ComRes have a poll in the Independent & Sunday Mirror. Topline figures with changes from last month are CON 42%(+1), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 12%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(nc).
Earlier in the week the monthly Ipsos MORI political monitor was also published in the Evening Standard. Topline figures there were CON 43%(+3), LAB 30%(+1), LDEM 13%(nc), UKIP 6%(-3) (full details are here.
Three polls released since the budget all suggest the government emerged unscathed in terms of voting intention. UKIP’s figures are also interesting – while it’s normal for MORI to have the Lib Dems comfortably ahead of UKIP, we’re now in the unusual situation where all of the last three polls have the Lib Dems in third place and UKIP back in forth (that’s ComRes, MORI and the YouGov/Times poll in the week)
As well as the usual trackers, MORI also had some questions on EU negatotiations. Asked if the government were doing well or badly at handling Britain’s exit from the European Union 36% said a good job, 52% a bad job. Asked the same question about Theresa May 49% said a good job, 40% said a bad job. That alone is an interesting difference – I’d be fascinated to see how people who answered the two questions differently explained their answers (by guess is people would say something about May coming across as more competent than some of her ministers).
Asked how important various considerations were in Brexit negotiations 43% of people said it was essential or very important for Britain not to have to make any contributions to the EU after we’ve left, 43% also said it was essential or important to remain in the single market. 61% said it was essential or important that Britain has full control over immigration.
On the subject of Brexit negotiations, there was also some new YouGov polling in the week – I’ve written a longer article over on the YouGov website. This was a follow up to the YouGov poll after Theresa May’s January speech setting out her Brexit negotiating targets. Those were well received by most of the public, are still are – by 52% to 22% people think the sort of Brexit that May says she is aiming for would be good for Britain.
However, this leaves open the question of how people will react if the government don’t manage to get everything they want. Certainly some of the things that the government are aiming for are ambitious. In this week’s poll YouGov also asked how people would react if May failed to get some of things she wants, asking about a hypothetical deal where Britain ends up with tariff barriers and customs checks on many imports and exports with the EU. In that case only 30% say it would be good for Britain, 40% bad for Britain.
Asked what should happen next the most popular option would be for the government to go back and try to renegotiate. That’s pretty much a given though, the more interesting question is what people think should happen once all further opportunity for negotiation is exhausted. 41% said Britain should still leave on those terms; 32% that there should be a second referendum on whether to stay after all. 27% say not sure.
I think there’s some cause for optimism for both sides there. For those who want to leave, it suggests the balance of opinion would still be in favour of leaving even if Brexit negotiations are seen to have failed. For those who want to stay, the 27% of people who would be unsure suggests that plenty of people are open to persuasion.
This is, of course, very much a hypothetical question, a straw in the wind of how the public might react if the negotiations go badly. Time will tell what actually happens if things don’t go to plan.
UPDATE: There’s also a Opinium poll in the Observer. Topline figures there are CON 41%, LAB 28%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 13%, so there is still one poll with UKIP holding on to their third place. Full tabs are here.
March looking like it’s the month of cross over for the LibDems regaining a traditional 3rd place (in vote-share), though still with a very low %.
More bad news for UKIP.
Opinium GB poll in the Observer still has UKIP in third place ahead of the LDs.
VI figures are 41% Cons, 28%, UKIP 13%, LDs 8%.
53% of those polled also thought Brexit will lead to the break up of the UK
On English & welsh attitudes to Brexit and its possible consequences, the ORB poll
https://www.orb-international.com/perch/resources/marchdatatables4.pdf
is also relevant.
Given its headline issue, obviously it can’t be discussed on this thread, but should happen elsewhere.
We seem to be resolutely determined to leave ,even if the economics look a little difficult .
May will be encouraged presumably.
Any views on the ORB Brexit poll? You’ll need to respond on the North British thread, I’m afraid – but we don’t bite (much).
Not really-will have a think.
It seems extraordinary that Cons are hanging on to 40% +
May has been very very lucky with her main opponent.
