ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
If I can just intrude again…
It’s possible that some of the people who think they understand risk, and think that others don’t, may not actually understand risk as well as they might think.
Specifically, the risk of… More risk.
In other words, the risk currently may appear low, but only because it is taken seriously and people are worried about it.
It’s not because it is inherently low risk. It is because there’s a real risk of it spiralling out of control if we are not sufficiently worried, if we become complacent. There is a risk of the risk worsening. Because we are worried about it, we keep a lid on it.
If there are then going to be comparisons with perceptions of other risks, say from dying of a heart attack, you can’t just assume those worried about other things like Westminster have got that wrong, just because they don’t worry as much about heart attacks.
Because maybe the problem is, that they are not worried enough about heart attacks, that this is where perception of risk is misplaced.
In the end, there’s a tendency to worry about the tangible, the visceral, because it’s very obvious the outcome, as in the case of what happened at Westminster. With many things it’s not obvious until you see it happen. Once you have had a heart attack or seen someone close to you suffer, you might very well suddenly be rather more worried about it, change your diet etc…
PETE B, point taken. Interestingly the momentum supporting candidate didn’t win.
@Danny
@Tancred
I feel YouGov bears a lot of responsibility for the Tory GE overall majority. The polls skewed the whole election campaign with discussion and scrutiny focussed on who Ed M’s coalition partner would be – allowing the Tory’s and the press to stoke up fears that Ed would have to rely on the ‘vile separatists’.
There was No scrutiny of the Tory manifesto and what a Tory OM would entail. If voters had looked in detail at the manifesto and voters had realised that they were more than likely voting in a Tory OM the result might have been different
The sheer number of YouGov’s reporting skewed the narrative and then we had hearding with Survation (I think) not releasing a poll the day before the GE which actually had the result correct because they didn’t believe it.
So yes polls should definitely be banned for the month before the election.
@Oldnat – “I’m not sure that simply labelling everyone who believes in an Islamic Caliphate as “insane” would be any more helpful that labelling the Christian alt-right in the same way.”
No indeed. It seems clear that some of the Islamist attackers do indeed have mental health issues, and if this is so, they should be treated accordingly, but I wouldn’t want to give the impression that I think this is a blanket categorisation.
However, the odd way in which we apply mental health issues is something I have pondered ever since the Peter Sutcliffe court case. Killing thirteen women and attempting to kill seven more, because God tells you to, clearly, in my view, labels you as mentally ill, but he was convicted of murder, not manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
The Archbishop of Cantebury apparently also has conversations with God, and that seems to be OK, but if God tells you to kill prostitutes, then that’s murder.
I find the juxtaposition of religious belief, hearing Godly voices, criminal actions and insanity all a bit baffling, if I’m being perfectly honest.
I should add, we have a particular fear of anything involving the element of contagion.
Because can rapidly spiral out of control. Thus, risk of dying from Bird flu or summat is currently quite low, because we act to keep it low. The fear of a pandemic is rational though, you have to keep bearing down on it.
Things like Westminster can also see copycat actions if not kept in check. Peeps worried about AIDS, rationally, and changed behaviour to keep it in check…
Miserable Old Git
I switch on this morning to find you at the top of the page.
“Do the sums. … Let’s keep things in proportion.”
Let’s at least see where the risks arise and do the right sums.
“A terrorist attack is low probability (one or two events at most per year in the UK), and limited harm (50-odd deaths on 7/7, nothing over low single digits since).
Road accidents are significant probability, and significant harm (approx 1,800 deaths per year in the UK).”
The 1800 deaths per year arise because the probability of road accidents is high. The harm in each one is ‘low single digits’
The frequency of terrorist attacks is kept low by extensive policing aimed at the relatively small number of perpetrators who deliberately seek to do harm. There are organizations actively seeking to increase that number. The chance of being killed by one depends on the means used to set the severity of the attack.
The frequency of road accidents is high because they result from many millions of driving miles by many millions of drivers each one of which sometimes make mistakes, one of which sometimes has serious consequences. Looked at in those terms their probability is very low.
Harm in individual road accident frequency of terrorist attack
Reason: number of drivers >> number of terrorists
Frequency of road accident is probability of it happening on given journey x number of journeys
Probability on a given journey is very low because drivers generally seek to avoid accidents by following the rules and taking care. Accidents happen when their attention is distracted, or when someone (maybe a pedestrian) deliberately runs a risk.
I can reduce the risk of dying in a road accident by making long journeys by rail, by choosing quiet roads and avoiding rush hours (I know others cannot) and simply by seeking to drive more carefully and exercising such skill as I have more consciously.
I can reduce the chance of being killed by a terrorist by (at the moment) avoiding crowds and large cities. Others cannot.
The harm resulting from a single road accident is unlikely to change much in the future. The same cannot be said about terrorist attacks. Also, like investments, future frequency may not be dependent on past performance.
Yours is a simplistic calculation and a false comparison.
The risk argument really is sterile.
We can’t compare risks of terrorist attacks to road travel risks unless we balance the potential return against the risk. Otherwise we risk completely distorting the calculation.
There are massive social, economic and personal benefits from road travel, which is why we accept an elevated risk, even if we arguably don’t fully understand the precise risk level.
For the vast majority of people in society, there is no benefit arising from terror – there is no upside. So why bother thinking statistically about one or the other when the two are not remotely comparable on any logical terms?
@DANNY
“That would be an entire thread. Perhaps the lack of mathematics teachers is to blame”
———-
Many maths teachers might get it wrong. We have whole cadres of risk experts in the media comparing risks erroneously, misleading peeps…
Someone on the Europe sub-reddit posted the following graphic from the Huffington Post of all the terrorist attacks across Europe in the last 40 years:
https://i.redd.it/g9uevfebu4ny.jpg
I had no idea the 70’s were so violent, we live in relatively calm times.
What is also noticeable is that when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1989, terrorism across Europe collapsed too. Some people were speculating that the Russians had been funding it, and when they went, so did the terrorism.
I had always thought the Americans funded the IRA, not the Russians, but it’s hard to deny the drop in activity around the time of the Soviet union collapsing – which occured well before any peace agreement was even being thought of.
If money is really at the root of all terrorism, then the current version is easy to solve – just force the oil price down with a combination of reducing demand and increasing supply via fracking, and the flow of funds to the hate preachers ceases.