YouGov/Times – CON 44, LAB 27, LD 10, UKIP 9

15 Mar 2017

As well as the Scottish polling, YouGov’s regular GB voting intention figures were also in this morning’s Times. Topline figures are CON 44%, LAB 27%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 9%. Full tabs are here.

Two things to note. Firstly, there is no obvious impact from the budget. YouGov’s poll straight after the budget actually showed the Conservative lead up, but it was conducted on the evening of the budget, before respondents would have taken in the row over National Insurance that followed. Now people will have had time to react to that (if not today’s U-turn), and it doesn’t appear to have had any real impact.

That itself is a reminder not to put too much weight on questions asking if an event makes you less likely to vote for a party, such as those in the Telegraph at the weekend. Questions like that could almost be designed to produce results making it look as if an event or policy will have an impact on voting intention (in fact, the particular question didn’t even give people an option of saying it wouldn’t change their vote!). In reality it is pretty rare for individual events or policies to have a direct and measurable impact on voting intention.

Secondly, the UKIP score of 9% is the lowest YouGov have shown for many years. The last time they had them in single figures was back in Feburary 2013. As ever, it’s just one poll so don’t get too excited about it, but it is hardly a good sign for them.


  1. LewBLew

    There is absolutely NO truly fair way of proportioning votes to seats in any type of democracy so not sure why you are wasting time arguing it. There is a balance to be had between ‘fair’ representation and strong governance and in the UK we have always leaned towards the latter.

    Also not sure why people are complaining that UKIP won so few seats compared to their national vote share, when one particular campaign in a certain recent referendum won only a shade over 50% but got all the glory and the other side got nowt… That be how majorities work (and I don’t personally agree it’s a good way of deciding things).

    March 16th, 2017 at 9:21 pm
  2. RAF

    @Neil A

    Well I’m probably going to say something unpopular but i do actually think the punishment fits the crime. If an MP were to be found to have criminally breached electoral spending law, why should the sentence be longer than a maximum 12 months’ imprisonment?

    Any MP convicted of a criminal offence will never see the House of Commons ever again and may well be ruined in many other ways. In addition there would have to be a by-election.

    March 16th, 2017 at 9:26 pm
  3. Danny

    RAF,
    ” If an MP were to be found to have criminally breached electoral spending law, why should the sentence be longer than a maximum 12 months’ imprisonment?”

    Perhaps because that would have been fraud in order to secure one of the most important positions in the nation? Perhaps I should go so far as suggesting very little is more important than ensuring elections are fair? Quite seriously,, which is more important, a terrorist bomb which kills 10,000 or a scheme which rigs the result of a national election?

    March 16th, 2017 at 9:54 pm
  4. Edge of reason

    @PETE

    Yep, I freely accept that I entirely missed your point – like probably most people perusing polling websites at 1am I found my own point rather more interesting :-)

    For clarity though, I do agree with you that if there has been deliberate wrong-doing then the law should be fully applied. My point about people not caring was not meant to suggest these things should not be investigated and (potentially) prosecuted – it was entirely in relation to whether the Tories would see any meaningful drop in support at any resulting by-elections.

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:16 pm
  5. Alan

    I suspect in any by-election the Tories would be most vulnerable to Martin Bell type independent candidates. If there was a dozen by-elections with prominent independent candidates standing, I’m sure that would cause some sleepless nights.

    There might be a few seats where the Lib Dems might pinch one or two but there’s no great risk to TM’s majority there, the least said about Labour the better.

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:27 pm
  6. s thomas

    Was channel 4 Matt Frei teeing up the SNPmsp (channel 4 news) on the issue of electoral expenses? Maybe Micheal McCrick is heading north to La La Land?

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:31 pm
  7. guymonde

    @OldNat

    “So, any ideas about who the new Chancellor will be, and how soon will s/he be appointed?”

    I’d favour Neil Warnock, but Steve McClaren is available

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:33 pm
  8. Neil A

    @Alan

    All sorts of things are possible. Indepedent candidates are most likely to attract anti-Tory votes, so unless the other parties stand down they may actually help the Tories by splitting the protest.

