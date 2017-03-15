Following Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that she would seek a second referendum on Scottish Independence there are three polls on the subject in today’s papers.
Firstly there is a YouGov poll in the Times. As with the Survation poll, the fieldwork for this was actually begun before Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement – it just happened to be in the field when she made her announcement. Topline figures on Scottish independence were YES 43%, NO 57%. While this is not a significant change since YouGov’s last Scottish poll in November, it’s the largest lead YouGov have recorded for NO since before the first independence referendum (note also that the sample here was over 18s. 16 and 17 year olds are normally seen as a more pro-Indy demographic, so might have shifted it ever so slightly towards YES) (tabs)
Secondly there was a Survation poll in the Daily Mail, also conducted over the weekend. This had topline figures of YES 47%, NO 53%, the same as in their previous Scottish poll last September. Survation also asked about whether there should be a second referendum “before the UK leaves the European Union” – 41% supported this, 46% were opposed.
Finally there were results from the Scottish Social Attitudes Survey in the Scotsman. The SSAS is a large scale random probability survey conducted each year – these are high quality samples, but by definition take a very long time, so this was conducted in autumn last year. The survey does not ask how people would vote in a referendum, but does have a long term tracker on whether people think Scotland should be independent and outside the EU, independent and inside the EU, have devolution with taxation powers, devolution without taxation powers or no devolution. This wave of the survey found 46% of people in favour of independence, the highest recorded so far in the SSAS and up from 39% in the 2015 wave of the survey. In John Curtice‘s paper on the survey he explains how some of that is down to the fact that in the previous wave a substantial number of those who voted YES in the referendum opted for a form of devolution when asked the multi-option question in the SSAS survey, but that in this wave YES voters were more likely to follow through with support for full independence in the SASS question.
We still have a mixed picture. Overall the picture appears to be a lead for NO, but YouGov and Panelbase’s polls have the proportion of people supporting Scottish independence broadly the same as at the 2014 referendum (though there appears to be some churn underneath that), but BMG’s last few polls and MORI’s last poll have suggested things moving towards a much tighter race. The sheer infrequency of Scottish polls means we can’t really be sure if that variation is down to methodology or just us reading too much into normal sample variation. Either way, Nicola Sturgeon has only taken the very first step towards a second referendum; there is an extremely long way to go and I’m sure we’ll have an awful lot more polling on the subject and far more time to examine differences between them.
Well I’m an Englishman married to a Scot and I have never suffered any racial abuse in nearly 20 years of living an working in Scotland. If you know nobody who wants a second referendum on either side of the debate you need to get out more!
So May has softened her stance on indyref2.
Not my interpretation, I understand it as “not now”
Sadly but inevitably like Brexit when you have something like this a binary choice on a hugely important issue tempers fray.
On both sides you get people who’s only response to the other side or to an opinion they don’t like is to be abusive.
Overwhelmingly the last referendum was open and friendly and it has had the lasting effect of boosting electoral turnout in Scotland by 10% to now one of the highest in the UK and increasing participation and interest in Politics.
Over two years I had surprisingly few bad incidents the worst being an old codger pointing a gardening fork at me because he didn’t want a Yes poster outside his house ( he insisted we could put a poster there because it was “His” Lappost, where as I pointed out it belonged to the Council!)
Not a happy incident but overall it was a great campaign and overwhelming positive on the doorsteps, even with No supporters.
The year after I was running the temporary SNP shop in Dingwall for the Westminster campaign and their big English Tory farmer popped in for a look around as he was helping out the local candidate and had friends in the area.
We had a coffee and a chat and he was just full of praise for how many people we had out but also just how motivated everyone was and how positive the atmosphere was.
He was particularly envious of all the young people we had.
That experience was far more the norm of the reality and the aftermath of the referendum, but it doesn’t make a good tabloid headline.
I also heard more than I wanted too of Yes activists making snide remarks about Tories and English which weren’t just jokes. None could justify them and all backed down when, routinely challenged.
the biggest difficulty in policing it was the sheer size. people in the last three months just came out of the woodwork and some of them were Bampots.
I went to put posters up one night in a village and it had already been done… to this day we have no idea who did it. they had probably gone into the Yes shop in inverness picked up a stack and set off on there own.
the fact that on either side they only account for 1 or 2% of the 3m plus who voted still means their can be 50k of them out their and that’s no consolation to the people who suffer their abuse.
it’s a bit like telling someone who’s been run down that most people never are!
I’ll be honest and say much as I disown it and hate to see it I am at a loss to see how we can stop it, but as to the proposed solution, don’t debate and tackle the big issues because they can be difficult, that just leaves the issue unaddressed and as I said before, no addressing it because half don’t want to means leaving half disappointed.
@COUPER2802
“May has said she’ll block a Scottish referendum. It’ll all kick off now. Another monumentally stupid move from the Conservative & Unionist party. ”
I’m not so sure – I expected this. I don’t think it’s a stupid move – May holds all the cards and she is using them.
“Who knows but independence now inevitable”
Far from it.
