Ipsos MORI today released a new Scottish poll for STV, showing a 50%-50% tie between YES and NO were there to be a second independence referendum. This is the first poll not to show NO ahead for some time – there were a couple of snap polls immediately after the EU referendum that showed YES ahead, but apart from that you need to go back to February 2016.
As ever, one shouldn’t get too excited about one poll. Looking at other recent Scottish polls there’s a mixed picture. While a BMG poll at the end of January still showed a narrow lead for NO, it suggested a significant drop in the NO lead compared to BMG’s previous polls. In contrast two Panelbase polls this year haven’t shown any significant movement and still had NO well ahead. The MORI and BMG polls suggest there could be some movement in attitudes to Scottish Independence, but we probably need some more polls before we can be sure.
MORI also asked whether people thought an independent Scotland should be a member of the EU – 48% thought it should be, 27% thought it should be a member of the single market but not the EU, 17% supported neither.
Finally there was a question on voting intention in the Scottish local elections – or at least, people’s first preferences. Topline figures were SNP 46%, CON 19%, LAB 17%, GRN 8%, LD 6%. Full details of the poll are here.
Britain Elects tweet
“Conservatives have a 19pt lead over Labour in tonight’s YouGov (taken post budget).
Largest w/ the pollster in eight years.”
@Joseph1832
Membership of the single market via EEA & EFTA does not mean membership of the customs union so no hard border. It is a proposal put forward to WM (and ignored by them) by the Scottish government in the Scotland place in Europe paper.
Regarding the poll it is a telephone poll the others are panel polls. So perhaps that’s why the Vi is a surprise. But, my impression was that May’s visit to Scotland was counter-productive. The honeymoon seems to be over for Ruth.
TANCRED
” But they did cream the Tories in Cameronland”
_________
That sounds very sexual in nature. ;-)
@Tancred
Yes I’m wondering what’s the best thing to do about diesel. Woz thinking Alec might shed some light. One thing that bothers me, is that the tiny 2.5 particulates produced by diesel are a particular concern, but even without diesel we still get them from brakes and tires…
Unto the pure, all is pure Allan!!
OLDNAT
The poll.
e
Westminster voting intention:
CON: 44% (+2)
LAB: 25% (-)
UKIP: 11% (-1)
LDEM: 10% (-1)
(via YouGov / 08 – 09 Mar
YG poll in some of Europe on “Would you endorse or reject Scotland joining the EU if it became separate from Great Britain?”
“Endorse” responses –
Germany 71%
Denmark 67%
Finland 66%
Sweden 64%
France 61%
Norway 46%
UK 41%
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/14612334.European_poll_suggests_strong_support_for_an_independent_Scotland_joining_EU/
CARFREW
What isn’t so pure is this much-touted Lib/Dem surge. The last two polls had them flatlining, the one before that had them falling back and again tonight we have another poll showing them falling back.
Like I said before…The Lib/Dems are a wee party punching above their weight in local elections. Pure dead brill!!
At least ol Corby is holding his ground….
OLDNAT
Wonder why Norway appears to be so hostile towards an independent Scotland joining the EU? I don’t think they have gotten over the Battle of Largs yet.
Anyway…Night night peeps.