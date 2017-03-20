ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
And if Mr Jones is around he might like this…
“Robo-brickies will arrive on building sites in Britain in months, construction experts have told The Times, raising fears that thousands of jobs could be under threat.
The devices have already started replacing humans on a handful of sites in America, with the newly launched Sam (Semi-Automated Mason) capable of laying up to 3,000 bricks a day compared with the human average of 500.”
Since it’s inception when needed the state has intercepted and read mail, opening letters etc.
Since the phone the state has be able to intercept and listen to phone conversations.
During the Second World War we made huge efforts, thankfully successfully to break the Enigma codes.
People seem to be confusing or conflagrations tow seperate issues, the ability to intercept and understand private conversations and whether and when it is right to do so.
If you are against the State being able to read encrypted messages, then fine as long as you are against the use of phone tapping, intercepting mail or allowing the authorities to check someone’s bank accounts or property ownership during an investigation.
“We think he’s abducted a child and hidden them somewhere, unfortunately we aren’t allowed to check if he owns or hires a storage facility because that’s private information!”
If however you feel that if the circumstances merit it the authorities should have access to private information then there is nothing rom with them seeking and obtaining encryption keys.
We can debate the merits of individual cases or what circumstances merit it, but having the power to if needed and using that power are two different things.
Personally I don’t buy the arguement that if “They” have the power “They” might abuse it so “They” mustn’t have the power.
This reminds me of the debate about an Armed Police Force. By and large the public are against it…until a terror attack, at which point they immediately want armour clad bobbies with MP7’s absailing down ropes from hovering helicopters.
Peter.
On the matter of how many voted to curb immigration…
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/mar/27/brexiteers-immigration-promises-unravelling
“The message that the voters heard loud and clear was that escaping the grip of Brussels would mean fewer foreigners coming to Britain. As Deborah Mattinson’s fascinating Britainthinks panel surveys have shown, leave voters interpret “hard Brexit” unequivocally as being “tough on immigrants” and are uninterested in economic counter-arguments. What motivates leavers, Mattinson concludes, is “broader cultural issues”.
This qualitative research has been reinforced by quantitative findings: according to an Ipsos Mori poll in Friday’s Evening Standard, 61% regard immigration curbs as the priority in the forthcoming negotiations. A recent study by the NatCen thinktank indicated that 68% want the principle of free movement to go.”