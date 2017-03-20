ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
Re Brexit, you wait until the practical consequences are discussed. Personally i don’t think it will ever happen. Someone from UKIP was on TV recently saying they did not think Theresa May would actually take the UK out of the EU.
Any discussions will take much more than 18 months, even to cover basic issues. There will not be any deal agreed by October 2018 for all interested parties to consider. By agreement the Article 50 period will be extended. I predict that by May 2020, Brexit will either be on hold or called off, if Theresa May believes there is a majority against Brexit.
@R Huckle.
I’m sure there will be problems, delays and Gordian Knots aplenty. Like you I think the process will be extended, either by a unanimous extension of the negotiating period or by a transition arrangement. But I am fairly sure that Brexit will in fact happen.
As for UKIP saying the Tories won’t actually Brexit, I think that’s a little bit of a “they would say that, wouldn’t they?” moment. At the moment, UKIP’s existence somewhat depends on the idea that Brexit isn’t a done deal and that they are still needed, fighting a guerilla campaign, to ensure that it happens.