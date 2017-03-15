As well as the Scottish polling, YouGov’s regular GB voting intention figures were also in this morning’s Times. Topline figures are CON 44%, LAB 27%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 9%. Full tabs are here.
Two things to note. Firstly, there is no obvious impact from the budget. YouGov’s poll straight after the budget actually showed the Conservative lead up, but it was conducted on the evening of the budget, before respondents would have taken in the row over National Insurance that followed. Now people will have had time to react to that (if not today’s U-turn), and it doesn’t appear to have had any real impact.
That itself is a reminder not to put too much weight on questions asking if an event makes you less likely to vote for a party, such as those in the Telegraph at the weekend. Questions like that could almost be designed to produce results making it look as if an event or policy will have an impact on voting intention (in fact, the particular question didn’t even give people an option of saying it wouldn’t change their vote!). In reality it is pretty rare for individual events or policies to have a direct and measurable impact on voting intention.
Secondly, the UKIP score of 9% is the lowest YouGov have shown for many years. The last time they had them in single figures was back in Feburary 2013. As ever, it’s just one poll so don’t get too excited about it, but it is hardly a good sign for them.
Letter bomb exploded at the IMF offices in Paris apparently. No one killed one person injured. The start of the French elections, or a grudge against the IMF?
“Apparently, it will take weeks, or possibly months to form a new Dutch government.
Another reason the people will never accept PR here. To me, that’s not swift democracy.
The only reason we have PR in regional elections is because it has been forced upon us by politicians trying to be modern and inclusive – whatever that means.”
Rubbish. PR is the only way to have a parliament which is truly reprersentative of the popular vote. FPTP means giving all the power to one party even if this party received less than half of all votes. This is not democracy.
Of course most people support either Labour or Conservative and these parties are the ones who have benefitted most in the past from our twisted electoral system. If there is another hung parliament the Lib-Dems should insist on immediate PR legislation before agreeing to any deal. Clegg was extraordinarily naive to agree to the AV referendum – it should have been a clear ‘either or’.
“Many of our Brexiters will be deeply disappointed as the populist surge and the collapse of the EU seems to be fading.”
The Peasant’s Revolt is petering out as people realise that voting in extremists solves nothing. I expect Le Pen to lose heavily in second round voting and the Alternative for Germany party will win some seats but have minimal impact on politics in Germany.
Only in Britain and the US is the hard right still in control, but I expect Trump to last no more than one term.
Your posts lately have been of a consistent quality as to what that qualiity is i defer to an earlier post from Old nat.
Talking of lawyers, I wonder if Gina Miller has any regrets about lining the pockets of the ones she used. I know she can afford it, she is a wealthy woman and of course she can spend her money how she wants but the upshot is, her victory in the SC achieved nothing, as far as stopping Brexit was concerned.
Gina Miller’s case was not about stopping Brexit at any point.
Her case was simply about the Government’s use of the Royal perogative, and the SC agreed that TM needed to go through Parliament to trigger Article 50.
On this point Gina Miller has misrepresented widely (and quite deliberately in my view.)
IPSOS MORI
Fieldwork 10/14th March
Cons 43 +3
Lab 30 +1
Lib Dems 13 =
UKIP 6 -3
Green 4 =
Tories up in line with other pollsters, Labour slight recovery (again mirroring Yougov), LDem no change (ditto), and UKIP down sharply (likewise).
Lots of consistency in these poll movements, if not in the numbers themselves – worrying figures for UKIP?
i fear that this is not so. she has become critical of parliament saying it had no guts (presumably to stop brexit) and as i posted previously said on Radio 5 live that”
“parliament had no right to prevent parliament voting on it”
An interesting take on her love of sovereignty. Still ,a toast to her, she has done more than any person in recent times than JC of course to tear the Labour party apart.Her, the funny faced pimlico plumber and jC remind me of an old Stealers Wheel song..how did it go now….
‘Clowns to the left of me and jokers to the right’
As a centrist, that seems pretty apposite!
Yes the No10 v No11 war continues on the front page of the Daily Telegraph clearly based this time on briefings from No10. The Downing Street axis is looking a bit shaky at the moment.
In other news the UK Government has said in response to a PQ that it doesn’t know how many custom officers it currently employs nor how many it has employed over the last few years. It says that information could only be collected at “disproportionate cost”. A reasonable person might have thought that a Government planning to leave a Customs Union might at least know how many customs officers it currently has if it has been doing any planning at all for leaving the Customs Union.
if you report it like the media report the dutch election it should be:
“Labour surge reduces deficit increase to tories to 2%”
I’ll say then move on.
I’m sure you could find a nosensical quote, especially when only reproducing one line, possibly out of context, from any politician or public figure.
I don’t judge anyone by an odd quote in this form. It’s very easy to reproduce one small part of what almost anyone said, and misrepresent them It’s the stock in trade for our media!
Looking at the chart at the top of the page, Ipsos Mori tend to have Lab and Lib Dem a bit higher than other pollsters and UKIP lower. The movement, or lack of it, for some parties does follow other recent polls though. 2 consecutive polls with UKIP behind Lib Dems is unusual.
By the way, on a five poll average (most recent from each of Yougov, MORI, ICM, Opinium and Comres) LDems and UKIP are now level on 10% each.
We may well see crossover soon, but not in the way that LDems would have preferred – UKIP subsiding is better than nothing, but not remotely as encouraging as LDems increasing.
Both the Tories (43%) and Labour (28%) are up, Tories sharply so…
Lib-Dems are (very slowly) creeping up as UKIP are falling back. It’s no surprise that UKIP is falling back given that May has stolen their thunder. Therefore UKIP will sink to the abyss of meaninglessness very soon. They can’t even be bothered to change their silly name and meaningless pound symbol – how can anyone take them seriously any more?