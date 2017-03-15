As well as the Scottish polling, YouGov’s regular GB voting intention figures were also in this morning’s Times. Topline figures are CON 44%, LAB 27%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 9%. Full tabs are here.
Two things to note. Firstly, there is no obvious impact from the budget. YouGov’s poll straight after the budget actually showed the Conservative lead up, but it was conducted on the evening of the budget, before respondents would have taken in the row over National Insurance that followed. Now people will have had time to react to that (if not today’s U-turn), and it doesn’t appear to have had any real impact.
That itself is a reminder not to put too much weight on questions asking if an event makes you less likely to vote for a party, such as those in the Telegraph at the weekend. Questions like that could almost be designed to produce results making it look as if an event or policy will have an impact on voting intention (in fact, the particular question didn’t even give people an option of saying it wouldn’t change their vote!). In reality it is pretty rare for individual events or policies to have a direct and measurable impact on voting intention.
Secondly, the UKIP score of 9% is the lowest YouGov have shown for many years. The last time they had them in single figures was back in Feburary 2013. As ever, it’s just one poll so don’t get too excited about it, but it is hardly a good sign for them.
Osborne
Is he taking the p**. he says that the job will take him 4 days week. His Blackrock job is 4 days a month and he intends to remain a cheshire MP!!
Whilst i approve of outside interests i would not have expected the outside interest to be that of Member of Parliament.
Look what he did when he was full time though. It might be better this way…
He will be able to bring a special insight into budget u-turns however. Any man who thought that taxing pasties, artificial limbs and static mobile homes was at the heart of dealing with the deficit deserves a special place in the heart of the nation.
Somerjohn
‘It seems to have been little noticed in the UK that Enda Kenny is accompanied on his visit to Trump by Gerry Adams and Ian Paisley.’
Are you confusing GB and the UK? I’m pretty certain it’s been noticed in NI!
(and can we, on this site, please reserve the ‘NI’ for Northern Ireland and let the less important subject which may cost Hammond his job long term be referred to as ‘Nat Ins’?)
I’ve been out of the loop for a few days so hadn’t picked up on Ian Junior’s visit with Gerry Adams and Enda Kenny to the USA. This may signify a major challenge to the survival of the UK, but I wouldn’t hold my breath quite yet. What matters to them is the peace process – something that Theresa May will have to deal with at some point…..
Four council byelections, three Conservative holds, one Labour hold, nothing startling.
@S Thomas
Don’t forget the important stuff!! Like storage taxes!!…
This is the problem when you muck up budgets so spectacularly – https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/17/theresa-may-warned-tory-revolt-over-school-spending-cuts
It has been previously noted on here by a number of us that education spending is The Next Big Thing, and it is quite funny to see Mr Austerity himself (now also Mr Evening Standard) complaining to the government about cuts, but it is a sign that Middle England has finally noticed austerity actually hurts people, and when it is them and their darlings that are getting hurt, suddenly it doesn’t seem such a great idea.
More salient is that there seems to be two ways minority or small majority governments go. Either everyone knuckles down, exercise iron discipline, and work like tigers to stop their opponents overturning them in the commons, or they break into factions and seek to push a weak government around.
After the budget, it starts to look as if we are in the latter mode. This is why I wrote about May appearing weak, despite her towering poll leads. She has backed down on a £2bn tax raising pledge, and is now facing a commons defeat over a significant spending cut.
The Conservative Party seems to have parted company with Tina, and no longer likes the idea of austerity. This is before we even start to examine the splits over Brexit, which the Hammond slap down really seemed to be based on in many ways.
Conventionally, I would have said that May is in increasing trouble, with a lack of authority and restless backbenchers.
However, that reckons without Corbyn, the gift donkey that just keeps on giving. Any other opposition leader (and yes, I really do mean any other opposition leader) would have able to have crafted a position and have by now started to significantly embarrass a rather poor PM on all manner of fronts, but here we are – a bewildered and rather lost government basking in the reflected glory of Labour’s golden setting sun.
Perhaps Osborne is preparing his retirement package. However I doubt the job of chancellor is any less time consuming than his new ones. How can anyone run a government while also acting as a constituency mp?
Alec
But perhaps Corbyn’s real plan is to do very little and make sure the attention is all on May as she implodes…..
Unlikely, I think!