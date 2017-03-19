Panelbase poll on Scottish Independence – YES 44, NO 56

19 Mar 2017

There were a couple of Scottish independence polls in the week, but both of these that had fieldwork that actually pre-dated Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a second referendum. The Sunday Times today have the first Scottish poll carried out after Sturgeon’s speech, conducted by Panelbase between Monday and Friday.

Voting intention in a second referendum stands at YES 44%, NO 56%, similar to that in the YouGov poll in the week. As I said then, there are conflicting pictures from different pollsters. YouGov and Panelbase are both showing support for independence at a very similar level to the 2014 referendum, the most recent BMG and MORI polls have shown a narrowing of the NO lead.

Scotland also remains split over whether or not to have a second referendum. About half want a referendum in the next few years (32% while Brexit negotiations are ongoing, 18% after the end of negoiations), 51% do not want a referendum in the next few years.

Westminster voting intentions in Scotland stand at SNP 47%, CON 28%, LAB 14%, LDEM 4%, UKIP 3%.


Filed under: Panelbase, Scotland
  1. carfrew

    @Colin

    No probs…

    March 20th, 2017 at 12:00 pm
  2. carfrew

    @R HUCKLE

    “Of course QE is money printing because it is BoE buying bonds from Banks and Banks encouraged to lend the money to the public. BoE is creating the money.

    If you look at UK government debt, a good percentage is bought by BoE.”

    ———

    Indeed the QE mechanism as currently practised performs a variety of functions, including allowing banks to offload done toxic debt, and let the government sell some of its own debt.

    And yes not bring in the Euro lets us do this as well as do what we want with interest rates, rack up deficits etc. Regarding election timing, I find it non-trivial to read the minds of politicians. Partly why I’m here, and polling helps…

    March 20th, 2017 at 12:08 pm
  3. Chris Riley

    @Carfrew

    To be honest, I think certain of Corbyn’s ‘friends’ are one of his chief liabilities. Not only are they trying to manipulate him and the membership, they are doing it unsubtly and badly.

    I am not sure how any political edfice can last if a faction takes the view that any criticism or dissent is inherently illegitimate as some of those at the top of Labour have right from the beginning.

    March 20th, 2017 at 12:20 pm
  4. Chris Riley

    That said, it’s very good of HMG to take the focus off Labour infighting this morning.

    March 20th, 2017 at 12:22 pm
  5. carfrew

    @Chris

    Yes, Article 50 has just knocked Labour woes off topic spot at the Indy. Regarding Labour woes, you may be right, but I’m outside the loop. Thats partly why I’m manoeuvring around it. Different peeps seem to have different experiences of the Labour thing.

    March 20th, 2017 at 12:29 pm