    Who gets fingered, candidate or agent, would also be a factor. And that could work both ways. If the candidate was blameless, and the by-election was caused by their agent’s actions, would the electorate not hold it against them? Or would a fresh candidate do better than a tarnished (even if in a “guilt by association, smoke and fire” sort of way) MP?

    Plus it will depend on who the main challenger was in 2015. Given current polling, it might be quite hard to unseat the Tories in a straight Tory-Labour fight, but in Tory-LD swing seats, one would have to assume that the LDs would surge even in less propitious circumstances.

    A lot of variables, and no strong precedents to judge how it might go. Plus of course this is all extremely hypothetical. The bar for prosecution is pretty high. There’s absolutely no guarantee there will be a single by-election anywhere.

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:36 pm
  9. Neil A

    @Danny / RAF,

    I’m more with Danny on this one. I have a lot of time for politicians in general, believing that they do more work, and better work, with better motives than they are ever given credit for (and for relatively poor rewards).

    However, the integrity of our electoral system is sacrosanct. I am never more grateful for being born in the UK than when I look across at how politics is conducted in some other countries, near and far. Our law enforcement is pretty risible when it comes to electoral crime. We rely on a consensus belief that the rules should be followed. I think the public interest demands that deliberate manipulation of the rules be a much more serious offence than it currently is.

    I would pitch for a maximum of five years, perhaps, with an expectation that a defendant who pleaded guilty at an early stage, without any serious aggravating features, would receive a non-custodial sentence, but that custody was a clear and present danger to anyone who played silly bu&&ers.

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:41 pm
  10. Edge of reason

    @ALEC

    Yep, I don’t think any particular historical case would be that much of a guide for what would be an unprecedented situation.

    There is as I acknowledged not a lot of data at all for what happens when people perceived as sore losers force a revote, and maybe it’s natural to remember the odd local/national cases where it backfired spectacularly rather than those where the outcome was mundane.

    And to be clear, I’m not saying it makes anyone a sore loser to claim an MP who deliberately cheated on election expenses should be removed, far from it.

    My question (and hence asking if there is any polling) is whether this would generally be seen as clear wrong-doing which might damage local VI for the party involved, or whether it could be seen as political opportunism by the losers, trying to get a revote because stuff was put on the wrong invoice, which could produce quite a local VI backlash.

    I think perceived opportunism and being a bad loser, along with being seen to go back on his word, were perhaps bigger factors in Malone losing the 97 rerun by 20k than shifts in the national picture, but of course that’s purely subjective and we’ll never actually know.

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:42 pm
  11. Richo

    Apparently The Tories are very confident little chance of any prosecutions over the expense issue.

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:53 pm
  12. Richo

    Fasting growing petition right now. Already at 170k, so could well be debated in parliament. Pretty embarrassing for the SNP.

    Given everybody I speak to in England seems to want Scotland to go, it’s pretty likely a lot of the signatures are indeed Scottish people.

    https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/180642

    March 16th, 2017 at 10:59 pm
Latest Voting Intention

19 Feb4426 8 13Con +18
16 Feb4027 8 14Con +13
14 Feb4029 13 9Con +11
13 Feb4024 11 15Con +16
10 Feb4126 11 11Con +15
6 Feb4024 11 14Con +16
5 Feb4227 10 12Con +15
1 Feb3730 8 14Con +7
31 Jan4026 11 12Con +14
24 Jan4024 10 14Con +16
22 Jan4226 10 13Con +16
17 Jan4225 11 12Con +17
16 Jan4331 11 6Con +12
13 Jan3829 10 13Con +9
12 Jan3830 7 14Con +8
8 Jan4228 9 12Con +14
4 Jan3926 10 14Con +13
19 Dec3924 12 14Con +15
16 Dec3831 6 13Con +7
12 Dec4029 14 9Con +11
11 Dec4127 9 14Con +14
5 Dec4225 11 12Con +17
29 Nov3927 9 14Con +12
27 Nov4428 7 12Con +16
22 Nov4128 9 12Con +13

