YouGov’s latest voting intention figures for the Times are CON 44%, LAB 25%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 11%. The nineteen point Conservative lead is the largest YouGov have given them in government, the 44% share of support the largest since the coalition’s honeymoon back in 2010.
The budget seems to have got a modest thumbs up. 32% think it was fair, 24% thought it was not – a fairly so-so rating compared to past budgets (YouGov ask the same question after every budget; the only times a budget has been seen as unfair were the Omnishambles budget in 2012 and George Osborne’s final budget in 2016).
On the individual measures, everything was approved of, with the most divisive policy being spending money on new free schools – 41% thought this was a good idea, 38% the wrong priority (interestingly that wasn’t just a partisan answer – a third of Tory voters also thought it was the wrong priority). Increasing NI contributions for the self-employed to the same level as employees was seen as a good idea by 47%, the wrong priority by 33%.
While people did approve of the NI rise, the majority of them did think it amounted to breaking a manifesto promise. 55% think the government have broken their pledge not to increase taxes, only 16% think they’ve kept it. Whether that really matters or not is a different question – the public tend to think all government break at least some of their promises anyway, so this may be seen as par for the course.
It’s crucial to note the timing of the poll: fieldwork was mostly conducted on Wednesday night with some during the day on Thursday. That means while it’s all post-budget, it’s very immediately post-budget. Most respondents will have answered the questions before the more hostile press coverage on Thursday morning, before the ongoing pressure and the government delaying the National Insurance rise. It may be that the unravelling of the budget on Thursday and Friday has lead to more negative perceptions – but we won’t be able to tell until the next round of polls.
Looking through the rest of the poll, the Conservatives & Theresa May have a lead over Labour & Jeremy Corbyn on almost every economic measure YouGov asked about (36 on cutting the deficit, 32 points on managing the economy, 15 on providing jobs, 11 on keeping prices down, 11 on improving living standards, 6 on getting people on the housing ladder), the only exception was reducing the number of people in poverty, where Corbyn & Labour had a 7 point lead.
Philip Hammond meanwhile is still very much an unknown quantity with the public. 25% think he’s doing a good job as Chancellor, 21% a bad job, 54% don’t know. In comparison, the government as a whole are getting the benefit of the doubt on the economy – 44% think they are handling it well, 38% badly.
Yes, they do appear to be stuck at about 11% which is 3.5% up on their terrible 2015 election result and 11% down on their 2010 result.
The way I look at it is this…The Lib/Dems are closer to their disastrous 2015 result than to their reasonable 2010 result. They need to do better before they can even think about registering on my positive Lib/Dem indicator.
And as we have seen leading up to two GE’s…Polls tend to overestimate the Lib/Dem VI and that can lead to some serious hat munching.
@Tancred
“Point taken – and amply demonstrated by Theresa May. We now have a country in which 52% of the population has dictatorial powers over the other 48% – some ‘democracy’ this is!”
Isn’t that a little disingenuous? The issue in question is not some ‘sliding scale of grey’ decision-making where an extremist policy is being implemented on a technical majority: it is a binary choice with mutually-exclusive options and no middle ground. We can’t be “a little bit members of the EU” any more than one can be “a little bit pregnant.”
Given that, and knowing ahead of time that the country was going to be roughly split down the middle, there was never going to be a “good” option. We are rather implementing the least bad option, which is that the 52% “dictates” (as you put it) to the 48% simply because the only other alternative is that the 48% “dictates” to the 52%.
AW
My comment in response to SAM has gone into moderation. I tried modifying my comment but still went into moderation so I’m not sure what word has triggered the auto mod.
If you’re about, can you release the comment, please?
@ NEIL A
“Is it possible to prepare for something you don’t think will happen, and to believe it would be bad but that in the end you’d be fine?”
I didn’t see an answer. Did you expect one?
You go to the doctor about some pains. You don’t think it’s likely to be cancer, but …
If it is it’s caught early and though the treatment will be nasty, all will be OK in the end.
@Sam,
Is that the same Eric Joyce of Labour who was charged with four counts of common assault? And also charged with illegal removal of his electronic tag, ow yes and drink driving too…
SAM….Re Nissan, they have form here, as Britain’s biggest tax fraudsters, in 1993 their British distributors Nissan UK, were convicted of false invoicing and evading tax, their directors, Octav Botnar, Frank Shannon, and Michael Hunt, were jailed for tax fraud carried out over a 20yr period, resulting in them making, in Botnar’s case, billions of pounds, the others, hundreds of millions. Botnar, as a Swiss citizen, avoided prison by staying in Switzerland, since there was no reciprocal extradition treaty, he was, however, Britain’s biggest private charitable donor, he could, of course, afford to be.
Google it, it makes fascinating reading, 20yrs of fraud.
Lucid Talk are opening a Unionist Unity & Border poll
Should be interesting, when results come out.
“However, there is a large constituency in the U.K. Who are eager to believe that the the negotiations will take the form of an EU diktat.”
@joseph1832 March 12th, 2017 at 4:49 pm
What, you mean there are a lot of people in the UK that know that once we leave the EU club they will want their club rules to apply as they do to any other country outside the EU? Surely it is better to look at this from the point of view of a disinterested outsider looking in to describe how the negotiations are to be done.
The EU will clearly want to continue as normal, as it is us that are leaving, not them that are pushing us out. How is that diktat?
