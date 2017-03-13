Nicola Sturgeon today announced she would seek a second Indyref. Some of the comments on this have suggested that there is widescale opposition to this from the Scottish public. This polling evidence is far less clear-cut. A variety of polls have asked a variety of questions about when or if there should be another referendum on Scottish independence. Some have given multiple options on whether there should be should be a second referendum, others have asked if there should be a referendum in a specifc timeframe, such as the next year, before the UK leaves the EU or (subtly but importantly different) before negotiations over Brexit are concluded.
As far as I can recall, there have been four polls so far this year asking about a second referendum:
- A Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times in January asked when there should be a second referendum, giving options of during the Brexit negotiations (27%), after the negotiations (23%) or not in the next few years (51%). (tabs).
- A Panelbase poll for Wings Over Scotland in February asked a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They split “not in the next few years” into not in the next twenty years and never, but found a similar total (25% and 24%). Rather that splitting the options for a more immediate referendum by whether negotiations were complete, they split it by whether Britain had actually left yet. 32% wanted a referendum before the UK leaves the EU, 19% a referendum after the UK leaves the EU. (tabs)
- A BMG poll for the Herald at the end of January asked about a referendum “prior to Brexit negotiations being concluded between the UK and EU”. 38% of respondents said yes, 48% no. (tabs).
- BMG repeated the question at the end of February and found virtually no change – 39% said yes, 49% said no (on what appears to be the same poll they asked an agree/disagree statement about whether people agreed with the statement “A referendum on Scottish independence should not be triggered until the UK & EU have completed their Brexit negotiations” – 51% agreed with this, 25% disagreed. I am generally wary about agree/disagree statements, which tend to produce answers skewed in the direction of the statement. I would put a lot more weight on the neutally worded version of the question) (tabs)
Bringing all these together, I can only assume those saying Scotland is opposed to a second referendum are looking at the BMG polls. These do indeed show broad public opposition to a second referendum, but both asked specifically about a referendum before Brexit negotiations were concluded. If you look at the two Panelbase polls, they showed only minority support for a second referendum during negotiations/before Britain leaves, but that a further group of Scots would support a referendum after the conclusion of negotiations/after Britain leaves.
Look at the Panelbase polls asking a broad question about a second referendum, rather than those asking about a specific timeframe, and the split looks pretty even. About half of Scottish adults want a referendum in the next few years, either before or after Brexit; about half of Scottish adults don’t want a referendum in the next few years.
I just had another go at Political Compass, putting in a slightly ‘top right’ biased interpretation of what Labour policy was in 2015. In other words, I pretended they were a bit more right wing and authoritarian than I believe they actually were.
‘My’ red dot comes out practically dead centre, on the line authortarian/libertarian and a tiny smidgeon to the right of centre.
I conclude form this that the interpretation made by Political Compass of the views of the Labour party is nonsense.
Anybody know how they came to the conclusion they did?
(For clarity, my own personal red dot – minus 8 point something on both axes – makes the green party look like UKIP)
Well we will have some real poll data later today from Holland, anybody know what time we should expect the results?
The Times reports a Yougov Indy2 poll
Yes 43%
No 57%
after DK’s taken into account.
This is the first time since a month before Indy1 that these numbers have been reproduced.
@Tancred
” Personally I would like a united British Isles, with the whole of Ireland included, and I would happily sacrifice our monarchy in order to have that.”
I share that preference, but on the grounds of geography and history, not genetics (provided that this is predicated on mutual respect and equality between partners, not on English hegemony). I don’t see it happening.
I disagree with you fundamentally that nations “must” be based on a degree of common ethnicity,. As a South African (now UK resident), I know only too well the dangers created by that assumption. Yes, shared ethnicity is helpful for nationhood, but is neither a necessary nor a sufficient condition. There are in fact good counter-examples to your proposition.
Just consider the obvious example of the USA, which has a very firm and proud understanding of its own national identity, but which is also very famously an ethnic melting pot.
The Times is reporting that part of the reason for delay in triggering Article 50 is that there are “deep divisions” in cabinet over the letter doing so.
http://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/downing-street-split-over-article-50-letter-fh0tl2ch5?CMP=TNLEmail_118918_1473576
If they can’t agree on that, how will they ever agree on the details of an actual negotiating position? (To say nothing of persuading their EU counterparts).
@Bantams
Excludes 16-17 year olds, and is not consistent with any other recent Indy2 polls.
@Saffer
Both South Africa and the US are interesting examples of ethnicity in action.
South Africa seems to be a place where ethnicity is still, long after the end of Apartheid, an extremely strong theme. Politicians talk of stripping land and assets away from “whites”. People riot in protest at the migration of workers from other parts of Africa. Politics is still to some extent sectarian in nature. I agree with you that South Africa is an illustration of the dangers of “ethnic politics”, but I am not sure that there is a clear path to a better future based on the abandonment of ethnic identity. Theoretically a melting pot South Africa, with political and language barriers between the “nations” breaking down completely and a future built on everyone speaking English and voting purely on left-right axes would be advantageous, but I don’t think it’s a very organic solution.
America is often quoted as an example, but to me it is a very, very poor one. Racism is extremely deep-seated even in more genteel parts of society, and this includes attitudes in the non-white communities about each other and about whites. Just look at what happened to Rachel Dolezal for trying to choose to be “black”.
It’s true that amongst the “pre-eminent white tribes” (Italian-American, Jewish, Irish-American etc) there is a fairly harmonious coooperation and interaction. But essentially they are cooperating in the occupation of the territory of a different race.
For ethnicity to be abandoned as a principle of cohesion and belonging, the US would have to reverse the idea that Native Americans have a special status as the first residents of the continent.
