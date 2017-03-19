There were a couple of Scottish independence polls in the week, but both of these that had fieldwork that actually pre-dated Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a second referendum. The Sunday Times today have the first Scottish poll carried out after Sturgeon’s speech, conducted by Panelbase between Monday and Friday.
Voting intention in a second referendum stands at YES 44%, NO 56%, similar to that in the YouGov poll in the week. As I said then, there are conflicting pictures from different pollsters. YouGov and Panelbase are both showing support for independence at a very similar level to the 2014 referendum, the most recent BMG and MORI polls have shown a narrowing of the NO lead.
Scotland also remains split over whether or not to have a second referendum. About half want a referendum in the next few years (32% while Brexit negotiations are ongoing, 18% after the end of negoiations), 51% do not want a referendum in the next few years.
Westminster voting intentions in Scotland stand at SNP 47%, CON 28%, LAB 14%, LDEM 4%, UKIP 3%.
‘This idea that it’s either Corbyn or ‘Nulab’ is what is killing Labour.’
With greatest respect to Guymonde, I think that currently it is Corbyn or Nulab.
The attacks on Corbyn certainly surpass those on the quintessentially, soft left Ed Miliband but that doesn’t take away from how EM was constantly undermined and wounded by the attacks from within NuLab and their MSM links.
I totally agree with Guymonde that there are very reasonable people who do not support Corbyn at the grassroots. There may even be some in the ABC PLP but what we have seen is a ruthless disregard from the NuLab elite for the survival of the LP in E&W. To paraphrase Tony Blair, they would rather see the LP dead than red.
Despite the spin, Corbyn is no hard leftist bogeyman… but it seems that even Ed Miliband was too leftwing for the NuLab powers that be.
we shall see but iMHO there will be no general election before 2020, Jeremy C. will lead the labour party into that election and there will be no scottish referendum before that date. I am looking for that bet.
I think tM is a pretty cautious politician ,perhaps over sensitve, but i think you play into her strengths where you make inaction appear to be resolution.She probably cannot decide when to allow a referendum and will not grant one at all rather than make a mistake. After all if she loses then this will resonate prior to 2020 election whereas if she loses in 2022 she will have until 2025 to recover and would have been a 9 year PM then in any event.
As an alternative she could grant Scotland 2 referenda. The first to enter into negotiations to leave the Uk to b e held in 19 and a second in 22 to decide on final outcome which would have to include the option to remain part of the uk.
Last response to you on this.
I didn’t say it was solely among No voters. You complain about others misrepresenting you – but you happily misrepresent others.
Since I won’t respond again, that will leave you in the happy position of having the last word – and imagining that you have “won”. Does make you a bit of a saddo – but heyho!
Thanks for the UBI link, an interesting read, though it falls into the trap of conventional economics, where he’s very much concerned where the money comes from to pay for it.
But to revisit MMT, we control our own currency, and so the government doesn’t have to tax summat to pay for summat else. The money doesn’t have to “come from somewhere”, the government can in effect just print what it needs.
Now, this can lead to inflation, especially if near full employment, so money may have to be subsequently removed from the economy, but they can do this any way they see fit. It’s decoupled from the UBI. If they are already making anti-inflationary investments then may not have to remove much anyway.
In practice they may find it politically expedient to link the UBI to some notional source of funding, but it isn’t that necessary.
“I didn’t say it was solely among No voters. You complain about others misrepresenting you – but you happily misrepresent others.
Since I won’t respond again, that will leave you in the happy position of having the last word – and imagining that you have “won”. Does make you a bit of a saddo – but hey ho”
Don’t care about winning but don’t like to see you confused again. No one claimed you said it was solely no voters. That’s another straw man. I just pointed out that you were ignoring the Yes voters, which is pretty bad news for you, if you’d rather switch to the UBI rather than think of the Yessers!! Wouldn’t be so rude as to call it “sad” though!!
“I chuckled loudly while reading your SNP adoration piece, talk about see things through rose tinted glasses.”
I dunno Bantams, I rather like Coups’ ruminations on the matter, she’s been right before, for eggers warning us of the potential Labour meltdown in Scotland before it happened. And it’s a window onto a different way of thinking about these things…
One of the reasons for the renewed infight in Labour is the struggle for controlling organisational units. Both sides attempt to mobilise, and both leak to various media.
In my view, the Corbyn-wing should have done it much earlier, and much more ruthlessly, but it didn’t happen. Now they havw lost quite a few CLP, but also won some. So, the split remains.
The main problem with Corbyn, in my opinion, is not his policies as political inclination (as most of it are centrist), but that some of them are devolved matters, they lack details, and most importantly, he is actually clearly not up to date with the political developments (he doesn’t really knows what the government is doing at the level of details). Some of his colleagues seem to be absent minded, but hopefully not for serious reasons.
As to media and Corbyn. While it is true that the media use to be anti-Corbyn in general, they also let him off relatively lightly about the Virgin train case, and his no show at the final Brexit vote.
@ Laszlo
‘While it is true that the media use to be anti-Corbyn in general, they also let him off relatively lightly about …’
Tbh I’m very surprised that you write this. It just doesn’t accord with my own observation of the media in recent days.