If it helps you understand what the future holds remember:
Brexit means Suez
@Rich
Yes, I think it is that Eric Joyce. Or,perhaps it was that Eric Joyce. He may not be that man any more.
I have over 400 convictions for uncommon assault and talk only uncommon sense.
Al Urqa
“The EU will clearly want to continue as normal”
Yes. As far as it can. I’m rather impressed that they seem to have (see my link to the Buzzfeed article upthread) accelerated the importance of the NI Border issue in the negotiation process, to protect the interests of one of their medium sized members – Ireland.
Understandably, despite the occasional warm words, “Wangland doesn’t have a land border with the EU, so doesn’t necessarily care much about the issue.
@Sam
Call me old fashioned, but I do prefer my members of parliament, or at least the ones lecturing me, not to have multiple convictions…
Rich
Mr Joyce is not a member of any parliament now. When he was, he was a Unionist Labour MP.
Popeye
” it is a binary choice with mutually-exclusive options and no middle ground.”
That is how May chooses to define it. Some of us would be happy enough with EEA membership.
Opening Gambit
Now we are close to the starting line and in order to get the negotiations going in the spirit of gooodwill I would propose:
1. To agree to pay 4bn pa to the EU for 10 years into a new aid fund specifically designed to help emerging EU nations. The UK should pay this from our existing 0.7% aid budget. Extra Cost to uk taxpayer. Zero.
2. To Agree to pay an additional 1bn for other schemes that we are part of ie Erasmus etc
3. Sort out the citizen problem with a 5 year holding agreement
And then in the afternoon of the first day……
Irish polling, from Twitter;
Gavan Reilly? @gavreilly Mar 11
POLL: STimes/B&A (Feb 28-Mar 8, MoE 3.3%)
FF 28 – 4 (4wks)
SF 23 +4
FG 22 +1
Lab 6
IA 6 +1
Inds 8
Solidarity/PBP 2 -1
Greens 2
SD 1 -1
WP 1
The Northern Irish election result has clearly boosted SF in both NI, and in the Republic. With it, there’s greatly increased commentary from Irish sources on the possibility of Irish re-unification.
NI does not make T May’s Brexit negotiations any easier.
“I’m rather impressed that they seem to have (see my link to the Buzzfeed article upthread) accelerated the importance of the NI Border issue in the negotiation process, to protect the interests of one of their medium sized members – Ireland.”
@oldnat March 12th, 2017 at 9:11 pm
Yes indeed. The Conservative and Unionist Party will have to square that circle with the mantra of controlling our borders. I fear that their fall back position will be, because we have to have nothing to do with the EU, the border will become a hard border.
@PatrickBrian
Oh absolutely EEA membership seems like a reasonable position. That would be unequivocally out of the EU though, on the issue we voted on. And I’m not sure it’s fair to say the binary question is May’s definition: it was in the question, so more like Cameron’s choice if we were in the business of looking for one person responsible maybe?
The actual in/out of the EURef question had no middle ground. If the question had been a broader: “Whaddya think of European transnational integration then people?” there would absolutely be space for a kind of “compromise” outcome from a close result. And while it doesn’t technically follow, I think it’s a reasonable assumption that we can infer something of that within the answer to the specific EU membership question, whenever we think about how integrated we ought to be with other European nations generally. That shouldn’t impinge on resolving the specific EU membership issue on which we voted however, and on which I don’t think it is fair to call “undemocratic” or “dictatorial” the implementation of the best/most democratic (or maybe least worst/least undemocratic) option.
Al Urqa
“I fear that their fall back position will be, because we have to have nothing to do with the EU, the border will become a hard border.”
From a Scottish viewpoint, that’s my fear too, as it will then rapidly become no border at all, and rUK’s (Wangland’s) only remaining land link with anyone will be with us – unless climate change reverses and Doggerland re-emerges to unite England with it’s pre-historical identity as European. :-)
What an odd spat between Lab & SLab.
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/15150429.Corbyn_flayed_by_Labour_MPs_after_backing___39_indyref2__39_/
You would almost think they weren’t a single party.
@oldnat
It seems that SLab agree.with the Tories but not with their own UK leader. Strange times.
I’m not sure who had the biggest spring conference in Scotland but the Lib/Dem showing looked very poor during Alistair Carmichael’s speech.
https://www.commonspace.scot/sites/default/files/styles/large/public/field/image/img_13961_0.jpg
The Lib/Dems Welsh spring conference looks to have been attended by about 50 people. Quite a few people on the stage, though.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=welsh+lib+dem+conference+2017&safe=strict&espv=2&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwib3cHLhtLSAhUCJsAKHaK0DMQQ_AUIBygC&biw=1280&bih=694#imgdii=wYGb7ev68TVBoM:&imgrc=PCxuwQa_jsDbkM:
Correct link
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6piCuMWoAI7Cqq.jpg
Allan Christie
Size isn’t everything! (or so I’m told)
But this weekend coming will have the Spring Conference with the largest number od delegates.
(In the past, I’ve been at regional meetings of SLab and Scot Libs that had more attendees than their “national” conferences attract now.)
OLDNAT
A nice wee lament to slab and the Scots/Lib/dems. :-)
via Britain Elects
Scottish independence poll:
Yes: 48% (-1)
No: 52% (+1)
BMG/Herald
Chgs. w/ January.