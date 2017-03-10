YouGov’s latest voting intention figures for the Times are CON 44%, LAB 25%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 11%. The nineteen point Conservative lead is the largest YouGov have given them in government, the 44% share of support the largest since the coalition’s honeymoon back in 2010.
The budget seems to have got a modest thumbs up. 32% think it was fair, 24% thought it was not – a fairly so-so rating compared to past budgets (YouGov ask the same question after every budget; the only times a budget has been seen as unfair were the Omnishambles budget in 2012 and George Osborne’s final budget in 2016).
On the individual measures, everything was approved of, with the most divisive policy being spending money on new free schools – 41% thought this was a good idea, 38% the wrong priority (interestingly that wasn’t just a partisan answer – a third of Tory voters also thought it was the wrong priority). Increasing NI contributions for the self-employed to the same level as employees was seen as a good idea by 47%, the wrong priority by 33%.
While people did approve of the NI rise, the majority of them did think it amounted to breaking a manifesto promise. 55% think the government have broken their pledge not to increase taxes, only 16% think they’ve kept it. Whether that really matters or not is a different question – the public tend to think all government break at least some of their promises anyway, so this may be seen as par for the course.
It’s crucial to note the timing of the poll: fieldwork was mostly conducted on Wednesday night with some during the day on Thursday. That means while it’s all post-budget, it’s very immediately post-budget. Most respondents will have answered the questions before the more hostile press coverage on Thursday morning, before the ongoing pressure and the government delaying the National Insurance rise. It may be that the unravelling of the budget on Thursday and Friday has lead to more negative perceptions – but we won’t be able to tell until the next round of polls.
Looking through the rest of the poll, the Conservatives & Theresa May have a lead over Labour & Jeremy Corbyn on almost every economic measure YouGov asked about (36 on cutting the deficit, 32 points on managing the economy, 15 on providing jobs, 11 on keeping prices down, 11 on improving living standards, 6 on getting people on the housing ladder), the only exception was reducing the number of people in poverty, where Corbyn & Labour had a 7 point lead.
Philip Hammond meanwhile is still very much an unknown quantity with the public. 25% think he’s doing a good job as Chancellor, 21% a bad job, 54% don’t know. In comparison, the government as a whole are getting the benefit of the doubt on the economy – 44% think they are handling it well, 38% badly.
Last night’s council election results….
Last night’s council by-election results: Tories gain two and hold three; Lib Dems gain one; Labour hold one.
Troubles ahead??
Al Urqua: “It was so small it should really have been included in a section called everything else, so it would be a meaningful item.”
Yes, I think from memory EU contributions amount to 0.7 to 0.9% of government spending (depending on definitions). And, as we’re seeing, that buys us quite a lot in terms of services the government doesn’t have to provide – negotiating trade deals, regulating food safety, environment and so on. The government is having to ratchet up headcount and spending in quite a few areas as it gears up to start doing all that stuff again.
“But of course I don’t really think the Tories “should” be on 50%. They don’t have the support for that and probably never will. Possibly you did not spot the purpose of my post”
I knew immediately what you were referring too. It’s because in the past I’ve said the Lib/Dems should be polling much higher than they are currently because of the perfect political climate. Labour imploding and Brexit and then you’re sarcastically saying the Tories should be polling over 50% presumably because they are polling well in most of the KPI’s….
Anyway, 44% is much better than 10%. I think most Tories (which I am not) would settle for that.
@Andrew111
In a word “No”.
Well, in a word “Yes” but, as a result of the budget? “No”.
There are plenty of other troubles out there. It looks to me like one dumb polls about “how likely” people are to do things.
Does having a Republican as leader make me less likely to vote for Labour? Well, yes.
If they had a new leader who was a monarchist, would I vote for Labour? Almost certainly not…
You have to laugh at Mike Smithson and his twittering. He re-tweeted a Lib/Dem by-election gain in my hometown of Wokingham with the # “#libdemfightback” tonight, then 5 mins later having to retract and delete his tweet after being told it was 3 weeks ago.
What a silly Lib/Dem wee Mike is. Should have gone to spec-savers.
