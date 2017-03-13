Nicola Sturgeon today announced she would seek a second Indyref. Some of the comments on this have suggested that there is widescale opposition to this from the Scottish public. This polling evidence is far less clear-cut. A variety of polls have asked a variety of questions about when or if there should be another referendum on Scottish independence. Some have given multiple options on whether there should be should be a second referendum, others have asked if there should be a referendum in a specifc timeframe, such as the next year, before the UK leaves the EU or (subtly but importantly different) before negotiations over Brexit are concluded.
As far as I can recall, there have been four polls so far this year asking about a second referendum:
- A Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times in January asked when there should be a second referendum, giving options of during the Brexit negotiations (27%), after the negotiations (23%) or not in the next few years (51%). (tabs).
- A Panelbase poll for Wings Over Scotland in February asked a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They split “not in the next few years” into not in the next twenty years and never, but found a similar total (25% and 24%). Rather that splitting the options for a more immediate referendum by whether negotiations were complete, they split it by whether Britain had actually left yet. 32% wanted a referendum before the UK leaves the EU, 19% a referendum after the UK leaves the EU. (tabs)
- A BMG poll for the Herald at the end of January asked about a referendum “prior to Brexit negotiations being concluded between the UK and EU”. 38% of respondents said yes, 48% no. (tabs).
- BMG repeated the question at the end of February and found virtually no change – 39% said yes, 49% said no (on what appears to be the same poll they asked an agree/disagree statement about whether people agreed with the statement “A referendum on Scottish independence should not be triggered until the UK & EU have completed their Brexit negotiations” – 51% agreed with this, 25% disagreed. I am generally wary about agree/disagree statements, which tend to produce answers skewed in the direction of the statement. I would put a lot more weight on the neutally worded version of the question) (tabs)
Bringing all these together, I can only assume those saying Scotland is opposed to a second referendum are looking at the BMG polls. These do indeed show broad public opposition to a second referendum, but both asked specifically about a referendum before Brexit negotiations were concluded. If you look at the two Panelbase polls, they showed only minority support for a second referendum during negotiations/before Britain leaves, but that a further group of Scots would support a referendum after the conclusion of negotiations/after Britain leaves.
Look at the Panelbase polls asking a broad question about a second referendum, rather than those asking about a specific timeframe, and the split looks pretty even. About half of Scottish adults want a referendum in the next few years, either before or after Brexit; about half of Scottish adults don’t want a referendum in the next few years.
AdvisablyAnon
Lucid Talk do well, and I have no reason to doubt the accuracy of that September 2016 poll.
But things can change quite rapidly, and NI had an election recently – which, as you say, Lucid Talk got right too.
So the results of their new poll on the two issues of Unionist solidarity and the Border will be interesting.
OLDNAT
David Torrance is quite often used by the BBC and Sky.
I think if I am not mistaken Blairgowrie is very central and politically similar to Scotland as a whole?
Prof Howard
That Torrance is used by BBC & Sky is not in any way a testament to his political neutrality!
Blairgowrie is as central and politically similar to Scotland as a whole, as Magharafelt is of Northern Ireland.
ON – as an interested English observer who will respect the outcome, I reckon most Scots will vote on the feeling and the Economic arguments either way will make no difference.
For those of whom Economics is important, I believe the weakest part of the Independence case last time was not oil (there is a strong Thatcher wasted it argument) but the currency.
3 options, £, Euro or new currency and none seem great to me post independence.
Keep the £ and you are not really be independent.
Do ‘remain’ undecided scots want to be in the Euro as well, probably not many of them given the Euro problems in recent years.
New currency might be least bad option but whichever is favoured will take some selling to waverers imo.
Jim Jam
Effective politicians (and whether people agree with the SNP/Greens or not, most see their leadership as effective) do learn from things that went wrong previously.
We’ll need to wait and see what the indy package from the Yes campaign is to be this time round.
Whatever it is, it will certainly be more robust than the material from the EuroRef campaigns (on both sides).
Of course, it has to be. While the London press made little critical analysis of the EuroRef claims (a rather shocking betrayal of their supposed role in a democracy) the Yes campaign will be subject to constant demands for detail.
That’s just how it is. One would have to be very naïve to expect otherwise!
As to currency –
The Euro will be constantly raised as an issue – even though those doing so are either very ignorant about the conditions for a member state of the EU joining the Eurozone, or knowing reality full well, but simply spreading contrafactuals in pursuit of their political agenda.
Using the Bank of England pound – “and you are not really independent.” I understand the English obsession with being “really independent”. It’s a quaint early 20th century concept that the rest of the world has largely moved on from, and I’m sure that you will catch up eventually.
However, no matter how sensible such an arrangement might have been between co-operative states, it is clear that Wangland isn’t yet ready for the grown-up world, so that’s a non-starter.
Which leaves a Scottish currency. There are all kinds of technical arguments, which I suspect few will engage with. The reality of day to day life is that we already use a “Scottish pound”. We only use BofE banknotes for travel to distant places like Bristol or Bath.
Sometimes we get these notes in change, just as we get NI notes.
Just as the current Scottish notes are backed by deposits at the Bank of England by £1 million notes (Giants) and £100 million notes (Titans), these deposits would be transferred to a Scottish Central Bank.
Of course, just as the UK is talking about reclaiming Bank deposits from Europe, the effect would be similar.