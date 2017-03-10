YouGov’s latest voting intention figures for the Times are CON 44%, LAB 25%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 11%. The nineteen point Conservative lead is the largest YouGov have given them in government, the 44% share of support the largest since the coalition’s honeymoon back in 2010.
The budget seems to have got a modest thumbs up. 32% think it was fair, 24% thought it was not – a fairly so-so rating compared to past budgets (YouGov ask the same question after every budget; the only times a budget has been seen as unfair were the Omnishambles budget in 2012 and George Osborne’s final budget in 2016).
On the individual measures, everything was approved of, with the most divisive policy being spending money on new free schools – 41% thought this was a good idea, 38% the wrong priority (interestingly that wasn’t just a partisan answer – a third of Tory voters also thought it was the wrong priority). Increasing NI contributions for the self-employed to the same level as employees was seen as a good idea by 47%, the wrong priority by 33%.
While people did approve of the NI rise, the majority of them did think it amounted to breaking a manifesto promise. 55% think the government have broken their pledge not to increase taxes, only 16% think they’ve kept it. Whether that really matters or not is a different question – the public tend to think all government break at least some of their promises anyway, so this may be seen as par for the course.
It’s crucial to note the timing of the poll: fieldwork was mostly conducted on Wednesday night with some during the day on Thursday. That means while it’s all post-budget, it’s very immediately post-budget. Most respondents will have answered the questions before the more hostile press coverage on Thursday morning, before the ongoing pressure and the government delaying the National Insurance rise. It may be that the unravelling of the budget on Thursday and Friday has lead to more negative perceptions – but we won’t be able to tell until the next round of polls.
Looking through the rest of the poll, the Conservatives & Theresa May have a lead over Labour & Jeremy Corbyn on almost every economic measure YouGov asked about (36 on cutting the deficit, 32 points on managing the economy, 15 on providing jobs, 11 on keeping prices down, 11 on improving living standards, 6 on getting people on the housing ladder), the only exception was reducing the number of people in poverty, where Corbyn & Labour had a 7 point lead.
Philip Hammond meanwhile is still very much an unknown quantity with the public. 25% think he’s doing a good job as Chancellor, 21% a bad job, 54% don’t know. In comparison, the government as a whole are getting the benefit of the doubt on the economy – 44% think they are handling it well, 38% badly.
Full tabs are here
Bill Patrick
in the even of a yes, unionist parties would be perfectly allowed to put indyref 3 into their manifesto if they felt there were material changes and allow the Scottish people to vote them into Holyrood on that basis.
The SNP did set out Brexit as a condition for revisiting independence and they with the Scottish Greens have a majority.
One difference between the camps is that a large portion of people who currently think “no” to independence also think that TM isn’t looking after Scottish interests. If these people get more and more disillusioned with May’s vision of Brexit, it’s possible that these people can be targeted. There are far fewer people in the “yes” camp who might be able to be turned with the message “Brexit will be great for Scotland”.
I suspect the result of any new referendum will come down to how well this part of the electorate can be convinced to change their mind.
@ Alan
One difference between the camps is that a large portion of people who currently think “no” to independence also think that TM isn’t looking after Scottish interests.
Evidence?
Bill Patrick,
” So Indyref 2 would presumably only have provisional validity according to the SNP.!”
In the event of a Yes to Independence the most probable route to another referendum, presumably for reunification on some basis, would be a party putting it in a manifesto, winning an election or getting into some form of Government and then winning a vote in Holyrood to hold it.
A perfectly legitimate and real possibility, if not currently likely.
All of which, given you can’t bind future Governments, is possible, but in no way necessary!
As it is I am not aware of any country in the last century that having voted for or been granted Independence has chosen to reverse it and if there is I’d be interested in the specific circumstances.
Peter.
“in the even of a yes, unionist parties would be perfectly allowed to put indyref 3 into their manifesto if they felt there were material changes and allow the Scottish people to vote them into Holyrood on that basis.”
How do you reconcile this claim with the fact that the SNP has consistently opposed the idea of a re-run referendum prior to the declaration of independence?
Peter Cairns,
I actually meant Indyref 3 before negoitations with the UK are concluded.
Although you do raise a good point: if negotiations with the EU go really sour and the margin of victory for the nationalists was tiny, then another indyref would be pretty inevitable, because “Outside the EU, outside the UK” would be an option that almost no-one wanted.
Another route to Indyref 3 would be a major drop in oil prices to e.g.$20 a barrell.
The negotiations are likely to about three years, so the SNP would be running in 2021 during the negotiations, assuming an October 2019 referendum.
Another reason for an October 2017 referendum from an SNP perspective!
Bantams
The Ipsos Mori poll in the previous thread.
Page 16 of the tables.
“The Prime Minister Theresa May is doing a good job
in representing Scotland’s interests in the process
of the UK leaving the EU”
Of no voters, 34% disagree with the statement.
Of yes voters, 6% agree.
This is quite a marked asymmetry and provides a large audience to target to win over.
BIGFATRON
Hang on just a second. I mentioned Tim Farron and Tim Farron only.If other party leaders are less popular than him then that’s for other peeps to bring up.
Just on a point of interest, you know this being a polling site as you rightly keep saying….
On who leads the economy… Lib/Dems 4% (even below their own VI figures)
Right person, to lead party into GE?
Farron.. All ..22%..Lib/Dems 45% Less than half of Lib/Dem supporters.
Tim Farron is doing his job as leader of the Liberal Democrats?approval 23%.
It’s not good, is it?
I even reckon if 1000 random people were shown a photo of Farron, less than 20% would know who he is.
