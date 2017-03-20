ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
@Alec
Now that you have read the rules on qualified majority voting, do you finally understand that the votes are based on population. and that Poland’s votes are not “more than 0 but less than 2? ” as you claimed?
As I said originally, they have a lot of votes on the Council.
A few interesting inflation stats.
The RPI rate, which is no longer a national statistic but was the old inflation measure, is now 3.2%. Factory gate prices are now rising by 3.7%, while factory input prices are rising by 19.1%.
Feels like there is a fair bit more inflation to come.
Experts
I noted the excellent Gov borrowing figures. The ONS are now predicting a year on 51.7bn which is lower than the prebrexit figure.I do note however that The ONS was predicting 68.2 only in november. still only a 16 bn difference.! in 4 months
A billion here a billion there and very soon you are talking real money
On inflation, Gemany’s has come in at 2.2%
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/germany/inflation-cpi
No doubt some will claim that is down to Brexit, rather than the real cause (OPEC’s supply restrictions).
@Candy – Oh dear.
No, Poland does not have 27 votes in the Council as you claimed. They have one vote, the same as Germany or Estonia. Fifteen votes are required for any measure to pass under QMV, sixteen if the UK remains in the EU. Each state has a single vote.
The second part of the QMV system is the population percentage. This is not a vote, but a representative proportion of the total EU population.
Under this, Poland carries 7.43% of the total population, rising to 8.52% if you exclude the UK. To pass, a resolution needs 65%+ of the population, plus at least 55% of the votes cast.
In summary:
– Poland has a single vote in the Council
– Vote allocation is not based on population
– Vote allocation is strictly by one member one vote
– Measures need to secure 55% of eligible votes to pass
– The additional ‘double majority’ is based on population, with measures needing to meet a 65% threshold
– Poland has 8.52% of the total population
– The number 27 is now meaningless under the new system
– You are factually wrong on mulitple counts
Martin McGuinness Dead: Sinn Féin Former Deputy Minister Dies Aged 66
@Alec
Go and read back the thread – I sai that Poland had a lot of votes in the council, you reponded with “they get one vote”, and I quoted the 27 votes – and I agree that they expire this month.
My point is that if you get enough big population countries like Poland and France going fascist, you have a qualified majority for fasicm.
It doesn’t matter whether Poland gets an exact 27 votes out of 352, (7.67% of the vote) or 8.52% of the vote as now. If you have enough big states going down the fascist route, then you have a qualified majority for it inthe council
And that is the trend that is developing inn Europe. Of course you are in denial “it will never happen” – you would be of course, because you looked at what is going on in Europe and thought, lovely, I want ever closer union with that.
@Alec
P.S. You seem to be trying to shift the argument to pretending that I said that Poland on it’s own could impose fascism.
But if you read back I clearly cited a trend across multiple countries – Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Austria, Netherlands, France. They only need a few more to get the required quorum.
You are upset because you would have to ask yourself why you looked at all that and thought, fantastic, lets have ever close union with that.
@Candy
I’m not sure who you’re trying to convince on here with your ‘Continental Europe equals Fascism’ trope, this isn’t the Daily Mail comments pages. I understand that your MO is more to provoke r than inform or debate but even by your standards it’s clearly just meant to get a rise out of the Remainers and Europhiles here. Very transparent and dare I say not particularly mature.
For what it’s worth since the surge in hate crimes even against Western Europeans (something I could never have imagined previously), the death of Jo Cox and continuous intimidation of other MPs and Gina Miller, the refusal to give EU citizens and their families peace of mind regarding their status and Führerin May berating cosmopolitans and the Scots I really don’t think we are in any position to set ourselves aside from the right wing populism sweeping the western world. In this sense we appear to all be in the same European boat. No morally sanctimonious, WW2 nostalgic British exceptionalism to be seen here.
Germany is now the standard bearer of liberalism in Europe with the AfD on only about 10% and declining and the centre left significantly on the up following Schulz’s appointment as Chancellor candidate. Britain and America have become consumed by a very un-British and un-American nativism and have ceded the moral high ground in the West to Germany and Canada I would say.
