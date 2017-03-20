ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
CATMANJEFF
@R Huckle
I agree with you.
How many people in London were killed last week from poor air quality? Preventable diseases? Road traffic accidents?
Life is inherently risky, and for me the OTT reaction simply causes exaggerated fear and promotes and increases the coverage these disturbed people crave.
I do feel sorry for those affected, but we must not let it remove our freedoms. That’s what the terrorists want
I don’t quite agree with the first part of your comment CATMAN. Statistically yes, of course, you’re correct but I don’t think too many people travelling into London will be thinking about preventable diseases, pollution and road traffic accidents in light of the terror attack.
Waterloo station was packed yesterday evening as it is every other evening…I’m not sure preventable diseases were on the minds of must commuters going home yesterday. )-:
I work from home in Scotland but my home office is at Heathrow – and I travel frequently to London. I am an anomaly in that I was working in Canada when my company decided to close the office and they gave the people they wanted to keep a working from home contract – in my case Dundee.
Recently, I have thought about a career move but I couldn’t afford to live in London, even with a wage rise I would be worse off. There are well paid jobs elsewhere but generally most jobs at my level and wage are in London. So,I probably won’t move after all.
DANNY
Allan Christie,
“He keeps tweeting trackers showing that the UK is still divided over Brexit.”
But havn’t we just had some polling evidence that the country really is still divided over Brexit, and in particular what to do if negotiations only produce a bad deal. If anything, there seems to be a rising current of sentiment that in such a situation we should not leave the EU.
The country was divided before the vote and we held the vote and the majority voted to leave. In England and Wales, over 2 million more people voted to put the boot into the EU than voted to remain in the bloated expansionist project. If you constantly have people like the Mike Smithson’s of the World tweeting and twittering like a demented obscure parrot that we are divided then that only causes divisions.
“In England and Wales, over 2 million more people voted to put the boot into the EU than voted to remain”
That doesn’t mean no division, it just means the division is a little lopsided…
SOMERJOHN, its called having your cake and eating it, a lot of leavers seem to think this way.
COUPER
That’s your own personal circumstances and I posted mine. However, we’re certainly not reflective of the wider issue out there. It’s not all about those wanting to live or work in London…In Glasgow and Edinburgh rents are soaring. Edinburgh is more expensive than most other parts of the country. In rural locals in Scotland and in England, young families on low to medium wages are being priced out of the market by incomers and people wishing to retire there.
I too up until an extent can work and have worked from home but I’m damned if I’m using my own phone to contact clients from across Europe and beyond. Plus it’s not always practical to invite the head an organisation such as Sainsbury;s into your home especially when your hallway has a 6foot by 4 aerial shot of Anfield and quite a lot of Celtic paraphernalia dotted around the house.
@Bigfatron
Your figures are in line with what I’m hearing about jobs moving, but I’m also told that many banks feel they’re going to have to duplicate roles in the EU and in the UK.
So although a lot of jobs will move, not all of them will be *lost* (at least in the short term), if you get my meaning.
Also, the jobs and offices might be moving, but not all the *workers* might physically go with them thanks to remote working.
CARFREW
That’s true but the impression we seem to get from some quarters is that we were not divided before the EU vote and somehow now that we’ve had the vote we are now all of a sudden divided…
Maybe it’s my rational that’s a little lopsided….. ;-)
I agree with those that say we voted to leave by 52% to 48%.
@Allan Christie
But Scottish councils have a large on-going affordable house building program and of course no council house sales. So it is possible for lower paid people to get affordable secure accommodation in Scotland’s major cities.