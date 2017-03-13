Does Scotland want a second referendum?

13 Mar 2017

Nicola Sturgeon today announced she would seek a second Indyref. Some of the comments on this have suggested that there is widescale opposition to this from the Scottish public. This polling evidence is far less clear-cut. A variety of polls have asked a variety of questions about when or if there should be another referendum on Scottish independence. Some have given multiple options on whether there should be should be a second referendum, others have asked if there should be a referendum in a specifc timeframe, such as the next year, before the UK leaves the EU or (subtly but importantly different) before negotiations over Brexit are concluded.

As far as I can recall, there have been four polls so far this year asking about a second referendum:

  • A Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times in January asked when there should be a second referendum, giving options of during the Brexit negotiations (27%), after the negotiations (23%) or not in the next few years (51%). (tabs).
  • A Panelbase poll for Wings Over Scotland in February asked a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They split “not in the next few years” into not in the next twenty years and never, but found a similar total (25% and 24%). Rather that splitting the options for a more immediate referendum by whether negotiations were complete, they split it by whether Britain had actually left yet. 32% wanted a referendum before the UK leaves the EU, 19% a referendum after the UK leaves the EU. (tabs)
  • A BMG poll for the Herald at the end of January asked about a referendum “prior to Brexit negotiations being concluded between the UK and EU”. 38% of respondents said yes, 48% no. (tabs).
  • BMG repeated the question at the end of February and found virtually no change – 39% said yes, 49% said no (on what appears to be the same poll they asked an agree/disagree statement about whether people agreed with the statement “A referendum on Scottish independence should not be triggered until the UK & EU have completed their Brexit negotiations” – 51% agreed with this, 25% disagreed. I am generally wary about agree/disagree statements, which tend to produce answers skewed in the direction of the statement. I would put a lot more weight on the neutally worded version of the question) (tabs)

Bringing all these together, I can only assume those saying Scotland is opposed to a second referendum are looking at the BMG polls. These do indeed show broad public opposition to a second referendum, but both asked specifically about a referendum before Brexit negotiations were concluded. If you look at the two Panelbase polls, they showed only minority support for a second referendum during negotiations/before Britain leaves, but that a further group of Scots would support a referendum after the conclusion of negotiations/after Britain leaves.

Look at the Panelbase polls asking a broad question about a second referendum, rather than those asking about a specific timeframe, and the split looks pretty even. About half of Scottish adults want a referendum in the next few years, either before or after Brexit; about half of Scottish adults don’t want a referendum in the next few years.


Filed under: BMG, Panelbase, Scotland
152 Comments »

152 Responses to “Does Scotland want a second referendum?”

1 2 3 4
  1. s thomas

    Classic

    Gina Millar the great constitutionalist:Radio5 live

    “Parliament has no right to stop parliament voting on it”

    Thank you and goodnight.

    March 14th, 2017 at 6:05 pm
  2. Jim Jam

    What is Gordon Brown’s standing in Scotland like these days?

    March 14th, 2017 at 6:17 pm
1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

19 Feb4426 8 13Con +18
16 Feb4027 8 14Con +13
14 Feb4029 13 9Con +11
13 Feb4024 11 15Con +16
10 Feb4126 11 11Con +15
6 Feb4024 11 14Con +16
5 Feb4227 10 12Con +15
1 Feb3730 8 14Con +7
31 Jan4026 11 12Con +14
24 Jan4024 10 14Con +16
22 Jan4226 10 13Con +16
17 Jan4225 11 12Con +17
16 Jan4331 11 6Con +12
13 Jan3829 10 13Con +9
12 Jan3830 7 14Con +8
8 Jan4228 9 12Con +14
4 Jan3926 10 14Con +13
19 Dec3924 12 14Con +15
16 Dec3831 6 13Con +7
12 Dec4029 14 9Con +11
11 Dec4127 9 14Con +14
5 Dec4225 11 12Con +17
29 Nov3927 9 14Con +12
27 Nov4428 7 12Con +16
22 Nov4128 9 12Con +13

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace