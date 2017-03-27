Tonight we’ve something we something unusual: a voting intention poll from Gfk. Topline figures are CON 41%, LAB 28%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 12%, GRN 6%. Fieldwork was between the 1st March and 15th March, so this is would have been partially before the budget, but it’s nice to have some figures from a different source.
Gfk are the successor company to NOP, who they bought out way back in 2005 (also, as far as I can see, the last time we had a NOP voting intention poll – before 2005 they polled for the Independent, called the general election spot on and then got their contract cancelled). Today’s poll has very little in common methodologically with 2005 of course, that was still the era of telephone polling, today’s poll was conducted online and is weighted by stand demogs, past vote, Brexit vote and political engagement.
Quite a tough first responses – https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/29/first-eu-response-to-article-50-takes-tough-line-on-transitional-deal
The EU Parliament (which needs to approve any deal) is saying that there will be no trade deal before leaving, and that a transition deal should be time limited to 3 years, with the ECJ overseeing legal issues during this time.
The transition deal will be on worse terms than full membership, and if UK start to negotiate other trade deals while still an EU member there will be no trade deal.
No special deal for the city, EU citizens rights to be upheald in full until March 29th 2019, no trade off between security issues and trading relationship.
The paper mentions an associate membership status similar to the Ukraine arrangement, which gives substantial market access, no EU laws applying in the UK (although presumably regulations must be synchronised) full access to UK markets for the EU and asubstantial payment of around half what we currently pay.
Something for everyone there, but it’s a pretty tough stance which rather shows who is in control of the negotiations, I feel.
Back on the new YouGov poll May now leads Corbyn by 51% to 13% as best PM, the 38% lead the highest she has recorded. How the government is handling Brexit has also improved with well 33% and badly 37% the -4% gap the lowest i can remember.
Voters pessimism on the effects of leaving has increased but it has had no obvious effect on the governments standing. If May does a reasonable negotiating job this will stand her in good stead for 2020 IMO.
THE OTHER HOWARD
ALLAN CHRISTIE
“Bit grey this morning but due to cheer up weather wise about 12.30.
Very good poll for the Tories, 18 point lead, no sign of a downturn and as you say LDs not improving nationally. However I think they could do quite well in strong remain areas in May but i agree with Millie that Clegg is bad news for them for the reasons she gives”
Good morning to you Howard. Yes, I expect some bright sunshine around 12.30. Indeed a good poll for the Tories and as I said on a previous thread, it looks like voters are giving TM the benefit of the doubt over Brexit, so much so it appears to be impacting on UKIP.
There is no doubt the Lib/Dems will do very well during May’s elections but small parties normally punch above their weight in local elections. I mean, setting out a budget for painting park benches on the outskirts of Barnstable or delivering free slippers to a goat farmers sick mother in Dartmoor may win the Lib/Dems brownie points in local government but it’s hardly going to impact on their national VI.
Alec
“Something for everyone there, but it’s a pretty tough stance which rather shows who is in control of the negotiations, I feel.”
Others do not agree with you.
ALLAN CHRISTIE
Liked your analogies, and yes I agree it won’t help their national polling.