Tonight we’ve something we something unusual: a voting intention poll from Gfk. Topline figures are CON 41%, LAB 28%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 12%, GRN 6%. Fieldwork was between the 1st March and 15th March, so this is would have been partially before the budget, but it’s nice to have some figures from a different source.
Gfk are the successor company to NOP, who they bought out way back in 2005 (also, as far as I can see, the last time we had a NOP voting intention poll – before 2005 they polled for the Independent, called the general election spot on and then got their contract cancelled). Today’s poll has very little in common methodologically with 2005 of course, that was still the era of telephone polling, today’s poll was conducted online and is weighted by stand demogs, past vote, Brexit vote and political engagement.
Rich
I’m sure that the UK does have a claim to a proportion of the EU assets.
However, unlike a centralised state like the UK, the EU conducts its business mainly through its member states, so holds a comparatively small amount of assets.
Obviously, somewhere like the UK would face significant claims on its assets, were one of its parts (eg NI) decide to leave the Union.
However, that would not be a huge factor for the EU to put into the negotiations.
S Thomas
My previous comment referred to point 2 – not point 1.
graham
yes sorry about that. I cant count.