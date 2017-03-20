ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 45%(+1), LAB 26%(-2), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). Another post-budget poll showing the Conservative poll lead holding strong – despite all the fuss and the government U-turn, it does not appear to have had any negative impact on voting intention. ICM still have UKIP holding onto third place, but only by the skin of their teeth.
The poll aslso asked about the best team on the economy, with May & Hammond recording a 33 point lead over Corbyn & McDonnell (44% to 11%) and whether each party was honest or dishonest. Every party was seen as more dishonest than honest, but the Conservatives were the least bad: 19% thought the Tories were honest, 26% dishonest (a net score of minus 7), 13% thought Labour were honest, 24% dishonest (net score of minus 11), 11% thought the Lib Dems honest, 25% dishonest (net minus 14), 8% thought UKIP honest, 38% dishonest (minus 30).
Are we soon to see the Tories at 50%?
What strange times these are….
The more aggravation from NS the more support for the Tories. Why are posters surprised?Look at the 2015 election.The London media seem to take NS side in any dispute with TM almost as a default position. London is not the UK .
And yet another truly dreadful poll for Labour.
Tories on 45% after the budget fiasco and a winter of discontent over the NHS & Social Care.
Brexit is the only game in town it seems.
A surprisingly positive poll for the Tories after a supposedly difficult period.
I’m not at all sure that the Nat Ins U turn was negative at all in polling terms. People quite like it when someone changes their mind and admits a mistake: its endearing. We all tire of endless spin and political contortions to try and escape responsibility – it comes as a pleasant surprise when a politician just says ‘sorry – I got that wrong’, which is pretty much what Hammond did.
Before anyone says it, I know he did some squirming first
Excellent poll for the Tories, terrible for Labour and well, nothing much to say on the Lib/Dems…One poll shows them on double figures, another flatlining and this poll has them moving up a smattering.
I’m beginning to think large sections of the English public are uniting behind the Tories and using them as a battering ram for English and British nationalism in the face of anti-EU sentiment and Tartan tantrums to the north. I’m not convinced 45% of the public are backing the Tories purely day to day policy matters.
What the are showing for the Tories and what’s happening in the real Word are like parallel universes.
This isn’t good for the Conservative Party-or for Parliamentary democracy.
@ Allan Christie
#What the polls are showing for the Tories and what’s happening in the real Word are like parallel universes
Another strong poll for the Tories. Their figures are very similar with all polling companies, with a range of only 42-45 across the companies’ latest polls. Labour have a range of 25-30, UKIP 6-13 (although the 6 is probably an outlier), LD 8-13. The Greens are 3 or 4 in all of them. An average of all latest polls put the LDs ahead of UKIP by 10.4 to 9.6 but I would round both those to 10 and call it a tie. The governing party ahead, with a lead in the high teens in mid-term is astonishing.
@Jasper22 “Are we soon to see the Tories at 50%?”
Almost certainly if UKIP shut up shop, either by design or default. A UKIP Mk2 would begin with lower support (quite a bit drawn from Don’t Knows’ and Won’t Votes’) and others might well ‘go home’ – surely mostly to the Tories?
@Millie “Before anyone says it, I know he [Hammond] did some squirming first”
And so might I, if I had to withdraw what I saw as a generally sensible and forward looking measure because of my silly oversight. But it seems the Tories have not been harmed by
1. keeping to a manifesto promise at the cost of a lot of bad publicity, and delaying a needed financial change
and 2. admitting the mistake quickly
“This isn’t good for the Conservative Party-or for Parliamentary democracy”
The polls can have the Tories on 55% and Labour on 20% but the fact remains that the Tories still only hold a parliamentary majority of 12. Or is it 13? 14?…I canny mind!
However, if the Tories win the next UK election on the sort of numbers today’s poll is showing then it would look bad for democracy, not because of the Tories landslide, but the ineffectiveness of the main opposition party.
It’s not a prediction..well not yet it ain’t but once the UK has actually left the EU for real and we see the terms of the negotiations then we might see a lot of the White van man lot leaving the Tories and heading back to Labour.
Those who voted Brexit are giving TM their backing but once Brexit has happened they may say “Job done” and revert back to their natural habitats.