Edmund Jude3 – “Germany is now the standard bearer of liberalism in Europe ”
No it’s not. There arfe nerly 10 attack a day in Germany against refugees. See
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-39096833
quote
The interior ministry figures
3,533 attacks on migrants and asylum hostels in 2016
2.545 attacks on individual migrants
560 people injured, including 43 children
988 attacks on housing (slightly fewer than in 2015)
217 attacks on refugee organisations and volunteers
end quote
We’re not talking here about people being rude on the tube, which is what our hate crimes amount to…
@Candy –
“P.S. You seem to be trying to shift the argument to pretending that I said that Poland on it’s own could impose fascism.”
Nope. Don’t get that. At no point did I say anything of the kind. What I did explain, rather carefully I thought, was how many votes are needed to pass a resolution.
Reading back carefully what you did say, as you suggest, we can see that you said –
“Under the qualified majority rules Poland has 27 votes. Czechia and Hungary have 12 votes each. Slovakia has 7 and France 29.
It”s no good citing tiny counties like Malta (3 votes) and Cyprus (4 votes), they can’t outvote the big boys.”
That is clearly rubbish, on two counts. Firstly, as I’ve explained mulitple times, member states each have one vote, and the vote is not based on population.
Secondly, it is perfectly possible for small states to block big states. If you actually studied the voting calculator I linked to you would understand that if the 13 smallest member states voted against a measure, it would fail, despite them only representing 10.71% of the EU population.
Equally, this very small population % means that the small states would find it very difficult to force a resolution through, as they need to secure 65% of the population as well as 55% of the votes.
I did agree with you about the current direction of travel of EU politics in many countries, but my point remains that it will be very difficult to foresee the conditions you appear to predict, precisely because of QMV.
I have nothing more to say on the matter, as it isn’t worth arguing facts with people who seem unable to absorb really rather simple information.
Edmund Jude
you will awake the hidden Tancred in us all with posts like that!!
I do feel sorry for Candy as she/he does get some stick on this site. It is a good job that she seems impervious to it.
” Germany is now the standard bearer of liberalism in Europe”-Would that be political or economic? If one imposes your economic will on a state can one be described as politically liberal?
Also berating Candy for being immature whilst referring to our PM as Fuherin May is a bit rich.
@candy
Tell that to the family of Arek Joswik or numerous other cases that we didn’t hear about because the victim wasn’t killed or seriously injured.
Tell that to the victims of the 1,546 racially or religiously aggravated offences that were recorded in the two weeks up to and including the day of the referendum on June 23. Or the 2,241 recorded in the two weeks alone immediately after the referendum.
Tell that to the Polish school children being bullied and made to feel ostracized by their classmates. Does that make you proud to be British?
Tell that even to my German, Italian, Spanish, Croation friends adn colleagues who feel insecure, unwelcome and generally discombobulated and often feel nervous speaking their own language in public, in modern Britain for crying out loud!
Tell that to my Irish mother in law who was recently abused for her origins by someone in a shop because of her accent in a way she had never experienced since arriving in this country more than 50 years ago!
We really have no moral high ground here at all. I grant you in Germany there is (and always has been) a small and more violent core of extremists willing to commit crimes but they have no resonance in the wider population and Thomas Mair would certainly have had something in common with them.
Re continental fascism. Candy is right in that fascism (and communism for that matter) is more likely to have political representation on the continent than here in the UK. This is because of PR which most (all?) of them have. As I pointed out on another thread PR will give better representation to small parties than FPTP. By being represented in parliament they become less unacceptable to some folks.
An example close to home is that the BNP once got a couple of MEPs elected by PR whereas they’ve never been close to a seat in HoC. Even the much less extreme Greens and UKIP struggle to get into the HoC.
Edmund Jude
Funny how the indigenous population is never subjected to racially-motivated attacks. We’re very lucky.
Galloway standing in Gorton.
That should put the cat amongst the pigeons. Dont know who it will damage more the Libs or Labour? TM must be laughing her fashionable socks off.