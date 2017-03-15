YouGov/Times – CON 44, LAB 27, LD 10, UKIP 9

15 Mar 2017

As well as the Scottish polling, YouGov’s regular GB voting intention figures were also in this morning’s Times. Topline figures are CON 44%, LAB 27%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 9%. Full tabs are here.

Two things to note. Firstly, there is no obvious impact from the budget. YouGov’s poll straight after the budget actually showed the Conservative lead up, but it was conducted on the evening of the budget, before respondents would have taken in the row over National Insurance that followed. Now people will have had time to react to that (if not today’s U-turn), and it doesn’t appear to have had any real impact.

That itself is a reminder not to put too much weight on questions asking if an event makes you less likely to vote for a party, such as those in the Telegraph at the weekend. Questions like that could almost be designed to produce results making it look as if an event or policy will have an impact on voting intention (in fact, the particular question didn’t even give people an option of saying it wouldn’t change their vote!). In reality it is pretty rare for individual events or policies to have a direct and measurable impact on voting intention.

Secondly, the UKIP score of 9% is the lowest YouGov have shown for many years. The last time they had them in single figures was back in Feburary 2013. As ever, it’s just one poll so don’t get too excited about it, but it is hardly a good sign for them.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
57 Responses to “YouGov/Times – CON 44, LAB 27, LD 10, UKIP 9”

  1. Saffer

    Netherlands exit poll predicts a pasting for Dutch Labour (PvDA) – down from 35 seats to just 9.

    PM Mark Rutter’s VDD also down (40 to 31) and Geert Wilder’s PVV up (12 – 19), but not enough to be the feared threat.

    Now to wait for actual results.

    March 15th, 2017 at 8:15 pm
  2. Danny

    I’m very puzzled by this havering over the article 50 letter. I can understand that the timing is quite bad, because it seems the EU has no intention of looking at it until after the French election, so part of our 2 years would be completely wasted.

    But this is not what has been said. What has been said is that the cabinet cannot agree what to put in it. But what is there to put in it? Its a pro-forma invocation of a process.

    How could this be qualified?

    Does does someone want to put in conditions so that it isnt exactly a final intent to withdraw?

    Is there a sufficient vote in cabinet which is refusing to allow the notice to be sent at all? Perhaps because they believe the Uk is nowhere near ready to do so? Or becausse they see no good outcome?

    March 15th, 2017 at 8:17 pm
  3. jasper22

    Saffer

    Holland is very interesting,not the breakthrough Wilders hoped for, but early days.

    March 15th, 2017 at 8:17 pm
  4. Hireton

    Dutch exit polls pointing to a strong performance by Mark Rutte’s VVD and no breakthrough by Wilder’s PVV. Green Left has done well quadrupling in size.

    Many of our Brexiters will be deeply disappointed as the populist surge and the collapse of the EU seems to be fading.

    March 15th, 2017 at 8:22 pm
  5. Hireton

    @Danny

    My understanding is that the Cabinet is deeply divided over what to say about the UK ‘s preferred structure of and priorities for the negotiations in response to the three priorities which seem to be emerging from the EU.

    March 15th, 2017 at 8:25 pm
  6. kentdalian

    @ Oldnat

    ” Do I understand the UK’s “governance” correctly?

    The Chancellor announces (presumably having previously briefed his boss) changes to NICs.

    His boss gets spooked when lots of Tory MPs are displeased, and tells the Chancellor to dump the idea. ”

    Clearly you don’t understand UK’s governance

    His boss gets spooked when The Daily Mail is displeased, and tells the Chancellor to dump the idea. “

    March 15th, 2017 at 8:26 pm
  7. oldnat

    Kentdalian

    Thanks. It’s always hard to understand the nuances of different political systems.

    Wouldn’t it be much easier if England just chose which of Dacre or Murdoch that they wanted to run their lives?

    March 15th, 2017 at 8:38 pm
19 Feb4426 8 13Con +18
16 Feb4027 8 14Con +13
14 Feb4029 13 9Con +11
13 Feb4024 11 15Con +16
10 Feb4126 11 11Con +15
6 Feb4024 11 14Con +16
5 Feb4227 10 12Con +15
1 Feb3730 8 14Con +7
31 Jan4026 11 12Con +14
24 Jan4024 10 14Con +16
22 Jan4226 10 13Con +16
17 Jan4225 11 12Con +17
16 Jan4331 11 6Con +12
13 Jan3829 10 13Con +9
12 Jan3830 7 14Con +8
8 Jan4228 9 12Con +14
4 Jan3926 10 14Con +13
19 Dec3924 12 14Con +15
16 Dec3831 6 13Con +7
12 Dec4029 14 9Con +11
11 Dec4127 9 14Con +14
5 Dec4225 11 12Con +17
29 Nov3927 9 14Con +12
27 Nov4428 7 12Con +16
22 Nov4128 9 12Con +13

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


Messagespace