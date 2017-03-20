ICM/Guardian – CON 45, LAB 26, LDEM 9, UKIP 10

20 Mar 2017

ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.

The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).


Filed under: gb, ICM, Voting Intention
  1. RAF

    @Candy

    To clarify, I’m with you that the Remembrancer shouldn’t have such broad lobbying privileges but that in no way affects the sovereignty of Parliament.

    March 25th, 2017 at 2:18 pm
  2. jonesinbangor

    Carswell going Indy is no surprise.

    I wonder how long the rump of UKIPs in the Welsh Assembly will hold out.

    The Tories must be thinking election? Things will not get better for them over the next 3years? Corbyn is the gift horse that keeps giving, but surely he won’t be there in 2020?

    March 25th, 2017 at 2:29 pm
  3. RAF

    @Jones in Bangor

    It probably depends on how many of the Welsh Kippers relate more to Carswell or Farage. If the latter, they’re likely to stay put.

    March 25th, 2017 at 2:56 pm
  4. Alec

    @Candy – “The City uniquely doesn’t return an MP to Parliament – it and it’s citizens do not take part in general elections. ”

    You can really be a bit of a numpty sometimes, but you always have to option of actually looking for evidence, rather than digging a deeper and deeper hole.

    Apart from other posting about the Cities of London and Westminster constituency, for which there is a sitting MP, which rather destroys your argument, you could read this from Wiki:

    “During the course of the 19th and 20th centuries the metropolitan area of London expanded enormously. The resident population of the City fell as people moved to the new suburbs. However the City authorities did not want to extend their jurisdiction beyond the traditional “square mile”, so the Parliamentary constituency was left unchanged as its resident population fell. By the 20th century almost all electors in the City qualified as business voters, due to the ownership of shop or office premises in the City. The business voters were a type of plural voter so when that voting qualification was abolished by the Representation of the People Act 1948 the City had far too few voters to remain a Parliamentary constituency.

    In 1950 the area was merged for Parliamentary purposes with the neighbouring City of Westminster, to form a new single-member constituency of Cities of London and Westminster.”

    So, while everyone agrees that the city of London has influence and that Remembrancer is a sign of this, the evidence is clear that the City Corporation cannot exempt itself from laws unless parliament agrees to this, residents living in the City really do vote in UK general elections, and Poland does not have 27 votes in the European Council.

    March 25th, 2017 at 3:01 pm
Messagespace