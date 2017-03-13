Nicola Sturgeon today announced she would seek a second Indyref. Some of the comments on this have suggested that there is widescale opposition to this from the Scottish public. This polling evidence is far less clear-cut. A variety of polls have asked a variety of questions about when or if there should be another referendum on Scottish independence. Some have given multiple options on whether there should be should be a second referendum, others have asked if there should be a referendum in a specifc timeframe, such as the next year, before the UK leaves the EU or (subtly but importantly different) before negotiations over Brexit are concluded.
As far as I can recall, there have been four polls so far this year asking about a second referendum:
- A Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times in January asked when there should be a second referendum, giving options of during the Brexit negotiations (27%), after the negotiations (23%) or not in the next few years (51%). (tabs).
- A Panelbase poll for Wings Over Scotland in February asked a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They split “not in the next few years” into not in the next twenty years and never, but found a similar total (25% and 24%). Rather that splitting the options for a more immediate referendum by whether negotiations were complete, they split it by whether Britain had actually left yet. 32% wanted a referendum before the UK leaves the EU, 19% a referendum after the UK leaves the EU. (tabs)
- A BMG poll for the Herald at the end of January asked about a referendum “prior to Brexit negotiations being concluded between the UK and EU”. 38% of respondents said yes, 48% no. (tabs).
- BMG repeated the question at the end of February and found virtually no change – 39% said yes, 49% said no (on what appears to be the same poll they asked an agree/disagree statement about whether people agreed with the statement “A referendum on Scottish independence should not be triggered until the UK & EU have completed their Brexit negotiations” – 51% agreed with this, 25% disagreed. I am generally wary about agree/disagree statements, which tend to produce answers skewed in the direction of the statement. I would put a lot more weight on the neutally worded version of the question) (tabs)
Bringing all these together, I can only assume those saying Scotland is opposed to a second referendum are looking at the BMG polls. These do indeed show broad public opposition to a second referendum, but both asked specifically about a referendum before Brexit negotiations were concluded. If you look at the two Panelbase polls, they showed only minority support for a second referendum during negotiations/before Britain leaves, but that a further group of Scots would support a referendum after the conclusion of negotiations/after Britain leaves.
Look at the Panelbase polls asking a broad question about a second referendum, rather than those asking about a specific timeframe, and the split looks pretty even. About half of Scottish adults want a referendum in the next few years, either before or after Brexit; about half of Scottish adults don’t want a referendum in the next few years.
The Times is reporting that part of the reason for delay in triggering Article 50 is that there are “deep divisions” in cabinet over the letter doing so.
If they can’t agree on that, how will they ever agree on the details of an actual negotiating position? (To say nothing of persuading their EU counterparts).
@Bantams
“The Times reports a Yougov Indy2 poll
Yes 43%
No 57%
after DK’s taken into account.
This is the first time since a month before Indy1 that these numbers have been reproduced.”
Excludes 16-17 year olds, and is not consistent with any other recent Indy2 polls.
@Saffer
Both South Africa and the US are interesting examples of ethnicity in action.
South Africa seems to be a place where ethnicity is still, long after the end of Apartheid, an extremely strong theme. Politicians talk of stripping land and assets away from “whites”. People riot in protest at the migration of workers from other parts of Africa. Politics is still to some extent sectarian in nature. I agree with you that South Africa is an illustration of the dangers of “ethnic politics”, but I am not sure that there is a clear path to a better future based on the abandonment of ethnic identity. Theoretically a melting pot South Africa, with political and language barriers between the “nations” breaking down completely and a future built on everyone speaking English and voting purely on left-right axes would be advantageous, but I don’t think it’s a very organic solution.
America is often quoted as an example, but to me it is a very, very poor one. Racism is extremely deep-seated even in more genteel parts of society, and this includes attitudes in the non-white communities about each other and about whites. Just look at what happened to Rachel Dolezal for trying to choose to be “black”.
