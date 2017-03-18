ComRes have a poll in the Independent & Sunday Mirror. Topline figures with changes from last month are CON 42%(+1), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 12%(+1), UKIP 10%(-1), GRN 4%(nc).
Earlier in the week the monthly Ipsos MORI political monitor was also published in the Evening Standard. Topline figures there were CON 43%(+3), LAB 30%(+1), LDEM 13%(nc), UKIP 6%(-3) (full details are here.
Three polls released since the budget all suggest the government emerged unscathed in terms of voting intention. UKIP’s figures are also interesting – while it’s normal for MORI to have the Lib Dems comfortably ahead of UKIP, we’re now in the unusual situation where all of the last three polls have the Lib Dems in third place and UKIP back in forth (that’s ComRes, MORI and the YouGov/Times poll in the week)
As well as the usual trackers, MORI also had some questions on EU negatotiations. Asked if the government were doing well or badly at handling Britain’s exit from the European Union 36% said a good job, 52% a bad job. Asked the same question about Theresa May 49% said a good job, 40% said a bad job. That alone is an interesting difference – I’d be fascinated to see how people who answered the two questions differently explained their answers (by guess is people would say something about May coming across as more competent than some of her ministers).
Asked how important various considerations were in Brexit negotiations 43% of people said it was essential or very important for Britain not to have to make any contributions to the EU after we’ve left, 43% also said it was essential or important to remain in the single market. 61% said it was essential or important that Britain has full control over immigration.
On the subject of Brexit negotiations, there was also some new YouGov polling in the week – I’ve written a longer article over on the YouGov website. This was a follow up to the YouGov poll after Theresa May’s January speech setting out her Brexit negotiating targets. Those were well received by most of the public, are still are – by 52% to 22% people think the sort of Brexit that May says she is aiming for would be good for Britain.
However, this leaves open the question of how people will react if the government don’t manage to get everything they want. Certainly some of the things that the government are aiming for are ambitious. In this week’s poll YouGov also asked how people would react if May failed to get some of things she wants, asking about a hypothetical deal where Britain ends up with tariff barriers and customs checks on many imports and exports with the EU. In that case only 30% say it would be good for Britain, 40% bad for Britain.
Asked what should happen next the most popular option would be for the government to go back and try to renegotiate. That’s pretty much a given though, the more interesting question is what people think should happen once all further opportunity for negotiation is exhausted. 41% said Britain should still leave on those terms; 32% that there should be a second referendum on whether to stay after all. 27% say not sure.
I think there’s some cause for optimism for both sides there. For those who want to leave, it suggests the balance of opinion would still be in favour of leaving even if Brexit negotiations are seen to have failed. For those who want to stay, the 27% of people who would be unsure suggests that plenty of people are open to persuasion.
This is, of course, very much a hypothetical question, a straw in the wind of how the public might react if the negotiations go badly. Time will tell what actually happens if things don’t go to plan.
UPDATE: There’s also a Opinium poll in the Observer. Topline figures there are CON 41%, LAB 28%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 13%, so there is still one poll with UKIP holding on to their third place. Full tabs are here.
@Alec
I don’t know enough about Labour to know who are the realistic alternative to Corbyn in the party. If there aren’t any, that just shows how effective Blairism was at replacing with quasi-liberals.
But you can see why the Momentum peeps are fighting a rearguard action against Blairipeeps, because their policies oversaw a progressive reduction in standards of living for many and their reaction thus far, while possibly relenting a bit, doesn’t inspire confidence of sufficient change to rectify this.
You can take pops at Corbyn all the livelong day, but it’s of little use while the alternative offers little. There’s a need to take a critical look at whether the Blairites alternative is really gonna seriously reverse the inexorable slide towards further erosions in pay, bills, property prices, rents etc. etc. that Blair presided over.
@Carfrew
As you say, you know little about Labour. This is proven again and again by your crass assertion that the party is made up of Corbyn supporters and Blairites/quasi Blairites/crypto Blairites.
This has nothing to do with the party of which I am a member.
@Carfrew – I think you are guilty of two errors in your last two posts.
Firstly, we’re back to BSE. The reporting of Corbyn’s response to the NIC’s shambles is accurate. He was useless. Why bother trying to defend this?
At the weekly event we dare not mention, he was presented with an open goal, and he didn’t even get as far as trying to place the ball, let alone take a shot. This was because he has his prepared scripts and he is incapable of thinking differently or imaginative when the landscape in front of him changes. May must truly believe that God is an English Conservative, given what she had to face that day.
In your second post you once again retreat to the comfort zone of ‘Blairite’s’. How many votes from MPs did Kendal get in 2015? That’s how few of these there are left.
It’s like a stuck record, blaming the man who left office over a decade ago for Labour’s ills, and who incidentally engineered the greatest ever transfer of wealth o the poorest 10% in society while in office, as it happens.
