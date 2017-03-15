As well as the Scottish polling, YouGov’s regular GB voting intention figures were also in this morning’s Times. Topline figures are CON 44%, LAB 27%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 9%. Full tabs are here.
Two things to note. Firstly, there is no obvious impact from the budget. YouGov’s poll straight after the budget actually showed the Conservative lead up, but it was conducted on the evening of the budget, before respondents would have taken in the row over National Insurance that followed. Now people will have had time to react to that (if not today’s U-turn), and it doesn’t appear to have had any real impact.
That itself is a reminder not to put too much weight on questions asking if an event makes you less likely to vote for a party, such as those in the Telegraph at the weekend. Questions like that could almost be designed to produce results making it look as if an event or policy will have an impact on voting intention (in fact, the particular question didn’t even give people an option of saying it wouldn’t change their vote!). In reality it is pretty rare for individual events or policies to have a direct and measurable impact on voting intention.
Secondly, the UKIP score of 9% is the lowest YouGov have shown for many years. The last time they had them in single figures was back in Feburary 2013. As ever, it’s just one poll so don’t get too excited about it, but it is hardly a good sign for them.
“What Ireland are saying is they will fight against any “punishment” EU terms to force a hard Brexit.”
I read the linked article, which indeed might not accurately represent the Irish position. What it says is that the Irish government will block any deal which imposes a hard border between north and south. I would assume this means it will block any proposals by the Uk for such a thing just as much as by anyone else. I imagine it could say, ‘ we agree to the UK getting such and such trade deal, but only provided the UK puts Northern Ireland effectively on the EU/Irish side of any new trade barrier between the Uk and EU. In other words, increasing the separation between Northern Ireland and the mainland. Either give up
Northern ireland as part of the Uk, or no deal.
What happens if the UK does not agree, is another matter. As pointed out, Ireland cannot veto ‘no deal’. However, I would foresee discontent in Northern Ireland. Whether everyone would be happy with the Irish solution is also problematic.
There was a very informative piece in the FT recently (28 February, Brexit and the issue of the WTO schedules by David Allen Green) that explained in detail the WTO situation. Basically:
– Yes, we are a member of the WTO
– Approving of the schedules is only a formality and can only be objected to on narrow, technical grounds, so cannot be held up for wider political reasons.
Very interesting ORB poll. Suggests the majority of the population across the UK don’t care about Scotland as much as the SNP think they do, or only as much as a referendum might undermine negotiation over the EU, which is presumably the aim of Nicola Sturgeon.
Of course, even more interesting will be the regional breaks.
@alec
The Scottish Government has unfrozen Council Tax in Scotland this year and increased the amount paid by the most expensive properties ( ours is going up by 20%). Interestingly several Labour controlled authorities have declined to make use of the ability to increase the underlying rate, SLab having argued vociferously for undressing it!
Pete, thank you for the link.
It would appear to say that the Uk will have to negotiate a new set of trading relations which must be agreed by every existing member of the WTO, including the EU, all of whom have a veto on agreement. It also notes that our terms would interact with existing EU terms, because we might be expected to share quotas with them and various parties would want improvements in their own position. However, it also says that negotiations for revised EU terms are still not complete following EU expansion!
In the absence of unanimous agreement on UK membership terms, the Uk will have to default to something unspecified. With regard to ireland’s stated veto on a hard border with the north, I would think they both have a veto on any terms the EU might agree with the Uk and also by their own veto inside the EU on its actions, on any changes to WTO terms to accommodate the new UK.
That should be “unfrozen” not “undressing” in my last post!
It appears my council tax has gone up 4.8%, I think I am reading it correct. No doubt a large chunk of this is huge pensions whilst they merrily close libraries.
@Danny
I suggest reading the FT article referred to in Robert C’s comment above (http://blogs.ft.com/david-allen-green/2017/02/28/brexit-and-the-issue-of-the-wto-schedules/). It is quite clear that the rest of the WTO would *not* have a veto over Britain’s trade relations. They do have a sort of veto over whether such agreements are “certified” but this is an empty formality – the EU/EEC’s own trade relations have not been certified since 1974!
Richo :
I think it is more likely the latest cut in funding from Westminster. Your council will be spending much less in real terms than 7 years ago but a higher proportion now has to come from council tax. The rise would be higher if it was allowed.