It’s true that amongst the “pre-eminent white tribes” (Italian-American, Jewish, Irish-American etc) there is a fairly harmonious coooperation and interaction. But essentially they are cooperating in the occupation of the territory of a different race.
For ethnicity to be abandoned as a principle of cohesion and belonging, the US would have to reverse the idea that Native Americans have a special status as the first residents of the continent.
@RAF
I discount YouGov polls, they predictably pop up with a poll that suits the establishment narrative when required & since the GE where YouGov polls drove the hung parliament narrative. A Survation poll puts Yes on 47% & social attitudes survey puts support for independence at 46% Devolution 42% & rule by WM 8%. This is first time independence has beat devolution & independence support is double its 2012 level
S Thomas
“The wee Bampot is doing a good impression of the grand old duke of york.
having used membership of the EU as the excuse for a referendum she is now, apparently, saying that Scotland does not want to be in it anyway.Then why has the referendum been broached?”
Did you read the study of polling in Scotland about independence posted on the last page? Its interesting.
It suggests that Scots preferred option is real devo max, but since no one is willing to give them that then they are opting for independence. Its beyond the polling questions, but maybe they would be happy with a properly federal solution with real veto powers over things such as Brexit. The sort of arrangement which the EU does offer.
It suggests that notwithstanding the Brexit referendum result, support for the EU has been falling in Scotland, but this might be taken as more support for the option of total independence, from either Uk or EU. Though as I said, the most popular option is very loose control under an umbrella state.
In many ways it isnt the brexit result which is offensive, but that it is being imposed on Scotland.
@Couper
I find it amusing that you essentially accuse YouGov of corrupt practice, on the blog of one of their senior employees….
“Excludes 16-17 year olds, and is not consistent with any other recent Indy2 polls.”
16 & 17 year olds make up less than 3.3% of the electorate nationally, and certainly something further under 3.3% of actual voters. Approx 2.8% in Scotland in 2014.
2014 Ashcroft had them at 71% Yes, back then.
So broadly assume a net +1-2% for Yes (+2% seems the safer end given ‘Muh Brexit’ is happening)
It’s worth noting their absence for all YouGov polls, but it requires a tweak rather than any dismissal.
So because Couper & RAF don’t like Yougov we mustn’t put their poll on UKPR? Would you like me just to report all the pro Indy good news or are we going to be balanced here.
Normally a fan of Prof Curtis but I think he has made an error in his interpretation of growing eurpscepticism in Scotland with the 67% figure quoted in the press.
http://www.ssa.natcen.ac.uk/media/38910/ssa16-2fr8m-1ndyref-2-1ndyr8f-tw0-two.pdf
On page 14/15 he states;
“The proportion saying that Britain should leave the EU in response to this question increased between
Scottish Social Attitudes 2015 and 2016 by eight points, to an all-time high of 25%, while the proportion saying that it should seek to reduce the EU’s powers remained at just over two in ve. As a result, two in three (67%) of people in Scotland could now be said to be sceptical about the EU.”
However earlier on he puts in an important caveat by preceding the 2016 question with;
“(Leaving aside the result of the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, what do you think Britain’s policy should be…)
The result is that looking at the last three years the euro sceptic percentages are;
Leave/Less Powers;
2014; 17/36, 2015; 17/43, 2016; 25/42.
As noted in the report their is a big jump in 2014 of those who think the EU should do less, by far the most popular option, but it has stabilised in the low 40’s.
The big post Referendum change has been the jump in those saying the UK should leave. On the face of it this can be seen as a rise in euroscepticism, but if we remember the polls conducted since may there are a significant number of remain voters who when asked; “Should the Referendum result stand” say Yes.
they voted to remain but none the less feel that Democracy should prevail and in effect accept the result even though they don’t like it.
I tend to feel that, given the caveat at the start of the question it is these people who have increased the size of the “leave percentage, not because they don’t believe in the EU but because they believe that the Referendum result should be accepted.
