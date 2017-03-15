Following Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that she would seek a second referendum on Scottish Independence there are three polls on the subject in today’s papers.
Firstly there is a YouGov poll in the Times. As with the Survation poll, the fieldwork for this was actually begun before Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement – it just happened to be in the field when she made her announcement. Topline figures on Scottish independence were YES 43%, NO 57%. While this is not a significant change since YouGov’s last Scottish poll in November, it’s the largest lead YouGov have recorded for NO since before the first independence referendum (note also that the sample here was over 18s. 16 and 17 year olds are normally seen as a more pro-Indy demographic, so might have shifted it ever so slightly towards YES) (tabs)
Secondly there was a Survation poll in the Daily Mail, also conducted over the weekend. This had topline figures of YES 47%, NO 53%, the same as in their previous Scottish poll last September. Survation also asked about whether there should be a second referendum “before the UK leaves the European Union” – 41% supported this, 46% were opposed.
Finally there were results from the Scottish Social Attitudes Survey in the Scotsman. The SSAS is a large scale random probability survey conducted each year – these are high quality samples, but by definition take a very long time, so this was conducted in autumn last year. The survey does not ask how people would vote in a referendum, but does have a long term tracker on whether people think Scotland should be independent and outside the EU, independent and inside the EU, have devolution with taxation powers, devolution without taxation powers or no devolution. This wave of the survey found 46% of people in favour of independence, the highest recorded so far in the SSAS and up from 39% in the 2015 wave of the survey. In John Curtice‘s paper on the survey he explains how some of that is down to the fact that in the previous wave a substantial number of those who voted YES in the referendum opted for a form of devolution when asked the multi-option question in the SSAS survey, but that in this wave YES voters were more likely to follow through with support for full independence in the SASS question.
We still have a mixed picture. Overall the picture appears to be a lead for NO, but YouGov and Panelbase’s polls have the proportion of people supporting Scottish independence broadly the same as at the 2014 referendum (though there appears to be some churn underneath that), but BMG’s last few polls and MORI’s last poll have suggested things moving towards a much tighter race. The sheer infrequency of Scottish polls means we can’t really be sure if that variation is down to methodology or just us reading too much into normal sample variation. Either way, Nicola Sturgeon has only taken the very first step towards a second referendum; there is an extremely long way to go and I’m sure we’ll have an awful lot more polling on the subject and far more time to examine differences between them.
Hireton
The actual figures in that YG Full Scottish poll were (changes from Nov in brackets) –
May : Well 37% (+1) : Badly 47% (+7)
Corbyn : Well 13% (-7) : Badly 69% (+14)
Sturgeon : Well 50% (-3) : Badly 37% (-2)
Dugdale : Well 26% (+3) : Badly 42% (-2)
Davidson : Well 47% (-2) : Badly 29% (+5)
Bantams,
” The choice will be between Scotland as a totally independent country sorting out it’s own future or Scotland as a member of the UK sharing its future with the rest of us.
I wouldn’t be agin a looser federal type setup where we have an English Parliament and maybe invite the Southern Irish to throw their hand in as I think they’ll be a lot better off with us.”
I agree with Oldnat, and indeed that analysis of polling he mentioned. Brexit is a perfect example of how the English failed to implement their promises to give Scotland more say after nearly losing the last referendum. Sturgeon has been playing a long game here, producing discussion papers and seeking to negotiate a special deal for Scotland. Only for it all to be turned down pretty much out of hand. And then May caps it all by saying Scotland is not allowed to reconsider the matter.
You might not be agin a federal Uk, but the tories are.
@Oldnat
I am aware of the “holding pen” discussions. So far as I am a aware they envisaged an independence vote before Brexit happens. That’s sort of my point.
Having a referendum next year gives the SNP time to get arrangements in place for a smooth transition. That increases (IMO) the prospect of a successful Yes campaign by removing some of the doubts of “Heart Says Yes, Head Says No” voters.
I think May’s motive in denying this is to remove that succour, and force the Yes campaign into a situation where all they can offer is the uncertainty of a negotiation with the EU and/or EFTA from outside the club.
Of course, it may well be that disapproval of her move in Scotland will outweigh any benefit she might have been seeking to the No camp, but the proof of that pudding will as always be in the polling. It seems to me that the robotic “Now is not the time” message was coded to match what her advisors tell her the Scottish polls are saying.
There is also the potential fly in the ointment of the two year A50 period being extended by mutual agreement, or a transitional deal being agreed, either of which might put the UK government in a cleft stick of either having to continue denying Indyref2, or letting it go ahead whilst smooth continuity is still feasible.
Neil A
Brexit wasn’t on the table in 2014, so it could hardly have been part of the EU planning back then! :-)
@Oldnat
Yes I phrased it badly.
EU planning was based on the presumption that the UK would be in the EU at the point that Scotland became indepdent, which amounts to the same thing.
Delaying Indyref2 breaks that presumption, which is why I think Sturgeon didn’t want to wait (and why May does).
Although in point of fact, there were also “Holding Pen” discussions after the referendum result.
http://www.scottishlegal.com/2016/07/01/brussels-insiders-reveal-plans-to-preserve-scotlands-eu-membership-in-event-of-independence/