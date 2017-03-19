There were a couple of Scottish independence polls in the week, but both of these that had fieldwork that actually pre-dated Nicola Sturgeon’s call for a second referendum. The Sunday Times today have the first Scottish poll carried out after Sturgeon’s speech, conducted by Panelbase between Monday and Friday.
Voting intention in a second referendum stands at YES 44%, NO 56%, similar to that in the YouGov poll in the week. As I said then, there are conflicting pictures from different pollsters. YouGov and Panelbase are both showing support for independence at a very similar level to the 2014 referendum, the most recent BMG and MORI polls have shown a narrowing of the NO lead.
Scotland also remains split over whether or not to have a second referendum. About half want a referendum in the next few years (32% while Brexit negotiations are ongoing, 18% after the end of negoiations), 51% do not want a referendum in the next few years.
Westminster voting intentions in Scotland stand at SNP 47%, CON 28%, LAB 14%, LDEM 4%, UKIP 3%.
There are some very big gambles being played in Scotland. By no means certain that a Brexit inspired second referendum will bring independence, and if it doesn’t. the SNP risks becoming a busted flush.
Also notable here is the utterly dire Labour rating. Again, the defence from the dreamers is that Labour’s problems in Scotland started well before Corbyn, which is absolutely true, but Corbyn was sold in part as Labour’ answer to places like Scotland. In fact, he is as unpopular here (more so, according to some polls) than in England.
It’s another promise undelivered, by the man who you wouldn’t trust to deliver a pizza, according to the rather funny SNP line.
It is noticeable that the percentage in favour of a new referendum has gone up, but support for a “yes” vote has gone down (assuming that some recent polls were not complete outliers).
I suspect that support for a referendum does not necessarily follow support for independence. Some “no” voters may have decided that it is best to have the fight, but if I were a “yes” voter I would not want the vote now. (But then I am a Leave voter, and thought Farage was mad to press for a referendum he couldn’t possibly win!!)
Where is our own Alistair Campbell (oldnat) to put a spin on this poll?!
Seriously, why would you as a party criticise Brexit and the concept of a referendum for Brexit and alienating large swathes of the country (arguably fairly so), but then be happy to pursue a course that could easily disenfranchise 49.9% of your populace? Something doesn’t work with the argument.
I’ll say it again, despite voting leave, and still agreeing with that position, I am coming round to the view that constitutional change should have a higher threshold bar set given the implications and aftermath. Tory right, Farage, Sturgeon, Erdogan are all very similar to me. Wanting huge constitutional change for political reasons and happy to use a +1 voting majority process regardless of the division it will course.