Ipsos MORI today released a new Scottish poll for STV, showing a 50%-50% tie between YES and NO were there to be a second independence referendum. This is the first poll not to show NO ahead for some time – there were a couple of snap polls immediately after the EU referendum that showed YES ahead, but apart from that you need to go back to February 2016.
As ever, one shouldn’t get too excited about one poll. Looking at other recent Scottish polls there’s a mixed picture. While a BMG poll at the end of January still showed a narrow lead for NO, it suggested a significant drop in the NO lead compared to BMG’s previous polls. In contrast two Panelbase polls this year haven’t shown any significant movement and still had NO well ahead. The MORI and BMG polls suggest there could be some movement in attitudes to Scottish Independence, but we probably need some more polls before we can be sure.
MORI also asked whether people thought an independent Scotland should be a member of the EU – 48% thought it should be, 27% thought it should be a member of the single market but not the EU, 17% supported neither.
Finally there was a question on voting intention in the Scottish local elections – or at least, people’s first preferences. Topline figures were SNP 46%, CON 19%, LAB 17%, GRN 8%, LD 6%. Full details of the poll are here.
Britain Elects tweet
“Conservatives have a 19pt lead over Labour in tonight’s YouGov (taken post budget).
Largest w/ the pollster in eight years.”
@Joseph1832
Membership of the single market via EEA & EFTA does not mean membership of the customs union so no hard border. It is a proposal put forward to WM (and ignored by them) by the Scottish government in the Scotland place in Europe paper.
Regarding the poll it is a telephone poll the others are panel polls. So perhaps that’s why the Vi is a surprise. But, my impression was that May’s visit to Scotland was counter-productive. The honeymoon seems to be over for Ruth.
TANCRED
” But they did cream the Tories in Cameronland”
That sounds very sexual in nature. ;-)
@Tancred
Yes I’m wondering what’s the best thing to do about diesel. Woz thinking Alec might shed some light. One thing that bothers me, is that the tiny 2.5 particulates produced by diesel are a particular concern, but even without diesel we still get them from brakes and tires…
Unto the pure, all is pure Allan!!
OLDNAT
The poll.
Westminster voting intention:
CON: 44% (+2)
LAB: 25% (-)
UKIP: 11% (-1)
LDEM: 10% (-1)
(via YouGov / 08 – 09 Mar
YG poll in some of Europe on “Would you endorse or reject Scotland joining the EU if it became separate from Great Britain?”
“Endorse” responses –
Germany 71%
Denmark 67%
Finland 66%
Sweden 64%
France 61%
Norway 46%
UK 41%
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/14612334.European_poll_suggests_strong_support_for_an_independent_Scotland_joining_EU/
CARFREW
What isn’t so pure is this much-touted Lib/Dem surge. The last two polls had them flatlining, the one before that had them falling back and again tonight we have another poll showing them falling back.
Like I said before…The Lib/Dems are a wee party punching above their weight in local elections. Pure dead brill!!
At least ol Corby is holding his ground….
OLDNAT
Wonder why Norway appears to be so hostile towards an independent Scotland joining the EU? I don’t think they have gotten over the Battle of Largs yet.
Anyway…Night night peeps.
@OLDNAT
One of the reasons for the SNP’s success is precisely because it is a mainstream, centrist party, not a bunch of swivel eyed extremists.
In NI Sinn Fein are enjoying their best ever electoral success because they are now accepted as a mainstream political force, not a bunch of terrorist supporting fanatics. This just goes to show what can be done when you can offer the electorate a genuine, credible alternative to the dominant party.
@ALLAN CHRISTIE
“Wonder why Norway appears to be so hostile towards an independent Scotland joining the EU? I don’t think they have gotten over the Battle of Largs yet.
Anyway…Night night peeps.”
The Norwegians are worried about North Sea oil, and to a lesser extent, fishing rights.
OldNat
I don’t know about the SNP as a centrist party. I used to think that about Salmond but looking back he did a lot of radical things and risked popularity to do them eg the anti sectarian football legislation and minimum pricing for alcohol.
Interestingly as he did them and got pelters from the truly revolting Scottish press he seemed to grow in popularity. Indeed he finished as First Minister at an astounding +35% in MORI.
Sturgeon is certainly to Salmond’s left but is she as radical? We will shortly find out.
@Allan C
Yes, your LD observations might not entirely happinate BFR!! Im glad I don’t support a party, the ups and downs of supporting sports teams are bad enough…
Oh and on Norway – they are not hostile, they just want Scotland to be in EFTA as they are and not necessarily the EU.
I was very surprised when Tancred said that he moving to scotland if they became independent. His posts are so erudite and reasonable that i thought he was already there and was in fact the lovechild of Old Nat and Hireton. Other nationalist jihardists are available.
Was just reading this take-down of Blair’s anti-Brexit gang in the Times…
“It’s not like a big successful band reuniting for one last world tour. It’s like those reality shows on ITV2 where one or two members of a boy band have chosen to spend more time with their cocaine/tattoos/chickens, so their former colleagues merge with other pop refugees.
This cut-and-shut man band belt out their greatest hits, but they don’t sound quite right to our modern ears, and the backflips aren’t what they were.
The star power that once propelled them to shock wins, landslides and historic power-sharing deals now eludes them. Where once the evening newspaper-sellers would cry “read all about it” as front pages were cleared for their latest utterance, today their world view is shredded by Twitter before they’ve even opened their mouths.”
Etc. etc…. Anyways, below the line someone posted this take in what’ll happen with Brexit which I thought I’d add to the pile of possible scenarios…
“Actually, Blair / Mandelson / Osborne / Ashdown / Clegg really don’t have to do very much other than put down a marker – which Blair did last week – and then sit back and wait for negative leaks from Brussels. The international foreign exchange markets will then abandon Sterling, no other central bank will step in to help the Bank of England ( certainly not China who warned us to stay in the EU) , and our exchange rate will plummet again. Supermarket prices will increase again and women voters will begin to think Blair has a point. There’s no effort involved, the markets will do it for them.”
@Allan Christie
19 point Tory lead even after all the terrible press of the last two days.
Shocking result for all the other parties.
But how is that 44% conservatives showing derived? Is it an actual increase in support for conservatives or a further defection from labour to ‘dont know/will not vote’? Are the conservatives enjoying positive support, or is it simply support for labour disappearing into the ‘disaffected with all parties’ column?
The two have very different implications for the reliability of that conservative lead.
@Danny – Yes true. We’ll have to wait for the cross-breaks.