………….emphasised by this , from the ComRes Poll ( courtesy pb):-
“A worrying feature for the blue team is that a greater proportion of the sample agreed that Theresa May’s Government does not have the best interests at heart of ‘people like me’ (44% compared to 33%).”
That should worry TM-it says her Downing Street declaration has not been carried out.
Fair enough. Thinking about things (and discussing them) is usually a good process in my view – though I understand that some people wish to artificially compartmentalise related issues.
I suspect that the “some people” in question thinks that his threads do tend to default to a particular topic if a group with famously narrow focus have their way.
So “artificial compartmentalisation” might be his answer to “artificial conflation”.
…………but its just a guess……….and its his site, so we try to observe the rules don’t we?
@ Hireton
“Opinium GB poll in the Observer still has UKIP in third place ahead of the LDs.
VI figures are 41% Cons, 28%, UKIP 13%, LDs 8%.”
Survey dates?
Just wondering if they’re not picking up a trend or others could be MOE, etc
43% of people said it was essential or very important for Britain not to have to make any final contributions to the EU after we’ve left
So 43% have no idea how the banking and credit systems work then.
If the UK doesn’t pay what it is (legally) bound to pay, it won’t get any credit, anywhere, ever again.
There just won’t be a low enough credit rating for the UK to have!
@advisablyanon
14 to 17 March.
I have made the same points.
However, the policy tends to become somewhat unmanageable when a poll like ORB appears, and Anthony is placed in a position of completely ignoring it, or deciding whether to place it on a Saltire or GB thread.
A poll asking (mainly) E&W folk about the prospects of those further north is hardly “artificial conflation”!
It’s a poll – and in the UK!
Must give him a real problem – though ignoring it is probably the safest option. Pretending uncomfortable conflicts don’t occur is quite common.
It might be interesting if some party were to endorse a policy of taxing land (and not just income).
But since no party in E&W is proposing such a policy, it couldn’t be discussed on here, even if a party elsewhere did endorse such a policy.
Thanks Anthony!
Very interesting and thought provoking piece with some new insights I had not read elsewhere.
I’d like to praise Anthony. He has created a great site and I like overall the rules and set up, as well as the general tone of discussion, that one gets here.
Can lead to quite a well-informed discussion of polling.
I think his rules are deserving of being respected faithfully, on the whole.
I thought the Greens (in England, or E&W) were in favour of Land Value Tax.
I conclude from the poll that the Great British Public expect not only to have their cake and eat it, but to wash it down with a nice claret as well.
So the combination of the UKIP fox getting shot and Labour struggling for any sort of broad credible appeal continues to put The Tories in a commanding position.
I know some on here disagree, but I honestly think the only option for Lab is David Miliband. Amazing CV now too given the world refugee crisis. Could it happen?
@DAVID IN FRANCE
“So 43% have no idea how the banking and credit systems work then.
If the UK doesn’t pay what it is (legally) bound to pay, it won’t get any credit, anywhere, ever again.”
I would say that 43% of Britain’s population are clueless about the implications of Brexit – but I would have thought that was obvious.
There is a lot of debate about what the UK does or doesn’t have to pay in terms of Brexit liabilities. It’s not set in stone by any means.
This looks interesting, on many levels – https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/18/secret-tape-reveals-momentum-plot-to-link-with-unite-seize-control-of-labour
Traditional Labour in fighting, with all the energies of the left taken up with the pursuit of ideological purity and committee based power structures, with the state of the country and it’s populace seemingly an afterthought, for sure, but the really interesting stuff is about Corbyn.
Lansman appears to be accepting that Corbyn has to go, with the energies now focused on securing the succession. It’s almost as if he has realised Corbyn is a disaster.
Alec
Surely it isn’t surprising that one faction within Labour is organising to take control of the party, in order to beat the other faction which successfully organised to take control of the party previously?
As long as England chooses (or doesn’t bother choosing, and sticks with) FPTP, then both its major parties will be unstable coalitions, that can only be united by getting their preferred faction into power(the Tories seem better at uniting around any successful faction – as long as their personal financial interests are protected).
PR systems aren’t “messier” than FPTP. They just allow for honest disagreements, and searching for sufficient commonality to achieve a workable coalition.