I expect May will not agree to a Scottish independence referendum in this parliament. It will be 2021 before the next referendum will happen.
She has one card… No to a Section 30… and I am not sure it’s a Trump.
It’s clearing up to be that post Brexit the focus of this campaign is going to be about Scotland being free to make it’s own choices and if May’s first act is to deny a vote on Independence she is partially proving why it is needed.
I fully suspect the compromise will, perhaps aptly be 1st April 2019, when Brexit is done and dusted.
As I said before the focus will now move to Brussels and garnering support in the EU and particularly the Parliament for Scotland to be considered a successor state, with only England & Wales leaving, although I suspect NI and Gibraltar would go too.
Will the EU agree…probably not.
Will the EU play along so as the UK has to fight on two fronts during the Brexit negotiations…we’ll have to wait and see.
Will the SNP push it so that May has to concede all returning power over Farming and Fisheries come to Holyrood… absolutely.
Oh and lets not forget that the EU sets limits on how we can apply Vat, so we may well be looking a devolving some of that too. Vat is better than Minimum Alcohol pricing as it brings in revenue while cutting consumption, and removing it from sanitary products would be a popular move.
@Tancred
What’s easier to win
1. Indyref in Autumn 18 with strong equal partners campaign and promise of powers to Holyrood. And demographic challenge of oldies with British identity
Or
2. 2021 after we’ve been forced into a hard Brexit by a Tory government we didn’t vote for & the 3 years more of young pro-Indy folk in the voting pool.
I said yesterday 2018 good for the economy not so good politically. 2021 after Tories prevent an earlier vote a definite Yes
So May is telling us that by Spring 2019 – two years after her triggering Article 50, and at the end of the two year negotiating period – the UK’s future relationship with the EU will still be unclear.
That’ll come as a nasty shock to the Brexiteers!
Has anyone got some Cleaning Fluid… i’ve got a fan to clean!
I understand (though Peter will know better than me) that it’s standard practice for SNP strategists to “game” these scenarios.
I’d be amazed if Sturgeon and her advisers hadn’t anticipated this response from May, and have their plans in place.
The fan you’re cleaning, Celtic or Rangers? Try WD40, other cleaning lubricators are available.
scot talking to scot on this thread- taste of things to come if scottish independence.
I prefer the bigger all british thread personally. less insular i find.
Roll A Hard Six
Well said.
Your final sentence is very true.
“I’d be amazed if Sturgeon and her advisers hadn’t anticipated this response from May, and have their plans in place.”
And yet, across the gulf of space, minds immeasurably superior to ours regarded this Earth with envious eyes, and slowly, and surely, they drew their plans against us…”
I think James @ Scotgoespop has just exploded!!
The reactions of those committed to or against indy are fairly predictable – an other thing that those who plan campaigns usually consider.
What will be of much more interest are the comments of journalists like Alec Massie and Kenny Farquharson, who were strongly No in 2014.
I note Massie’s immediate response was “Now is not the time” doesn’t actually answer the question. So May’s line is unsustainable.
I wouldn’t for a minute condone the fork-waving but I have some sympathy with your old codger! I’d find it immensely irritating to have a poster supporting a cause to which I was opposed attached to the lamp post outside my house…
But I guess if A is entitled to put up a poster there’s nothing to stop B plastering over it or having an accident with some household paint (there IS a lamp post just outside my house so you’ve got me thinking…)
I noted from the MORI poll that Oldnat helpfully linked that regardless of whether or Scotland wants a second Indyref or not people appear to be determined to have their say if there is one – high LTV figures.
I was expecting some Scottish polling for the Sundays so it will be interesting to se if there are questions on May’s decision in them.
it will really depend if the polls are already in the field.
the thing to watch for and pour over will be how neutrals react.
I am sure “Nows not the time will be music to the ears on No voters and a red rag to Yes voters, but what about the undecideds.
Not that journalists and commentators know everything (or even much at all!) but they do create the mood music around political events, which is why they are worth paying attention to (even if you think what they write is total nonsense!)
Ian Dunt is characteristically blunt in his assessment of May’s statement.
http://www.politics.co.uk/blogs/2017/03/16/may-just-handed-nicola-sturgeon-the-greatest-gift
The prime minister emerged today, in a toe-curlingly robotic and under-rehearsed broadcast interview, to tell Scotland that “now is not the time” for a second referendum.
She used that phrase five times. When was the time then? she was asked. “Now is not the time,” she replied. Do you mean while you are prime minister, or before the next election, or just until after Brexit? “Now is not the time,” she replied.
May’s team are sensible enough to know that they cannot realistically block the referendum taking place. The most they can do is block the timing. It’s not a matter of law or constitution. It’s purely political. Telling Scotland whether it can hold a referendum plays into all the SNP’s narratives about bullying, arrogant London.
But May neither blocked nor didn’t block. She found a land called ‘the worst of all worlds’ and planted her flag on it. She’s prepared to allow Scotland to hold the referendum –that’s implicit by the focus on timing – but be seen to block it until it finally takes place.