People may be asked to ay the result aside but as Anthony has often reminded us asking people to do it and them actually doing it are too different things.
Looking at table 7 on page 16, the biggest jumps have been Independence supporters saying leave it as it is; from 18% to 27% and Union supporters saying we should Leave; 12% to 29%.
again this for me is a fairly clear sign that Unionists believe the referendum should be binding and we have made a decision rather than they have suddenly become more eurosceptic.
So while as I said ! really like what Prof Curtis does I think that what we are seeing isn’t what he has interpreted and that given that the increase in the Lead vote comes mainly from people who voted Leave and No in the Scottish Referendum it doesn’t particularly represent a worry for the Independence campaign.
There a lots of other things for us to worry about, this just isn’t really one of them..
Just to be clear for the record, I voted Remain but think the UK should Leave because that’s what people voted for, but as Scotland voted Remain, we should remain and that’s what Indyref2 is going to be about.
Who decided what place Scotland has in the world and the direction in goes in; Scots alone or scots as less than 10% of the UK.
Peter.
@oldnat,
Yes both me, not intentionally two accounts. I think you are being a bit unfair and aggressive in your responses given the clear similarities in criticism of referendums that could be easily applied to your support for independnace.
I am not rabid leave, I just believed there were real issues that were not getting addressed and people and unemployment in the euro zone was playing second fiddle to political and federal union at all costs. That’s not right.
One thing I have said, is that I am coming round to the view that Referendums are clearly not good ways to decide policy on constitution if it’s a +1 vote majority. We should be like many other countries who set the bar higher and require 2/3rd majority to change the constitution. Constitutions should not be the vanity play things of politicians be it Farage, Sturgeon, Erdogan etc.
RICH, your post 14th 11:39, seems the police have been investigating Tory election fraud for a fair few months, of course if you have proof otherwise that there has been no fraud or that postal voting in inner city wards are far more serious and more likely to have happened, you really should take this evidence to the police.
I’m more interested in how many seats it affects and if it turns out to be true and some how gave the Tory party a majority they did not deserve, well it means the referendum vote may not have happened and some Tories may well have squeaky bums as they may well end up in stir?
“Tariffs are largely irrelevant.
As the nobel prize winning international trade economist Paul Krugman states import tariffs are paid for by the importer in the grand scheme of things.
So if the EU raises tariffs, they just tax themselves. Or the theory of free trade is bunkum. Either way favours the UK just going its own way.”
———
It’s not that simple. If the tarriffs aren’t applied universally to all imports, then obviously importers may switch to the cheaper products. If some importers have cost advantages and there’s plenty competition they might absorb much of the tariff where their rivals can’t Then there’s import substitution where over the longer term local suppliers up production, or people switch to replacement products…
“it is sad that people feel the need to try to demonise or belittle character rather than let the power of their reasoning be their strength”
———
If their reasoning isn’t their strength though…
Pete
Plod will launch an investigation which should last well beyond the next election. All parties will be found to have done the same (hence lack of comment from libs and labour) and wrapped knuckles all round.
Plod and electoral commission couldnt even deal with voting corruption in Bham.
@S Thomas
“having used membership of the EU as the excuse for a referendum she is now, apparently, saying that Scotland does not want to be in it anyway.Then why has the referendum been broached?”
———
Yes, briefly I wondered why Oldnat was fixing on the Single Market thing, then taking into account Nicola had changed tack and was ditching the EU it became clear. She caused him issues with parsing the new reality, as we all saw…
@Pete,
In my view this will go nowhere. All parties have battle buses that go through several constituencies. It’s a well accepted form of campaigning. To single out the Tories and say that did too much specific campaigning seems odd and very hard to prove. Besides, even if we reran some by elections, the Tories are now 10 point further ahead. Storm in a teacup I bet.
@Sam
Oh sure, as I indicated, the oil industry will respond. My question was as to whether any oil industry response gets outpaced by renewables etc.
