor may win the Lib/Dems brownie points in local government but it’s hardly going to impact on their national VI.

    March 29th, 2017 at 11:05 am
  4. The Other Howard

    Alec

    “Something for everyone there, but it’s a pretty tough stance which rather shows who is in control of the negotiations, I feel.”

    Others do not agree with you.

    March 29th, 2017 at 11:06 am
  5. The Other Howard

    ALLAN CHRISTIE

    Liked your analogies, and yes I agree it won’t help their national polling.

    March 29th, 2017 at 11:08 am
1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

19 Feb4426 8 13Con +18
16 Feb4027 8 14Con +13
14 Feb4029 13 9Con +11
13 Feb4024 11 15Con +16
10 Feb4126 11 11Con +15
6 Feb4024 11 14Con +16
5 Feb4227 10 12Con +15
1 Feb3730 8 14Con +7
31 Jan4026 11 12Con +14
24 Jan4024 10 14Con +16
22 Jan4226 10 13Con +16
17 Jan4225 11 12Con +17
16 Jan4331 11 6Con +12
13 Jan3829 10 13Con +9
12 Jan3830 7 14Con +8
8 Jan4228 9 12Con +14
4 Jan3926 10 14Con +13
19 Dec3924 12 14Con +15
16 Dec3831 6 13Con +7
12 Dec4029 14 9Con +11
11 Dec4127 9 14Con +14
5 Dec4225 11 12Con +17
29 Nov3927 9 14Con +12
27 Nov4428 7 12Con +16
22 Nov4128 9 12Con +13

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace