ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
@Sea Change – yes, I rather thought Labour’s attempt to role up their sleeves and start opposing Brexit was somewhat ‘pathetic’, as Nocola Sturgeon tweeted after a particulalry useless statement from Corbyn the day after he three line whipped his MPs to support the government.
Right from the outset Labour could have been non commital on whether to back triggering A50, instead demanding that all the promises made by the leave campaign in terms of trade, market access and financial benefit should be demonstrably met before we left, and if they couldn’t bem then Labour would oppose something that would be worse that we currently have.
That would have been a clearly logical and easy to understand theme – Labour will not support a worsening of conditions for UK workers and the leave campaign have failed to deliver their promises – and would have enabled them to argue that the June 23rd result was void becasue the the promises were broken.
Whether you accept that explanation on a personal level is a matter of political choioce, but at least it represents a coherent position and would enable Labour to critique the government without appearing to critique the 52% who voted leave.
Corbyn has been about as duff as the duffest duffer in Duffland on this, but somehow other Labour members seem to think he’s been OK. That puzzles me.
Corbyn’s popularity has clearly taken a hit amongst some of his backers since the 3 line whip incident. Probably not enough for a challenger to beat him in yet another leadership election.
The polls in a week’s time will be interesting.
UKIP’s civil war, Labour’s continuing internal strife and the Government triggering A50 is likely to see further firming of Tory VI.
@Alec
The reason Corbyn didn’t do that, I think it is reasonably clear, is because he is in favour of Brexit. The EU is as much a restraint on the hard left as it is on the extreme right, and prevents the statist policies that are informed by Corbyn’s 1980s mindset.
He and his ilk hope for a future nirvana of state-run economic bliss, which will be heralded by a resurgent left-wing “movement” rising from the ashes of the Labour Party, but which cannot exist within the confines of the EU. And for at least some, the removal of EU constraints on the right wing is part of the process – the worst excesses of the right wing are a necessary prerequisite, the mechanism by which to raise the consciousness of the modern day equivalent of the proletariate.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/26/three-million-eu-migrants-uk-should-keep-child-benefits-brexit/
“Millions of European Union migrants who are in Britain when Theresa May triggers Brexit on Wednesday will be allowed to continue to receive child benefits to send to families back home.
“A document circulated among ministers by the Department for Exiting the European Union, has recommended that around three million EU migrants in the UK when the Prime Minister triggers Article 50 keep their welfare rights.”
Hehe, popcorn time!
@OldNat
“Apparently the Sunday Politics is, yet again, giving a spot to a party with zero MPs.
Should Andrew Neil be investigated for necrophilia?”
Come now, that is a little disingenuous.
Assuming you are referring to UKIP, they might be a party with zero MPs, but it is also true to say that they are the party with the third largest popular mandate at the last election (over 50% ahead of their nearest rivals, and garnering the votes of just over 1 in 8 of the populace). There has been a great deal more UK-wide coverage over recent weeks of the party politicking (at a devolved, rather than UK-wide, level no less) of a party with just over a third of the popular support of UKIP.
Given that there is no hard-and-fast metric for assigning party airtime, you could be a little more generous and a little less obviously partisan.