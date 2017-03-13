Nicola Sturgeon today announced she would seek a second Indyref. Some of the comments on this have suggested that there is widescale opposition to this from the Scottish public. This polling evidence is far less clear-cut. A variety of polls have asked a variety of questions about when or if there should be another referendum on Scottish independence. Some have given multiple options on whether there should be should be a second referendum, others have asked if there should be a referendum in a specifc timeframe, such as the next year, before the UK leaves the EU or (subtly but importantly different) before negotiations over Brexit are concluded.
As far as I can recall, there have been four polls so far this year asking about a second referendum:
- A Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times in January asked when there should be a second referendum, giving options of during the Brexit negotiations (27%), after the negotiations (23%) or not in the next few years (51%). (tabs).
- A Panelbase poll for Wings Over Scotland in February asked a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They split “not in the next few years” into not in the next twenty years and never, but found a similar total (25% and 24%). Rather that splitting the options for a more immediate referendum by whether negotiations were complete, they split it by whether Britain had actually left yet. 32% wanted a referendum before the UK leaves the EU, 19% a referendum after the UK leaves the EU. (tabs)
- A BMG poll for the Herald at the end of January asked about a referendum “prior to Brexit negotiations being concluded between the UK and EU”. 38% of respondents said yes, 48% no. (tabs).
- BMG repeated the question at the end of February and found virtually no change – 39% said yes, 49% said no (on what appears to be the same poll they asked an agree/disagree statement about whether people agreed with the statement “A referendum on Scottish independence should not be triggered until the UK & EU have completed their Brexit negotiations” – 51% agreed with this, 25% disagreed. I am generally wary about agree/disagree statements, which tend to produce answers skewed in the direction of the statement. I would put a lot more weight on the neutally worded version of the question) (tabs)
Bringing all these together, I can only assume those saying Scotland is opposed to a second referendum are looking at the BMG polls. These do indeed show broad public opposition to a second referendum, but both asked specifically about a referendum before Brexit negotiations were concluded. If you look at the two Panelbase polls, they showed only minority support for a second referendum during negotiations/before Britain leaves, but that a further group of Scots would support a referendum after the conclusion of negotiations/after Britain leaves.
Look at the Panelbase polls asking a broad question about a second referendum, rather than those asking about a specific timeframe, and the split looks pretty even. About half of Scottish adults want a referendum in the next few years, either before or after Brexit; about half of Scottish adults don’t want a referendum in the next few years.
So A50 has got through parliament and NS wants another IndyRef. No surprises there.
What is irritating me tonight is that it is becoming increasingly apparent to me that the democratic principle of referenda of this nature is flawed; at least to the extent to which we choose to hold such votes in the context that it is at the beginning of a process of negotiation and agreement.
In both the Brexit vote and IndyRef 1 (I know it wasn’t the first, but you know what I mean), voters were given a choice between maintaining a status quo that most considered unsatisfactory and entering a process of negotiating an agreement, the outcome of which, with all due respect to everyones’ opinions on the subject, is unknown as to whether it will or will not be more or less favourable than the status quo. “Gamble” or “Collect”, which is what such referenda boil down to, will never be positioned as such.
I don’t know the answer. A referendum at the end of the negotiations would make such negotiations impossible as it would not be in the interests of the party that wants to prevent departure from happening to offer even a half reasonable arrangement.
Maybe such thorns as these should be arbitrated upon by an independent third party either before or after such a vote. (can anyone spot the indirect reference to a G&S operetta in this Sentence?)
@Tancred
‘ The conservatives would be certain to win every general election without Scotland.’
Not so. Labour would have won without Scotland in 1945 – 1966 – October 1974 – 1997 – 2001 – and 2005.
Run yourselves or run by the English Home Counties?
I’m amazed there is any need for a referendum on such an obvious issue. What is there to dither over?
@David in France,
I’m not sure where you hailed from before we bid you bon voyage, but the English Home Counties are really rather lovely.
They’re not Mordor, you know!
Ok, dunno if anyone else is worried about this, but in the Times the headline is… “I won’t let country fall off Brexit cliff edge, insists Davis”
Now what alarms about this, is that he’s admitting there really is a cliff edge. And our politicians do not always seem that adept at dodging these cliff edges. See financial crisis for details, Omnishambles etc.
I would have much greater confidence in the abilities of our elected representatives to avoid this cliff edge, if indeed there were no cliff edge.
Now we know there really is a cliff edge, I’m going to have to use the storage unit for survival kit and stuff…
@Tancred
‘The conservatives would be certain to win every general election without Scotland.’
———
Not if Labour shift ground towards the Tories. Tories have done the same in the past, moving towards Labour postwar, that’s how Mac,Ilan et al got elected, outdoing Labour on house building…
Carfrew
I’d have more faith if he could set out measures for avoiding walking of the cliff before setting out on his merry waltz.
Time buy buy popcorn and watch from a distance.
I’m sure part of me would be greatly amused if he does blindly totter off over the edge, just to witness the spectacular fallout.
@Carfrew ” “I won’t let country fall off Brexit cliff edge, insists Davis”” and he is on safe ground saying that if there really is no cliff edge, and feels safe saying it if he believes there is no cliff edge. I don’t see that DD is admitting there is a cliff edge by promising to avoid something he believes not to be a possibility.
Neil A
“the English Home Counties are really rather lovely.”
They are. So is much of China.
If you are considering “loveliness” as your basis for wanting to be ruled by the political beliefs of those living in a particular lovely area, then I wish you well
For what previous GEs would have looked like without Scotland, I blogged about this years ago:
https://ozzyscorner.wordpress.com/2012/01/12/the-shape-of-general-elections-without-scotland/
Historically, it hasn’t really made much difference.
CMJ
I suspect it might actually help Labour by shocking them into the actions they need to take to win an election. Right now they seem to be in the mode of assuming that sooner or later “their people” will start voting for them again.
Drop them into the icy water and see if they sink or swim.