It’s a question not simply of whether the oil industry can survive in the North Sea, but whether the price remains high enough for Scotland to not have such a deficit.
And challenges remain. From the article…
“Drilling in the North Sea has become less attractive for international oil companies due to high levels of tax, dwindling reserves, higher production costs and more lucrative opportunities emerging elsewhere. Companies such Royal Dutch Shell and BP are now turning more of their attention to emerging opportunities in the Arctic and Iraq as alternatives to the North Sea.
Industry body Oil & Gas UK estimates that the North Sea will need £1 trillion of investment in order to recover all of the estimated 20bn barrels of reserves that remain untapped.”
S THOMAS and RICH, again if you have proof of any wrong doing by any political party it is your duty to take it to the police, these are serious allegations and people could be looking at doing a stretch.
As I understand it, it has always been the case that the leaders (and deputy leaders for Tories/Labour) have toured in battle buses and not apportioned their costs to the constituencies.
As I understand it (but might be wrong) the Tories took that a step further by sending battle buses full of activists to target seats and omitting these costs on the basis that they were part of the national campaign.
On the face of it there may be a case to answer, but it is a long way from there to a by-election.
On a related note, I wonder if the costs of the 40/40 strategy were apportioned to those seats as well?
The YouGov poll excluded 16-18 year-olds. It is not clear if it also excluded EU citizens. (About 70 responders were born outside the UK).
The inclusion, or exclusion, of EU voters is likely to make a large difference, which is one valid reason for having indyref2 before Brexit actually happens. These people are directly affected, but had ni say in the Brexit referendum. They should, IMO, have a say – and if indyref2 is delayed, they are likely to be excluded.
S THOMAS, I’d also say, saying ‘wrapped knuckles all around’ is not good enough. Are you saying parties should be allowed to break laws with no punishment, where as normal citizens could do say 6 months for stealing a bottle of water? It really is one rule for them and one rule for us.
BFR, regarding by elections. Probably true in that by elections could be a long way off. But does make you wonder why the police had to go to the high court to get the Tory party to release key documents. If you’ve nothing to hide you’d release straight away.
@ BigFatRon
‘As I understand it (but might be wrong) the Tories took that a step further by sending battle buses full of activists to target seats and omitting these costs on the basis that they were part of the national campaign.’
That is also my understanding but in addition, the Tories paid for meals and hotel rooms for not only those grassroots activists but also over protracted periods of many weeks, for CCHQ officials like Theresa May’s right hand man, Timothy Edwards in Thurrock. Furthermore, Michael Crick suggested that the hotel bills were paid from the home address of a CCHQ employee rather than from their official bank accounts.
SYZYGY, looking murkier and murkier for the Tory party then.
Personally I doubt any MP had anything to do with it, but those around them must know something if indeed there’s anything to know. But with holding evidence never looks good.
Also personally, (3 Labour MPs are being looked at) I don’t care which party is involved. If they broke the law then they have to face the consequences of their actions. You can’t spout on how you standing up for the little people and then expect to be treated differently than the little people.
Of course there is also Farage to consider. He doesn’t strike me as the sort to let something like this go, he may well have lost the chance of a seat in the HofC over this. and we know how he likes easy money.
Anybody wanting to watch a Minister’s credibility evaporating in real time might do well to watch David Davis falling apart under Select Committee scrutiny at the moment.
He was once considered able. But it’s obvious that the job he has is far beyond him and he has begun to realise it.
Guymonde
I’ve long suspected that Political Compass included a bias. It’s an interesting idea to try and capture more information about people’s politics (I suspect 2 dimensions will not be nearly enough), I think the execution is poor.
The decision to place the origin far to the left (and more liberal) than nearly every major democracy is strange, coupled with the fact that everyone’s scores seem to be much further to the left than the parties they affiliate with, I suspect that this might be a subtle attempt to get people to consider moving to a more left wing (and liberal) party.
