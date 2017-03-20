ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
@ John B
Are you trying to suggest the average Glaswegian, Aberdonian or Dundonian aren’t as gobby as the average Londoner, Man of Kent or Essex girl?
Not my experience.
The ICM poll is really disastrous for Labour , and certainly adds to to the mountain of evidence that the present leadership is leading the party to catastrophe. Hopefully Labour will suffer a bloodbath on May 4th – and feel relieved that no election is now likely before the Autumn.
“a functioning democracy needs viable alternatives to be offered to the electorate”
Well you could argue it needs a viable electorate to make good choices. Or no electorate, just randomly selected MPs. (Apart from me, I’m busy, obvs…)
L
Scotland has a formidable opposition – the Scottish media constant criticism of the government – not the sycophantic nonsense you get in the British press, If the Scottish government was presiding over a NHS like ENHS the media would be in meltdown.
@Neil A
“I hear this kind of comment a lot and I never quite understand what people are getting at.”
I’m guessing, but whatever he’s getting at, it’s possibly not good news for English peeps!!…