Bill Patrick
Would that mean in the even of a no, the price of oil rising to $80 would be enough to trigger indyref3?
Alan,
“Would that mean in the even of a no, the price of oil rising to $80 would be enough to trigger indyref3?”
Of course: that’s been the SNP position ever since the “once in a generation” notion became moribund.
Naw doesn’t mean Naw, Aye doesn’t mean Aye. But Brexit means Brexit.
It’s all very confusing!
I am very scepical of anyone who things another referendum is a mistake for Sturgeon. I don’t really see the downside for her in having one every year. Its just a vote, we have them all the time.
In this particular case, there is a potential window of opportunity she is aiming at between negotiations being concluded (on the EU’s timetable) and the formal ratification process being completed. She is therefore planning a vote for that point because there will have to be preparations, and probably a fight over authorising it. She will know that the situation at that time might not vavour her, but then again it might.
Now if she loses, then presumably Brexit will unfold. If it goes badly expect yet another referendum with Scotland demanding a return to the EU, either with the Uk or as an independent nation.
Hireton.
there might be a scenario of WTO tariffs between EU and UK and the NI/ROI border becomes a smuggling zone.
Very sad if customer posts and border patrols have too start again. May well ease some sot unionists in the nationalist camp which will be good or bad depending on ones viewpoint.
Maybe a growth in support for an NI independent of UK and ROI, especially if Scotland gain independence.
Well, I’m off shortly to the airport and heading to Dublin for a few days on secondment.
I always like to leave UKPR on a happy note.
“Big ideas in common’: Le Pen plans to offer Poland & Hungary cooperation in ‘dismantling’ EU”
Have fun peeps.
Theresa May also has the right to agree to a two-stage referendum: one asking whether the Scottish government should begin indy negotiations; another asking whether the sovereign will of the Scottish people agree with the negotiated agreement.
This would avoid some of the regrettable problems with Brexit. As Peter Cairns said, it hardly makes sense to ask the Scottish people to vote on a deal that we don’t know about?
The SNP has a democratic mandate for one indyref; it doesn’t have a democratic mandate to rule out a second one!
Danny – “I don’t really see the downside for her in having one every year. Its just a vote, we have them all the time.”
Having a referendum every year risks the Quebec effect, where businesses can’t plan because in any single year they might find themselves in another country, so they simply decamp for stability.
There is some evidence that it is already happening to Scotland. See the following parliamentary briefing:
http://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN06152/SN06152.pdf
Page 7 shows the number of businesses by region.
% change in the number of businesses in the last year
England +2%
Wales +4%
Scotland -5%
NI +6%
Number of businesses per 100,000 resident adults
England 1,088
Wales 872
Scotland 728
NI 845
So it is already happening – Scotland is starting to diverge not just from England, but from Wales and NI.
Still, if that is what they want, who are we to complain?
@jimjam
May has indicated the UK will in effect be leaving the Customs Union so a goods border will be necessary regardless of tariffs because of third country origin goods.
There has been an interesting market reaction to the First Ministers request for a second referendum on Scottish independence. The £ has rallied against the $, up 0 6% and against the Euro 0.65%. The Footsie 100 is up 29 points and the Footsie 250 is up 53 points.
According to David Buik MBE is a market commentator at Panmure Gordon:-
“Speculators assume that Sturgeon might well have difficulty selling her ‘one-trick-pony’ obsession to Scotland’s electorate. Also if she does sell the concept, the UK’s debt will be less onerous. Why do speculators have the right to be upbeat about the pound ahead of article 50 being served to the EU?
Assuming there is no change in the government’s and the Bank of England’s policy, the pound will not be available to Scotland – nor will the Bank of England’s or the FCA’s regulatory facilities be on tap. It also seems unlikely that that Scotland, on its own, will have the financial stability to meet the EU’s economic criteria to be a member.”
Personally as a Unionist I would be very sorry to see Scotland leave the UK. I don’t think it is Scotland’s interest to do so or the interest of the rUK, but of course as a democrat I would accept the will of the Scottish people if there was another referendum and they voted to leave.
So lobby journalists now reporting that May will not trigger Article 50 this week some saying because she does not want to be cavalier about the Union following Sturgeon’s announcement today.
@Bantams
SSE has just announced an increase in electricity prices of nearly 15%.
“There has been an interesting market reaction to the First Ministers request for a second referendum on Scottish independence. The £ has rallied against the $, up 0 6% and against the Euro 0.65%. The Footsie 100 is up 29 points and the Footsie 250 is up 53 points.”
———-
Which just goes to show Scotpeeps should have referenda more often… Once every three or four in years isn’t enough…
TOH
I like the idea of sturgeon as a one trick pony. However,IMHO she is about to become a no trick pony.
Anybody think Salmond is still pulling the strings? At the very least I strongly suspect he is at the heart of decision making still.
If Sturgeon is successful, Scottish independence is bound to have a knock on effect for Northern Ireland. It will make the unionist camp there extremely worried as the momentum swings in favour of nationalism. I think that many people (and not only nationalists) in Northern Ireland would rather be united with Scotland than England & Wales.
I’ll make a prediction, if independence happens, youth unemployment in Scotland will be double what it is now in 5 years time. Let’s see.
@ Wolf
???
We’re not with SSE, we’ve already been stung! I recommend Martin’s Money for possible solutions if you’re worried.
Hireton – exactly will be a problem and in theory smuggling could occur across the NI/ROI border.
What about all those shoppers who buy in Newry or Dundalk depending on the situation?
Is why for me it is the biggest problem of Brexit implementation