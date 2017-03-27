Tonight we’ve something we something unusual: a voting intention poll from Gfk. Topline figures are CON 41%, LAB 28%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 12%, GRN 6%. Fieldwork was between the 1st March and 15th March, so this is would have been partially before the budget, but it’s nice to have some figures from a different source.
Gfk are the successor company to NOP, who they bought out way back in 2005 (also, as far as I can see, the last time we had a NOP voting intention poll – before 2005 they polled for the Independent, called the general election spot on and then got their contract cancelled). Today’s poll has very little in common methodologically with 2005 of course, that was still the era of telephone polling, today’s poll was conducted online and is weighted by stand demogs, past vote, Brexit vote and political engagement.
@John B
1707? Don’t be daft! The English were importing wine from France at least from Henry II onwards. He married Elenor of Aquitaine (essentially the Bordeaux region) in the mid 12th Century!
In fact, during many of the wars we had with the French they sometimes refused to sell us their wine. Disgraceful behaviour and worthy of a hundred years plus of invasions in its own right.
Which is why the British settled areas of the Douro in Portugal to make wine as a backup source. Unfortunately, the long voyage often meant the wine went bad and so we started fortifying it with grape spirit so it could travel and thus wonderful, delicious Vintage Port was born.
Apparently GfK and Mori were jointly responsible for the General Election exit polls of recent years which proved very accurate.