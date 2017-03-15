As well as the Scottish polling, YouGov’s regular GB voting intention figures were also in this morning’s Times. Topline figures are CON 44%, LAB 27%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 9%. Full tabs are here.
Two things to note. Firstly, there is no obvious impact from the budget. YouGov’s poll straight after the budget actually showed the Conservative lead up, but it was conducted on the evening of the budget, before respondents would have taken in the row over National Insurance that followed. Now people will have had time to react to that (if not today’s U-turn), and it doesn’t appear to have had any real impact.
That itself is a reminder not to put too much weight on questions asking if an event makes you less likely to vote for a party, such as those in the Telegraph at the weekend. Questions like that could almost be designed to produce results making it look as if an event or policy will have an impact on voting intention (in fact, the particular question didn’t even give people an option of saying it wouldn’t change their vote!). In reality it is pretty rare for individual events or policies to have a direct and measurable impact on voting intention.
Secondly, the UKIP score of 9% is the lowest YouGov have shown for many years. The last time they had them in single figures was back in Feburary 2013. As ever, it’s just one poll so don’t get too excited about it, but it is hardly a good sign for them.
Netherlands exit poll predicts a pasting for Dutch Labour (PvDA) – down from 35 seats to just 9.
PM Mark Rutter’s VDD also down (40 to 31) and Geert Wilder’s PVV up (12 – 19), but not enough to be the feared threat.
Now to wait for actual results.
I’m very puzzled by this havering over the article 50 letter. I can understand that the timing is quite bad, because it seems the EU has no intention of looking at it until after the French election, so part of our 2 years would be completely wasted.
But this is not what has been said. What has been said is that the cabinet cannot agree what to put in it. But what is there to put in it? Its a pro-forma invocation of a process.
How could this be qualified?
Does does someone want to put in conditions so that it isnt exactly a final intent to withdraw?
Is there a sufficient vote in cabinet which is refusing to allow the notice to be sent at all? Perhaps because they believe the Uk is nowhere near ready to do so? Or becausse they see no good outcome?
Holland is very interesting,not the breakthrough Wilders hoped for, but early days.
Dutch exit polls pointing to a strong performance by Mark Rutte’s VVD and no breakthrough by Wilder’s PVV. Green Left has done well quadrupling in size.
Many of our Brexiters will be deeply disappointed as the populist surge and the collapse of the EU seems to be fading.
My understanding is that the Cabinet is deeply divided over what to say about the UK ‘s preferred structure of and priorities for the negotiations in response to the three priorities which seem to be emerging from the EU.
” Do I understand the UK’s “governance” correctly?
The Chancellor announces (presumably having previously briefed his boss) changes to NICs.
His boss gets spooked when lots of Tory MPs are displeased, and tells the Chancellor to dump the idea. ”
Clearly you don’t understand UK’s governance
His boss gets spooked when The Daily Mail is displeased, and tells the Chancellor to dump the idea. “
Thanks. It’s always hard to understand the nuances of different political systems.
Wouldn’t it be much easier if England just chose which of Dacre or Murdoch that they wanted to run their lives?