@ALLAN CHRISTIE
You keep mocking the LibDems but you can bet that many pro-remain Labour (and even Tory) voters will vote tactically in favour of the LibDems come the next election. And LibDem membership is now above 85,000 after hitting a nadir of 42,000 in 2012, so it’s obvious that there is a genuine revival despite the polls saying otherwise.
There is a ‘shy LibDem’ element in the electorate, no doubt about it.
@Andrew
“Troubles ahead”
Maybe. But then again Anthony may be along in a mo’ to remind us that opinion polls are not very good at gauging people’s opinion of what affects their vote.
@AL URQA
“Australia, New Zealand. Come on you world-beating economies. Trade with us. We will show these foreign jessies just how good our economy will be. You guys can come in, you’re sort of white English anyway. We don’t want hordes of Chinese or Indians, so we won’t trade with those if they insist on sending thousands of their kids to our skools.”
It will take more than Australian and New Zealand trade to put things right after Brexit. May would have to cut deals with the likes of Chinese, Indians, Indonesians and Brazilians in order to have a decent set of trading partners. These nations all have one foot in the third world and they will want a lot in return. The lunacy of Brexit will then be exposed in full for all it’s worth.
Personally I don’t think it will happen. What will happen is that we will be ejected with no deal from the EU and a lot of bad blood. May will throw a strop and refuse to pay the Brexit bill, and the EU will retaliate with high tariffs. We’ll be out on our ear with no trade deals and WTO terms if we are lucky. The worst scenario is that the EU will impose economic sanctions on the UK for failing to pay the Brexit bill and we’ll be a pariah state like Putin’s Russia.
TANCRED
I’m only basing my hypothesis on a poll to poll basis. Who knows, the Lib/Dems might win in 2020, although it would be highly unlikely.
It’s not all negative Lib/Dem stuff from me.. I did say a few threads ago after the unfortunate death of Gerald Kaufman, the Lib/Dems have a real opportunity in the seat. Before 2015 the party was polling around a 3rd of the vote and the seat had a large remain vote.
Kaufman, no doubt had a huge personal vote in the seat, so a lot of that former loyalty may fall to the Lib/Dems.
I’m not sure why there would be shy Lib/Dems?
As for party membership..Labour are now the largest party in Western Europe with over 600,000 members…It’s not really doing them any favours in the polls.
Tancred
I am hesitant about replying to you after your gratuitous and threatening response last time, but I’ll give it a go. You say:
“And LibDem membership is now above 85,000 after hitting a nadir of 42,000 in 2012, so it’s obvious that there is a genuine revival despite the polls saying otherwise.
There is a ‘shy LibDem’ element in the electorate, no doubt about it.”
I understand that Labour membership is higher than for a long time, and yet their poll ratings and local by-election results are poor. The ‘shy LibDem element’ would mostly comprise those who don’t want to vote for either main party, but would rather vote for someone vaguely respectable than say the Monster Raving Loonies. I have done so in the past myself. This vote relies on both the major parties being carp at the same time, which doesn’t happen often (IMO).
Party membership sounds important, but it’s link to polling is rather sketchy.
Especially if your 600k members has a proportion of a) students who don’t vote, b) clandestine members from other parties joining just to mock or cause mischief.
@PETE B
“I am hesitant about replying to you after your gratuitous and threatening response last time, but I’ll give it a go.”
My response was measured compared to what your offensive and idiotic post merited. Hopefully we can start afresh.
“I understand that Labour membership is higher than for a long time, and yet their poll ratings and local by-election results are poor. ”
Point taken, though Labour’s support is mainly for leftist ideological reasons. The LibDems are a centrist party and it would be naive to suppose that the gain in support is not related to Brexit.
“This vote relies on both the major parties being carp [crap] at the same time, which doesn’t happen often (IMO).”
The Lib Dems were riding high under Charles Kenendy at a time when neither Labour not the Conservatives were ‘crap’. Many of those voters can be regained.
G’night all.
@ALLAN CHRISTIE
“I’m not sure why there would be shy Lib/Dems?”
Because the LibDem voter is traditionally a ‘soft’ supporter and in many cases would rather vote Labour or Tory if those parties have the ‘right’ policies.
“As for party membership..Labour are now the largest party in Western Europe with over 600,000 members…It’s not really doing them any favours in the polls.”
Labour is now a left wing party and the supporters have that political leaning, hence the large membership. The LibDems have never been a party of ideology.