Ipsos MORI today released a new Scottish poll for STV, showing a 50%-50% tie between YES and NO were there to be a second independence referendum. This is the first poll not to show NO ahead for some time – there were a couple of snap polls immediately after the EU referendum that showed YES ahead, but apart from that you need to go back to February 2016.
As ever, one shouldn’t get too excited about one poll. Looking at other recent Scottish polls there’s a mixed picture. While a BMG poll at the end of January still showed a narrow lead for NO, it suggested a significant drop in the NO lead compared to BMG’s previous polls. In contrast two Panelbase polls this year haven’t shown any significant movement and still had NO well ahead. The MORI and BMG polls suggest there could be some movement in attitudes to Scottish Independence, but we probably need some more polls before we can be sure.
MORI also asked whether people thought an independent Scotland should be a member of the EU – 48% thought it should be, 27% thought it should be a member of the single market but not the EU, 17% supported neither.
Finally there was a question on voting intention in the Scottish local elections – or at least, people’s first preferences. Topline figures were SNP 46%, CON 19%, LAB 17%, GRN 8%, LD 6%. Full details of the poll are here.
On the polls and the budget,
My gut feeling is that the NI changes, whilst strenuously opposed by some, will be welcomed by at least as many. As always the antis will shout louder than the pros, but for each urban professional the DT headline about the (better off portion of the) self-employed being hammered pushes from Tory to LD/Labour there may be a socially conservative, minimum-wage employee who moves to the Tories.
On the pay and conditions of the self-employed, well if they don’t like their pay, holiday entitlements and other arrangements, they should complain to their boss!
I thought the whole point of setting up your own business and/or working for yourself was to work like a demon at the beginning, in order to be able to semi-retire on full pay later on? If it isn’t, then why do it? Surely it’s a choice to set up in business. If your business plan doesn’t allow for you to make an income and enjoy conditions that are equivalent to an employee, then make a better business plan or apply for one of the hundreds of thousands of jobs we can’t fill and need EU migrants to do….
ToH,
Merv King – failed miserably in his duty to warn about personal credit becoming a problem.
He might be right about Brexit and Pessimism but to me his view are as irrelevant as Tony Blair’s on the subject, in fact probably a bit less (relevant that is).
https://www.channel4.com/news/tory-whistleblowers-election-expenses-conservative-party-battlebus
NEIL A, lots of self employed do it because they can’t find anything else in their area. Not all self employed are going to retire early with a nice fat pension. Think of all the gardeners, window cleaners, taxi drivers and a lot of van drivers are self employed as well. Fortunately in many cases the NIC changes shouldn’t trouble them, or at least not by much, but that’s because they don’t earn enough.
Can someone assist:
is the electorate entitled to vote different in local elections to national elections? and if so is there any polling evidence to suggest whether this is helping the liberals at a local level?; and
does national you gov polling take account of entitlement to vote?as opposed to registered to vote.
If one polled an EU national as to how they would vote in local and national elections might they in fact only be eligible to vote in one of those?Is a filter applied?
The detail of the latest YouGov poll is on the YouGov website and the budget seems to receive a great deal of support from those polled. All the main measures, even the increase in free schools, are seen positively, most very positively and overall it’s fairness rating was +8 compared with the last budget -10.
Which is the government best able to:-
Help people up the housing ladder, May’s government +6
Manage the economy, May’s government +33
Provide jobs, May’s government +15
Keep prices down, May’s government +11
Improve standards of living +11
Tackle the government deficit +36
Despite a few local difficulties with Tory Mp’s if I was Mrs may I would be feeling rather chipper.
Have a good day all.
@Pete
That’s an interesting revelation, but Channel 4 news probably shouldn’t have run with it in the middle of a police investigation. The couple will presumably be prosecution witnesses and it’s not best practice for witnesses to give their evidence to jury via TV interview (although it’s not unheard of, and doesn’t bar them from repeating it in court of course).
It is more normal for TV investigation to broadcast first then send the material to the police, who then start an investigation. Journalists who simultaneously investigate, and broadcast their evidence, are frowned upon by trial judges (not that it remotely stops them, naturally).
@Pete
Yup, I am not thinking of that class of people. It’s more the people who run taxi companies, rather than the people who drive for them, who are in the government’s firing line.
But where are these areas where noone can find work? I presume there are no migrant workers there?
@ Neil, Pete
I’m guessing the main target are those people doing locum / contracting work through PSCs.
When I was made redundant a few years back I looked at contracting as an accountant, so I spoke to a couple of PCS management companies – each had in excess of a thousand contractors on their books and they both stated they could achieve an all-in tax rate of between 10 and 15% on average earnings of £150,000 per year.
Assuming that they weren’t bullsh1tting, just one of those PCS management companies (and there are many dozen out there) was costing HMRC between £30 and £40 million in tax receipts…
@Neil A – “Are you arguing that inheritance tax should be paid on assets but only on the value that they have appreciated since they came into the possession of the deceased person?”
Yes, that would be a sensible approach, but probably too complex to enforce accurately. An easier to calculate mechanism would be equally desirable.
The key point is that people like @TOH draw false boundaries around income and assets and make nonsensical claims about some things being double taxed while they are perfectly happy to see other people’s income taxed multiple times.
The truth of the matter is that we now have an increasing number of elderly people requiring expensive care, and (in general) this sector of the population is sitting on an absolute mountain of wealth in the form of fixed, and largely untaxed assets.
Again, in general terms, they are expecting working people to pay for their care costs, and seem unwilling to countenance allowing some of their estate to cover these costs in a shared, collective manner, providing security and dignity for everyone at very limited cost to any individual.
It’s a failure to grasp some of these fundamentals that have meant we have had this government in particular in power for seven years (but also applying to their predecessors) apparently happy to see old people sitting in their own faeces while they dibble around wondering about how to solve the care crisis.
@Jim Jam – “Merv King – failed miserably in his duty to warn about personal credit becoming a problem.”
Indeed. Quite funny how pro remain ‘experts’ who got the post Brexit crash wrong are discredited, but more pro Brexit experts who got everything else completely wrong are acceptable.