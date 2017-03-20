ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
@Candy – “Because of the concessions made by William I, which came well before Magna Carta (which explicitly preserved the City’s special rights), only the Monarch can change the City’s constitution, and no monarch has wanted to/dared to.”
It’s certainly full of odd historical anomalies, but I don’t think this is correct. There was a 1690 Act confirming the CoL’s powers, so this presumably means Parliament has authority, not the Crown.
@Alec
Because the City pre-dates Parliament, they have a Remembrancer sitting in the Commons, whose job is guard the City and to amend Acts as they pertain to the City.
The 1690 Act would have been amended by them to preserve their rights. They also exempted themselves from various 19thC and 20thC suffrage rights passed by the Commons which is why their elections are so …. unusual.
The only person with the authority to remove the Remembrancer and submit them to the will of the Commons is the monarch. But no monarch has wanted to take them on – the only one who came close was Henry Tudor (Henry VII)
This headline from the DT is the kind of interesting Brexit backdrop – “Eurozone booms as economy shows signs of overcoming its long crisis ”
I think quite a few Brexit backers were thinking along the lines of a sclerotic/collapsing EU economy, and looking at the post June 23rd UK economic numbers and crowing somewhat.
It may yet come to pass that some economic nasties lurk in Euroland, but for the next 24 months, if we see more headlines like this, it will be politically more difficult for the pro Brexit brigade.
@Candy – no, I don’t think you are right here. According to Wiki, the city has no authority to overrule parliament, and indeed had to obtain a private parliamentary bill in 2002 to change their local election rules.
I’m sure that there is informal influence at play here, but if parliament wished to do away with the city authority, it has the powers to do so.
This is the act – http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukla/2002/6/pdfs/ukla_20020006_en.pdf
Point 4 in the preamble makes clear the authority of Parliament.
This also from the City Corporations own website – “The Remembrancer examines a wide range of Parliamentary Bills and other Parliamentary papers in his role as the City’s Parliamentary Agent. The Remembrancer does not, however, have any special entitlement to see Parliamentary Bills or other papers before they are available publicly or to change or amend laws. Nor does his access to the Under Gallery give him any ability to participate in or influence the proceedings.”
@Alec
For me, a boom in the EU would be excellent news for the UK post-Brexit.
If there is any argument over this, I’m going to outvote you, as I’ve got 27 votes.
G’night.
@Neil A – I was rather thinking about a boom pre brexit. I’m not really looking at the longer term economics here, rather than the politics of Brexit over the next 18 months. If the UK economy stutters, while the EU is charging away, what will that do to public opinion?
Supposition, but quite relevant, I suspect.
Alec
“from the City Corporations own website”
The observation of Mandy Rice-Davies comes to mind.
As she also observed about her role as a presence in an intimate relationship in which she wasn’t one of the main participants – “I helped”.
The analogy seems very apposite.
@Alec
The Remembrancer has no authority or veto to prevent any acts of parliament at all – only to exempt the City from them.
In the Act you quote, the Remembrancer has made Parliament agree to allow the City to conduct it’s elections in the way it does now.
The Remembrancer is part of Parliament not separate from it (they sit alongside the Speaker).
@Alec
The higher EU growth is, the higher UK growth will be.
You and I both know that noone on either side is going to change their mind because the EU growth is higher than UK growth, just as noone will change their mind if it’s the other way around.
I have been quite encouraged by the conciliatory mood that Juncker appears to be in, and by the proposals in the Dutch government report linked by Colin.
I still think that reasonable, common sense solutions will be found that will avert the danger of the “worst case scenarios”, although I don’t doubt that UK growth with Brexit will be lower than it would have been without.
For more on the role of the Remembrancer, please see the following rreedon of information answer:
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/rememberencer
quote
The Remembrancer has no right to take part in debates in the House.
…the Sheriffs of London are entitled, by ancient usage, to present anyPetition which the Corporation of the City of London wishes to make to theHouse in person at the Bar of the House. They are conducted to the Bar by the Serjeant at Arms with the Mace. The Speaker says “Mr Sheriff, whathave you got there?” and a Sheriff, or the City Remembrancer who accompanies them, answers by reciting the substance of the petition. If the Sheriffs bring with them a Mace or Sword, it has to be retained byCommons Doorkeepers in the Bar Lobby, just outside the House. The most recent occasion upon which this ceremony was enacted was on 16 February
1948.”
end quote
They can’t debate acts, they can’t prevent acts, they can only enact their ceremony of petition to exempt the City from acts.
@Candy – “The Remembrancer has no authority or veto to prevent any acts of parliament at all – only to exempt the City from them.”
I can’t find any evidence for this – have you got any?
The Remembrancer also doesn’t sit alongside the Speaker, and is an observer, not a participant.
There is much that is wrong with the Corporation, and the City in general, but this isn’t because of the constitutional lines of authority. These seem rather clear, and parliament could do whatever it wants to both if it so wished.
@Candy – that’s pretty clear then.
When you say – “The Remembrancer has no authority or veto to prevent any acts of parliament at all – only to exempt the City from them.”
What you actually mean is “They can’t debate acts, they can’t prevent acts, they can only enact their ceremony of petition to exempt the City from acts.”
This is a petition – if you read the link from your link – see here – http://www.parliament.uk/documents/commons-information-office/P07.pdf – you can see that everyone has the right to petition parliament. The Remembrancer just has a special privilege to do this in a ceremonial manner.
All a petition is is a request. It has no legal authority, unless parliament accepts it.
So the remembrancer cannot exempt the corporation from legislation, although he can ask for this.
That’s my 27 votes.
Alec & Candy
Given that the City of London electorate largely represents financial institutions, and many of these are foreign owned, shouldn’t the Brexiteers and UK/British/English Nationalists be demanding that it be reformed so as to “take back control”?