ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
@Colin
Let’s forget emotion for a minute, and stick to mathematics.
Risk = Probability of event x Harm caused if event occurs.
A terrorist attack is low probability (one or two events at most per year in the UK), and limited harm (50-odd deaths on 7/7, nothing over low single digits since).
Road accidents are significant probaility, and significant harm (approx 1,800 deaths per year in the UK).
Do the sums.
And your point that we don’t know when or where terrorists will strike is also spurious; we equally don’t don’t know when or where road fatalities will strike.
Let’s keep things in proportion.
Alec
“so lets catch them and send them to Broadmoor. [Incidentally, I suspect that would be quite a good message to send out to the world, as it puts islamist terrorism into it’s relevant box.”
I’m not sure that simply labelling everyone who believes in an Islamic Caliphate as “insane” would be any more helpful that labelling the Christian alt-right in the same way.
Extreme ideologies that try to impose their set of values on everyone else are all anathema to most of us. If they use violence to pursue those ends, that’s even worse.
I would disagree that it is any better for any state that is a UN member to do tat – yet it’s a common aspect of geopolitics.
Correction – “to do tat” should be “to do that”.
If more politicians spent their time tatting, the world might be a better place – as well as having lots of nice table mats.
It’s Thursday night, so this is almost de rigeur: another LibDem council gain on a dramatic swing coming from nowhere, to win with just shy of 50% of the votes. (This time it’s in the South West, in West Somerset)
https://twitter.com/britainelects/status/845047473391505410
We certainly shouldn’t have a knee-jerk reaction to yesterday’s attack but vigilance by all is a must.
I suppose I should mention a bit more…
If someone has a stroke at the wheel of the truck, there may not be much we could have done about it. Although, these days were keener to spot signs of strokes.
When it’s wilful, we may more exercised because we want to be able to spot signs of it in future before it’s too late. Or may there’s a way to intervene and stop it.
That’s another reason peeps worry: trying to get your head around it. How can people behave this way?…
This terrorist attack seems to be a huge in a storm in a tea cup. One lunatic and three unfortunate murdered people; if this wasn’t motivated by Islamic extremism there wouldn’t be so much fuss about it. There lunatics will continue to be around and isolated murders like these will continue to take place. This is the price of living in a free society – simple as that.
Carfrew
“How can people behave this way?…”
I think that’s the question that should first come to the mind of any civilised person.
Being concerned about any ideology that persuades people down such a route, probably comes next.
A long way after (if ever) comes the realisation that you probably think that some instances of “terrorism” are not only honourable, but utterly praiseworthy.
The activities of the French or Norwegian Resistance in WWII would come into that category for many people.
The moral response isn’t always as clear cut as people like to think.
@SAFFER
“It’s Thursday night, so this is almost de rigeur: another LibDem council gain on a dramatic swing coming from nowhere, to win with just shy of 50% of the votes. (This time it’s in the South West, in West Somerset)”
This from the party with 10% in the ‘opinion polls’. Honestly – should we even take polling seriously any more after the gross errors of recent years?
Saffer
Re the LibDem gain. Just to keep it in context, there were only 350 votes cast altogether.
Yet more brilliantly intelligent behaviour by Brexiteers:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/39370763
One wonders why the hostility to Britain when we keep exporting scum like that every time England play a match abroad. How painfully embarrassing for the players, who have to ensure the ‘support’ of these idiots.
Tancred
You appear to be somewhat geographically confused.
Oldnat,
“The activities of the French or Norwegian Resistance in WWII would come into that category for many people.”
But they weren’t Terrorists they were Partisans.
They targeted war related infrastructure, military personnel and collaborators with the Nazi regime.
They did not target German civilians in an attempt to terrorise them.
Peter.
ON
“A long way after (if ever) comes the realisation that you probably think that some instances of “terrorism” are not only honourable, but utterly praiseworthy.
The activities of the French or Norwegian Resistance in WWII would come into that category for many people.”
Agreed. That does not mean that we should feel any sympathy with Islamic terrorists. There is a difference between ‘terrorists’ who are on our side (Western civilisation, ON), and those who are against us. We can’t pretend to be godlike figures who treat all ideologies with impartial detachment. At some point we must stand up for ourselves. This does not mean that I am in favour of perpetual military interference in the Middle East.
@Tancred
Do you have evidence that the people chanting were supporters of the Leave campaign?
Greens gain Leominster from Independent. “IOC – It’s Our Country” comes second.
I have to say that I found the chanting at the recent England soccer match quite amusing.
@PETE B
“I have to say that I found the chanting at the recent England soccer match quite amusing.”
Amusing for idiots – and I certainly have no wish to be associated with them.
G’night all
Peter Cairns
“They did not target German civilians in an attempt to terrorise them.”
Correct. In addition to targeting the occupation forces, they targeted French or Norwegian civilians to discourage them from being collaborators – despite a treaty having been signed between France and Germany, which made the occupation wholly legal.
In the process, innocent bystanders were killed or injured – what do you think happens when you derail a train?
The French and Norwegian Governments considered them to be terrorists, and (in France at least) different branches of the Resistance murdered members of opposing groups.
As it happens, I think the Resistance movements were right to do (most of) what they did, but your sanitised version of their activities just emphasises how willing people are to excuse excesses from those on “their” side, while labelling others are “insane”.
It’s hugely more complex than such simplistic labelling. A more recent example would be Reagan’s funding of the Contras in Nicaragua.
Any reasonable attempt to counter the radical ideology of Isis or Al Qeda needs to understand why supporters think the way they do, and try to remove any genuine bases for resentment and grievance.
That would be bloody hard, but simply endorsing US “War on Terror” (a stupid term, if ever there was one) has no realistic chance of ending the problem.
Pete B
“There is a difference between ‘terrorists’ who are on our side (Western civilisation, ON), and those who are against us.”
Indeed, there is. We (the Western powers, PB) fund and supply the terrorists “promoting Western values” (though how anyone can simultaneously believe that inherent contradiction, is beyond me) and those terrorists and states supporting an alternative, alien ideology – which we (the Western powers, PB) also fund and supply.
@NEIL A
“Do you have evidence that the people chanting were supporters of the Leave campaign?”
LOL!!! A bunch of well educated liberals backing remain then? Give over!