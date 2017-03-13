Nicola Sturgeon today announced she would seek a second Indyref. Some of the comments on this have suggested that there is widescale opposition to this from the Scottish public. This polling evidence is far less clear-cut. A variety of polls have asked a variety of questions about when or if there should be another referendum on Scottish independence. Some have given multiple options on whether there should be should be a second referendum, others have asked if there should be a referendum in a specifc timeframe, such as the next year, before the UK leaves the EU or (subtly but importantly different) before negotiations over Brexit are concluded.
As far as I can recall, there have been four polls so far this year asking about a second referendum:
- A Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times in January asked when there should be a second referendum, giving options of during the Brexit negotiations (27%), after the negotiations (23%) or not in the next few years (51%). (tabs).
- A Panelbase poll for Wings Over Scotland in February asked a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They split “not in the next few years” into not in the next twenty years and never, but found a similar total (25% and 24%). Rather that splitting the options for a more immediate referendum by whether negotiations were complete, they split it by whether Britain had actually left yet. 32% wanted a referendum before the UK leaves the EU, 19% a referendum after the UK leaves the EU. (tabs)
- A BMG poll for the Herald at the end of January asked about a referendum “prior to Brexit negotiations being concluded between the UK and EU”. 38% of respondents said yes, 48% no. (tabs).
- BMG repeated the question at the end of February and found virtually no change – 39% said yes, 49% said no (on what appears to be the same poll they asked an agree/disagree statement about whether people agreed with the statement “A referendum on Scottish independence should not be triggered until the UK & EU have completed their Brexit negotiations” – 51% agreed with this, 25% disagreed. I am generally wary about agree/disagree statements, which tend to produce answers skewed in the direction of the statement. I would put a lot more weight on the neutally worded version of the question) (tabs)
Bringing all these together, I can only assume those saying Scotland is opposed to a second referendum are looking at the BMG polls. These do indeed show broad public opposition to a second referendum, but both asked specifically about a referendum before Brexit negotiations were concluded. If you look at the two Panelbase polls, they showed only minority support for a second referendum during negotiations/before Britain leaves, but that a further group of Scots would support a referendum after the conclusion of negotiations/after Britain leaves.
Look at the Panelbase polls asking a broad question about a second referendum, rather than those asking about a specific timeframe, and the split looks pretty even. About half of Scottish adults want a referendum in the next few years, either before or after Brexit; about half of Scottish adults don’t want a referendum in the next few years.
Con MP Craig Mackinlay has been questioned about over election spending
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/14/conservative-mp-craig-mackinlay-interviewed-under-caution-over-election-spending
Colin
No “high horse” – just puzzlement as why you feel the need to post that way. what do you imagine it achieves?
@ Carfew
Heating oil is being advertised locally as falling in price because of an oil glut… obviously gluts are subject to change but currently there seems to be one. In fact, I read on Naked Capitalism that oil storage in the US is at full capacity and tankers are being turned around and sent elsewhere to discharge their oil loads.
However, isn’t Scotland’s potential for renewables and energy export very good? Wind, tidal, hydroelectric, geothermal as well as solar are all unexploited resources crying out for investment… and unlike oil won’t run out.
@oldnat
The degree of hysteria amongst some British nationalists is amusing to see!
Westminster voting intention:
CON: 44% (-)
LAB: 27% (+2)
LDEM: 10% (-)
UKIP: 9% (-2)
(via YouGov)
Apparently the lowest YouGov UKIP score since 2013. Also LD crossover again.
@david
I realise my Cambridge history degree will be of little use in the face of your towering intellect and historical knowledge but on this point:
” Scotland has had connection to Europe when England did not . Orkney/Shetland has a detached attitude to Scotland as we note by the fact that their MP has been Liberal since the 19th century.”
When did England not “have connection with” with Europe?
Have there never been other Liberal MPs in Scotland other than in the Northern Isles?
ALEC
@”if so, will Scotland have to rejoin the EU, on worse terms?”
Indeed-or will it do so at all?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/14/nicola-sturgeon-will-not-get-much-help-europe-despite-charm/
The IndyRef2 Question is going to be fascinating.
@Syzygy
Indeed, I mentioned to Sam that there was a potential silver lining in renewables, and the other day posted about how Scotland have got a proper tidal scheme going now.
There is a problem however, in that they rather need the renewable energy to go for a good price. That’s the problem with oil at the moment, and if renewables develop apace, energy prices may be forever quite low…
@Pete:
“Con MP Craig Mackinlay has been questioned about over election spending”
The continuing story over non-disclosure of electoral spending/alleged electoral fraud is getting serious. .
In June last year, a Kent judge who granted more time for the investigation in South Thanet, noted that the allegations were “serious” and could lead to the results being overturned.
Also remember that, as the BBC reminds us, this is just the most high profile of similar problems in assorted additional constituencies, too.
“Seventeen police forces across the country are looking into whether some MPs’ agents should have filed costs associated with battle bus visits to their constituencies in their local expenses.”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-39271625
@DAVID
“One of the reasons behind Brexit was that much of England particularly the North felt abandoned by its government.”
Nail very much hit on the head here, but the midlands voted Brexit by an even bigger margin than the north. Personally I would like a united British Isles, with the whole of Ireland included, and I would happily sacrifice our monarchy in order to have that. Scientists have proved time and again that there are very few genetic differences between the peoples of the British Isles. Even the Anglo-Saxon descendants form only around 3% of the English population genetically, falling from a high of 5% around Norfolk down to 1% in the west of England.
Saffer
Some of those Tory MPs in England may (or may not) have been elected via electoral fraud.
Only the results of the police investigations, CPS decisions and eventual court proceedings would determines such.
However, it seems odd that a massive decision on the future of the UK’s relations with the EU should be taken by a government reliant on those MP votes.
They may all be wholly innocent – but it seems unwise for May’s Government to press ahead with a particular interpretation of the referendum vote on such a potentially precarious Commons support – though I suppose, the non-existence of an effective Lab opposition to the Tory plans lends constitutional support to her Brexit strategy,
@Tancred
Interesting that you finger the monarchy as the sticking point in British-Irish relations.
I am not aware of any polling on the issue (it would be a bit esoteric I suppose to ask Irish voters whether a British Republic would be a bigger draw than the UK) but history records that when Britain had her great conflagrations between Kings and challengers (the Civil War, the Glorious Revolution), Catholic Irishmen fought tenaciously on behalf of the King of England.
The most hated Englishman in Ireland, as I understand it, is Cromwell. A man with similar views on monarchy to yours I suspect.
Of course, three centuries of conflict since the Boyne may have entrenched Republicanism as the calling card of the Irish, but one has to wonder if Queen Elizabeth mightn’t be a more attractive offer than President May.
@Tancred
agree with you on a United British Isles. Would you be prepared to give up your EU dream for that?