It might also be down to careless coding nobody has bothered to fix.
Davem
The rest of the Netherlands will be interesting too.
Breaking News
The Cof E has announced a U Turn on the NI increases.There will be no increases in NI in this parliament. The IFS won’t be pleased but I guess his back benchers will. The gap left in the tax take will be tackled in the Autumn budget.
ides of march
I wonder if Hammond relishes the role of Cesear?I wonder who played the role of Brutus?.That magical line from carry on cleo comes to mind
The latest employment figures are out. Unemployment continues to fall but wage growth has slowed sharply.
“The UK’s unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest since the summer of 1975, with a record number of people in work.
But the jobs boom has also seen a record number of workers employed on zero-hours contracts in their main job.
Workers on the controversial contracts increased by 101,000 in the last quarter of 2016 to 905,000 compared with the previous year.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said those on zero-hours contracts were more likely to be young, women, part-time or in full-time education.
Other figures published on Wednesday showed that unemployment fell by 31,000 in the three months to January, to 1.58 million, the lowest for a decade, giving a jobless rate of 4.7%, the lowest since the summer of 1975.
Almost 32 million people are now in work, a jump of 92,000 over the quarter and 315,000 compared with a year earlier.
The number of people on the claimant count, including Jobseeker’s Allowance and those on Universal Credit required to seek work, fell by 11,300 last month to 734,700, the lowest since May 1975.
Average earnings increased by 2.2% in the year to January, down by 0.4% on the previous month.
David Freeman, senior statistician at the ONS, said: “With the unemployment rate last lower in summer 1975 and the employment rate still at a record high, the labour market remains robust.
“But smaller wage increases and higher inflation mean the growth in real earnings has slowed sharply in recent months.”
A record 4.8 million people are now self-employed, up by 49,000 on the quarter and 148,000 over the past year, representing 15.1% of the total workforce.
Those classed as economically inactive, including people looking after a relative, on long-term sick leave or who have given up looking for work, fell by 34,000 to 8.8 million.
The UK’s employment rate is now 74.6%, the joint highest since records began in 1971. “
The last opinion polls on the eve of the Dutch election have shown a small surge for Mark Rutter’s VVD abd Wilder’s PVV falling further behind. It will be interesting to see how accurate the Dutch polls. In the 2012 election BTW, the polls actually overestimated the number of seats the PVV would get.
The EU will be pretty safe with Rutte re-elected in the Netherlands, Macron (the most pro-EU French candidate) as president of France, and either Merkel or Schultz as German chancellor. The UK on the other hand will have to deal with a fairly hostile group of EU heads of government during the Brextit negotiations.
With respect to the latest Scottish polls, in addition to showing Yes still struggling to rise past 50 %, the small rise in anti-EU sentiment in Scotland is consistent with the assumption that, if a second national referendum were held today., “Leave” would win again, but probably by an even bigger margin,
@carfrew
You see the North Sea O&G as having challenges. I see it as an opportunity.
Re the deficit. Of course, you are right to mention it. But what is at issue are two things. First the Scottish economy is in the position it is- with a great deal of spending on health and social protection as a result of the policies from Westminster . In particular, I have in mind health inequalities. You have probably seen this before.
https://pcwww.liv.ac.uk/~alexss/thatcherism.pdf
That said, it does not mean that Scotland would not face particular challenges on becoming independent. But independence itself is the first, necessary step to dealing with having to spend so much on health and social care.
Not just the price of oil that is important. It is the number of employees paying taxes and the activities by companies in the fields. That can be encouraged by a favourable tax environment.
I reckon corporation tax, which counts for GERS purposes, is roughly 33% of the tax take. in favourable conditions it would amount to about £10-11 billion. Most but not all would go to an independent Scotland. The total tax take including all employees in the industry and supply side is about £20 billion. Half the employees’ numbers are Scottish, half English.