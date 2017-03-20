ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
@Colin
Regarding inflation, US CPI for Feb came in at 2.7%:
This despite the dollar being on an upward trajectory since 2014, and interest rates rising from 0.25% in 2014 to 1% now.
I think what is happening is that the world economy has recovered at last, and all that QE they pumped in is coming home to roost as the velocity of money increases.
CANDY
You do sense a turning point on the Monetary front.
But I don’t know what the effects of withdrawing all that liquidity are going to be ( no signs of it at BoE it has to be said)
Also, there is still Debt overhang all over the shop-look at UK’s!
Feb YTD Deficit is practically the same as Debt interest YTD .
Total Debt at £1.7trillion / 90% GDP is very vulnerable to a return to even “normal” interest rates ( remember those ? :-) )
@Colin
“Unless one cares to read the many interesting critics of this world of Debt Free, Unfettered Government Spending .
There is always another point of view-and MMT is no exception to this rule.”
———
Oh sure, there are plenty of critics of spending. To just point to this only serves to introduce needless mud. The critics may not be right. I mean some people thought Austerity was just the ticket, and that hasn’t exactly been ideal.
When it comes to money printing, it depends how it’s done. It’s like, investment can be done badly or well, but you wouldn’t rule investment out absolutely just because sometimes it’s done badly.
And ruling out MMT just because you don’t like money printing doesn’t make much sense. MMT is an explanation of the economy. It shows how money moves around via stocks and flows, it doesn’t demand excessive money printing. It just points out that money printing can be a normal state of affairs. Central Bank can print money and Government removes it later via taxes etc. It’s only a problem if you leave too much money sloshing about when economy is at full capacity so you get too much inflation…