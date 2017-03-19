Panelbase poll on Scottish Independence – YES 44, NO 56

19 Mar 2017

There were a couple of Scottish independence polls in the week, but both of these that had fieldwork that actually pre-dated Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a second referendum. The Sunday Times today have the first Scottish poll carried out after Sturgeon’s speech, conducted by Panelbase between Monday and Friday.

Voting intention in a second referendum stands at YES 44%, NO 56%, similar to that in the YouGov poll in the week. As I said then, there are conflicting pictures from different pollsters. YouGov and Panelbase are both showing support for independence at a very similar level to the 2014 referendum, the most recent BMG and MORI polls have shown a narrowing of the NO lead.

Scotland also remains split over whether or not to have a second referendum. About half want a referendum in the next few years (32% while Brexit negotiations are ongoing, 18% after the end of negoiations), 51% do not want a referendum in the next few years.

Westminster voting intentions in Scotland stand at SNP 47%, CON 28%, LAB 14%, LDEM 4%, UKIP 3%.


  s thomas

    IMHO you are misreading TM. I do not think she will allow a indyref before 2020 and probably 2021if still required.
    what has TM got to lose?Will delaying a referendum turn a no in 19 to a yes in 21/22?

    March 19th, 2017 at 6:03 pm
1 2

Messagespace