@RAF
I discount YouGov polls, they predictably pop up with a poll that suits the establishment narrative when required & since the GE where YouGov polls drove the hung parliament narrative. A Survation poll puts Yes on 47% & social attitudes survey puts support for independence at 46% Devolution 42% & rule by WM 8%. This is first time independence has beat devolution & independence support is double its 2012 level
S Thomas
“The wee Bampot is doing a good impression of the grand old duke of york.
having used membership of the EU as the excuse for a referendum she is now, apparently, saying that Scotland does not want to be in it anyway.Then why has the referendum been broached?”
Did you read the study of polling in Scotland about independence posted on the last page? Its interesting.
It suggests that Scots preferred option is real devo max, but since no one is willing to give them that then they are opting for independence. Its beyond the polling questions, but maybe they would be happy with a properly federal solution with real veto powers over things such as Brexit. The sort of arrangement which the EU does offer.
It suggests that notwithstanding the Brexit referendum result, support for the EU has been falling in Scotland, but this might be taken as more support for the option of total independence, from either Uk or EU. Though as I said, the most popular option is very loose control under an umbrella state.
In many ways it isnt the brexit result which is offensive, but that it is being imposed on Scotland.
@Couper
I find it amusing that you essentially accuse YouGov of corrupt practice, on the blog of one of their senior employees….
“Excludes 16-17 year olds, and is not consistent with any other recent Indy2 polls.”
16 & 17 year olds make up less than 3.3% of the electorate nationally, and certainly something further under 3.3% of actual voters. Approx 2.8% in Scotland in 2014.
2014 Ashcroft had them at 71% Yes, back then.
So broadly assume a net +1-2% for Yes (+2% seems the safer end given ‘Muh Brexit’ is happening)
It’s worth noting their absence for all YouGov polls, but it requires a tweak rather than any dismissal.
So because Couper & RAF don’t like Yougov we mustn’t put their poll on UKPR? Would you like me just to report all the pro Indy good news or are we going to be balanced here.
Normally a fan of Prof Curtis but I think he has made an error in his interpretation of growing eurpscepticism in Scotland with the 67% figure quoted in the press.
http://www.ssa.natcen.ac.uk/media/38910/ssa16-2fr8m-1ndyref-2-1ndyr8f-tw0-two.pdf
On page 14/15 he states;
“The proportion saying that Britain should leave the EU in response to this question increased between
Scottish Social Attitudes 2015 and 2016 by eight points, to an all-time high of 25%, while the proportion saying that it should seek to reduce the EU’s powers remained at just over two in ve. As a result, two in three (67%) of people in Scotland could now be said to be sceptical about the EU.”
However earlier on he puts in an important caveat by preceding the 2016 question with;
“(Leaving aside the result of the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, what do you think Britain’s policy should be…)
The result is that looking at the last three years the euro sceptic percentages are;
Leave/Less Powers;
2014; 17/36, 2015; 17/43, 2016; 25/42.
As noted in the report their is a big jump in 2014 of those who think the EU should do less, by far the most popular option, but it has stabilised in the low 40’s.
The big post Referendum change has been the jump in those saying the UK should leave. On the face of it this can be seen as a rise in euroscepticism, but if we remember the polls conducted since may there are a significant number of remain voters who when asked; “Should the Referendum result stand” say Yes.
they voted to remain but none the less feel that Democracy should prevail and in effect accept the result even though they don’t like it.
I tend to feel that, given the caveat at the start of the question it is these people who have increased the size of the “leave percentage, not because they don’t believe in the EU but because they believe that the Referendum result should be accepted.
People may be asked to ay the result aside but as Anthony has often reminded us asking people to do it and them actually doing it are too different things.
Looking at table 7 on page 16, the biggest jumps have been Independence supporters saying leave it as it is; from 18% to 27% and Union supporters saying we should Leave; 12% to 29%.
again this for me is a fairly clear sign that Unionists believe the referendum should be binding and we have made a decision rather than they have suddenly become more eurosceptic.
So while as I said ! really like what Prof Curtis does I think that what we are seeing isn’t what he has interpreted and that given that the increase in the Lead vote comes mainly from people who voted Leave and No in the Scottish Referendum it doesn’t particularly represent a worry for the Independence campaign.
There a lots of other things for us to worry about, this just isn’t really one of them..
Just to be clear for the record, I voted Remain but think the UK should Leave because that’s what people voted for, but as Scotland voted Remain, we should remain and that’s what Indyref2 is going to be about.
Who decided what place Scotland has in the world and the direction in goes in; Scots alone or scots as less than 10% of the UK.
Peter.
@oldnat,
Yes both me, not intentionally two accounts. I think you are being a bit unfair and aggressive in your responses given the clear similarities in criticism of referendums that could be easily applied to your support for independnace.
I am not rabid leave, I just believed there were real issues that were not getting addressed and people and unemployment in the euro zone was playing second fiddle to political and federal union at all costs. That’s not right.
One thing I have said, is that I am coming round to the view that Referendums are clearly not good ways to decide policy on constitution if it’s a +1 vote majority. We should be like many other countries who set the bar higher and require 2/3rd majority to change the constitution. Constitutions should not be the vanity play things of politicians be it Farage, Sturgeon, Erdogan etc.
RICH, your post 14th 11:39, seems the police have been investigating Tory election fraud for a fair few months, of course if you have proof otherwise that there has been no fraud or that postal voting in inner city wards are far more serious and more likely to have happened, you really should take this evidence to the police.
I’m more interested in how many seats it affects and if it turns out to be true and some how gave the Tory party a majority they did not deserve, well it means the referendum vote may not have happened and some Tories may well have squeaky bums as they may well end up in stir?